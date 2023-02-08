10 Common Myths About Full-Time RVing

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Fate Unbound shares some common myths about full-time RVing.

What Are Some Common Myths About Full-Time RVing?

If you are thinking about going full-time in your RV, it’s a sure bet you have a lot of questions. Other experienced RVers can certainly answer some of those questions, but there are some things you can only experience for yourself.

Let’s bust some common myths about full-time RVing. It might just help you see that full-time RVing might not be out of reach.

Common myth #1: “We can’t afford to full-time RV.”

One of the most common myths about full-time RVing is that it is too expensive. My husband and I fell into this myth when we first started. However, as we pursued the idea of going full-time, we discovered the whole world of work camping. This concept has helped us to earn money on the road.

I can’t say there are no expenses when you full-time RV. There is more wear and tear on your rig, which could lead to costly repairs. You will have more gas expenses if you travel a lot. There are plenty of ways to earn money while on the road.

Financing your RV lifestyle doesn’t have to be a burden. Here are some ways to earn money and keep you going.

Work camp

These jobs allow you to work in an area you want to see. If you want to go to Montana, there are plenty of jobs that can take you there. You will be in one place for four or five months, but you will also save on gas and have plenty to see in whatever area of the country you choose.

Work for Amazon

Working for Amazon for a season will provide you with a great income for a short time. Amazon even provides health insurance and other benefits.

Beet harvest

The beet harvest is a work camping job that you do for several weeks during the fall. You can make a decent amount of money and then move on to your winter work camping gig. I’m told it is hard work and dependent on how the crop and weather are for that particular year.

Work from your RV

Everything from freelance writing and editing to website design, accounting, and customer service can be done from your camper. You just need a good internet connection.

Monetize your blog or vlog

Do you know all those RVers you watch on YouTube? They make money by building their vlogs, selling merchandise, having fan funding, becoming influencers, selling ads, and much more. If you like to market and sell yourself, your travels, or a product, this might be the route for you.

Start your own business you can run from your RV

A business in your RV can be anything from selling products such as essential oils or candles to selling your marketing or design services. Be creative.

RV repairs could be a part of your costs on the road, but working while you travel is a great option to earn money.

Common myth #2: “We will be lonely without family and friends around.”

No doubt you will miss your family and friends, but you will meet so many people on the road that become your new connections.

It’s not likely you will ever be lonely. Still, you can invite your friends and family to spend some time camping with you. It’s a great way to spend time and they might even get the RVing bug too.

Common myth #3: “Living in a small space won’t work.”

This common myth all depends on your point of view. Your living space might be small, but you will have all of the great outdoors to explore. I think most RVers want to spend most of their time outside anyway.

Find an RV that will work for you. There are many rigs out there, such as larger Class A motorhomes and fifth wheels, that can help you find separation when you start to feel too confined.

Common myth #4: “I’ve never pulled/driven an RV before.”

There are many experienced RVers who can say they never pulled or drove an RV before they got started. Check for classes in your area that will help you get more comfortable with driving or pulling a camper.

Online videos can’t replace real experience, but they can help with some of the details such as which way to turn your steering wheel when you back up a trailer. Don’t be afraid to let more experienced campers help you when you arrive at your campsite. They can be a fount of knowledge.

Above all, be brave! Before you know it, you will be one of the experts guiding others in their journey.

Common myth #5: “Living in an RV isn’t compatible with having pets.”

As a dog mom of two hairy scoundrels, I can say having dogs can make your RV life better but not necessarily easier. They love to be wherever we are, so leaving them behind was never an option.

Yes, they leave behind trails of hair. Yes, we have to worry about leaving them in the camper when we are away. They love to hike and swim and join us on our many adventures.

Newton and Remi love to travel in our RV.

Common myth #6: “I can’t have reliable health insurance on the road.”

Reliable health insurance is an important question when you begin full-time RVing. If you have medications to fill or a chronic condition, you might have to be more creative, but you can find health insurance.

Some options are more expensive than others. Check out these ideas that bust this common myth and see what works for you.

RVer Insurance Exchange: This is not a type of insurance but a way to learn more about what is available to fit your needs. You are paired with a representative to walk you through healthcare options for full-time RVers. The insurance professionals are knowledgeable about health insurance, and many are full-time RVers themselves.

This is not a type of insurance but a way to learn more about what is available to fit your needs. You are paired with a representative to walk you through healthcare options for full-time RVers. The insurance professionals are knowledgeable about health insurance, and many are full-time RVers themselves. Medicare: It is national health insurance that covers those 65 and older.

It is national health insurance that covers those 65 and older. ACA Health Insurance: Most can go on the exchange and find a health insurance plan that will work for them. There are different premium prices, depending on your income. Some plans are free. Be aware that these plans are state specific for primary care physicians and specialists. If you are out of state, it would be considered out of network.

Most can go on the exchange and find a health insurance plan that will work for them. There are different premium prices, depending on your income. Some plans are free. Be aware that these plans are state specific for primary care physicians and specialists. If you are out of state, it would be considered out of network. Healthcare Sharing Plans: For this type of plan, you pay a premium every month that goes directly to others who are in need. If someone in the plan needs surgery, your premium helps to pay their bills. The same happens if you are in need.

Common myth #7: “I can’t rely on campground internet to work from home.”

I can’t totally disagree with this statement. There are many campgrounds out there with sketchy Wi-Fi, and I would say you probably don’t want to rely on it if you work from your camper. It’s always a good idea to check RV LIFE Campgrounds and read reviews left by other campers or even run an internet speed test.

However, there are great hotspot options on most wireless carriers that you can count on if you have a cell signal. Other options include Wi-Fi boosters or nearby cafés. You can also check out Starlink for RVs.

Campground internet can be spotty, but there are ways to overcome these deficits.

Common myth #8: “I have no experience RVing.”

Everyone has to start somewhere, and most RVers don’t have much experience when they start full-time RVing. You will learn as you go and make mistakes along the way. Don’t forget to take advantage of others’ knowledge and experiences. RVers are generally friendly and healthy people.

Common myth #9: “I can’t cook in my RV.”

You can cook in your RV, but you just may have to do things differently. Like all new experiences, there is a learning curve. If you want to bake, you will have to learn to cook in a gas oven. Your gas cooktop will also take some time to perfect.

You also have a microwave, and there are tons of appliances that can make cooking easier and faster. Use that Instant Pot or slow cooker when you have busy days away from the camper. An air fryer is also a great way to make tasty meals.

Get outside and use your grill or purchase a Blackstone griddle. Find recipes for cooking on a campfire. Meals always taste better when they are cooked outside.

Check out “What To Cook In Your RV After a Long Travel Day” for some great cooking tips.

You might have to do things differently when cooking in your RV.

Common myth #10: “My friends and family will think I’m crazy.”

Your friends and family may think you are crazy, but that’s ok. You have your own life, and no one needs to tell you how to live. Once they see that you are happy, then they will most likely be happy for you.

Common myths recap

There are tons of common myths about full-time RVing that can be easily debunked. And some of these common myths ring true. You can certainly find RVers who have quit traveling for various reasons, including all those things we mentioned above. Don’t use that as a reason not to get started.

You can always start slow. There is nothing wrong with purchasing an RV and taking it out for weekend trips or summer vacations. You may find that it wasn’t what you thought. Or you may find that you can’t wait to get going again. That may be a clue that RVing full-time is for you.

Take your time, work through your own challenges—they will all be different—and do what you can and want to do.

Get tips from other RVers

Forums such as iRV2.com and blog sites like RV LIFE, Do It Yourself RV, and Camper Report provide all the information you need to enjoy your RV. You’ll also find brand-specific information on additional forums like Air Forums, Forest River Forums, and Jayco Owners Forum.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.