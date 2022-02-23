5 Signs A Diesel Pusher Motorhome Is Right For You

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Should You Get A Diesel Pusher Motorhome?

Diesel pusher motorhomes are some of the most popular RVs on the road today, and it’s no wonder. These ultra-luxurious Class A RVs have an awful lot of head-turning features.

Have you been toying with the idea of getting an RV but don’t know if a diesel pusher motorhome will be a good fit for you and your family? Here are 5 signs that you should look into getting one.

1. You want lots of space

Diesel pusher motorhomes are typically 30-45 feet long. Obviously, this makes for plenty of interior living space. There is lots of room for full-sized furnishings, a spacious kitchen, plus one or two bathrooms. Storage is plentiful in these luxurious rigs too.

The length of diesel pusher motorhomes puts the engine a long way from the front seats, so the ride is quiet and very smooth. Diesel engines are notorious for being noisy, but having the engine 30-40 feet away really makes a big difference.

In addition, manufacturers frequently put the onboard diesel-powered generator at the front of the RV (where the engine is in other Class As) and the master bedroom at the very back. When you are boondocking, this placement helps to reduce generator noise if you need the air conditioner on while you sleep.

2. You like luxury

For those who feel that camping should never mean a lack of access to the comforts of home, a diesel pusher motorhome has plenty of space for everything you want to bring and the weight-carrying ability to bring it along.

As mentioned above, diesel pushers are never short of amenities including stunning kitchens that may include a dishwasher, residential refrigerator, 4-burner cooktop, pantry, and loads of cabinet space. It’s not even unusual to find a washer and dryer and more than one big TV in a diesel pusher. The showers are close to full-sized and toilets are usually porcelain. Standard heated tile floors and a central vacuum help make the diesel pusher motorhome one of the most luxurious RVs on the market.

The powerful, heavy-duty diesel motor in a diesel pusher has lots of torque. You can tow a vehicle behind this motorhome and you won’t even know it’s there.

3. You like a quiet, smooth ride

The heavy-duty drivetrain in a diesel pusher results in better braking and an air-ride suspension. The turbo diesel engine will get you up into the mountains without losing power on the way up.

Higher torque (pulling power) at lower engine RPMs means your engine won’t be screaming in misery as you travel up the steepest grades.

4. You want an RV motor that will last

Diesel motors are renowned for their longevity. It is typical for the motor in a diesel pusher motorhome to go 300,000 miles without needing major repairs when it’s properly maintained. That’s about twice as long as a typical gas-powered RV.

A diesel motor is also slightly more efficient than a typical gas-powered motor. A typical diesel pusher motor will get 14 miles per gallon compared to 10 miles per gallon for a comparably sized gasoline-powered Class A RV.

5. You plan to live full time in your rig

If you are planning to downsize and go traveling full-time, a diesel pusher motorhome will give you all the space and amenities you need to live comfortably. It will also give you the power (and the brakes) you’ll need to have when towing a vehicle and crossing the mountains.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It can sometimes be hard to find a campsite that accommodates the size of a big RV. Use an RV-safe GPS like the RV LIFE App and check RV LIFE Campground Reviews to learn whether or not a campground will be able to accommodate your RV.

Related articles:

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/