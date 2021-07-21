E3 Camping & KYD Empower, Educate, and Entertain RVers

E3 Association Adds Camping To Its Lineup

The E3 Association, whose motto is to Empower, Educate, and Entertain has recently added E3 Camping to their growing list of offerings. E3 is a membership platform designed to deep dive into particular topics and provide exceptional resources for those wanting more than just a cursory knowledge of their particular interest.

Other offerings by the E3 Association cover topics such as Offroading, Firearms, and Overlanding. With the skyrocketing interest in Camping and RVing and its relationship to E3’s existing topics, adding E3 Camping to the mix was the next logical step.

E3 Camping and Keep Your Daydream

For E3, educating RVers and campers authentically means finding someone extremely knowledgeable with a wide range of camping experiences, able to deliver the message in a fun, friendly way.

Marc and Tricia Leach of Keep Your Daydream fit that bill perfectly. YouTube stars in their own right, KYD has hundreds of videos and over five years and 200,000 miles of documenting their RVing experiences. By co-founding and hosting E3 Camping, the camera-friendly pair bring their knowledge of not only living the lifestyle, but of documenting and sharing it as well.

E3 Camping and RV LIFE

RV LIFE has enjoyed working with Marc and Tricia, and is proud to be associated with E3. All E3 memberships will receive a full subscription to RV LIFE Pro for as long as your E3 membership is active. RV LIFE Pro consists of RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app, and Maintain My RV.

Why E3 Camping?

Most folks don’t realize there can be a steep learning curve to RV adventuring. Picking the right rig, changing plans at the drop of a hat, managing without proper hookups, tire blowouts, taking the wrong road…those are just a few. There’s a lot of uncertainty, misinformation, and limited resources that make you wonder, “Can I even do this?”

As millions of RVers will testify…Yes! You can. The goal of KYD and E3 is to give you the knowledge to overcome those challenges quickly, rather than years of trial by fire experiences. An E3 membership helps you know EXACTLY what to do and conquer the learning curve faster.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is E3 Camping?

E3 Camping provides courses, podcasts, training, Q&A calls, checklists, vendor discounts, community….everything that helps make your RV dreams a reality. The Leach’s don’t do it alone either, with help from contributors like Mike and Jennifer Wendland of RV Lifestyle, Eric and Tami Johnson of TechnoRV, and NRVTA master training instructor Todd Henson.

E3 FAQ’s

Here are some frequently asked questions about E3 camping.

Is E3 Camping a forum?

E3 Camping is a membership program and platform to provide trusted information from Marc & Tricia Leach and other industry professionals. New content will be added each month and your membership will be expanding forever. If you are looking specifically for an RV forum, iRV2.com is considered to be the best available.

How is the membership both live and online?

Camping and community go hand in hand. Connecting with other E3 members is a key component to your membership, and we make that happen through live Q&A calls, live expert interviews, webinars, community trips, meetups, and the E3 annual conference.

How often will new content be released?

You’ll receive new content every month. This includes new courses, articles, podcasts, and audio messages. You’ll also have access to E3 Camping TV, which is our own TV series with new episodes monthly.

E3 Membership

E3 offers two levels of membership, at both monthly and annual rates. Purchasing annually saves an additional 10%. In addition to the benefits shown below, E3 Camping Members receive a full subscription to RV LIFE Pro. The RV LIFE Pro software package includes RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app, and Maintain My RV.

Standard Membership – $19.95 / month or $161.46 annually

As a Standard member, you get access to:

E3 Camping Interactive Magazine

Online Training Courses, Videos

Access to RV LIFE Pro Trip Planning Tools & Resources

Member Day Events

Industry and E3 Member Calendar

E3TV Live Streaming Private Channel

15% OFF Yearly Conferences and Events

Premium Membership – $29.95 / month or $269.46 annually

As a Premium member, you’ll also receive:

E3 Camping Interactive Magazine

Online Training Courses, Videos

Access to RV LIFE Pro Trip Planning Tools & Resources

Member Day Events

Industry and E3 Member Calendar

E3TV Live Streaming Private Channel

15% OFF Yearly Conferences and Events

Members Only Classifieds

Member Community Hub

New Content, Courses, Magazines and Events

35% Discounts OFF all Events

Behind the Scenes Videos and Extras

E3 Member Calendar – Marc & Tricia’s Travel Included

Live Experts Group Calls

Live Q&A Calls with Marc & Tricia and Guest Experts

Live Webinar with Industry Pros

Online Library – Tools, Tips and More

Weekly Topic Talk Email

Live In-Person Events Hosted by Marc and Tricia

Monthly Release of New Courses and Lessons

Massive Product Discounts from E3 Partner

Limited Time Introductory Pricing

For a limited time, the monthly rate for a Standard membership can be locked in at $14.95 / month, while the Premium membership can be locked in at $24.95 per month. When it’s gone it’s gone, so sign up today if you want to take advantage of those rates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

E3 Camping Guarantee

E3 Camping was built to make your RVing adventures a reality, and to achieve that goal, they guarantee an amazing experience and value.

New resources are added each and every month, but if you don’t feel empowered, educated, or entertained, just send an email to support@E3Camping.com and they will cancel your membership right away, and still let you keep your access to the complimentary portion of the program.