Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Easy Mixed Drinks For Camping

The keys to easy mixed drinks for camping are:

The fewest mixing items possible. Items that take up the least amount of space. Some of the familiar tastes of home, but a little vacation flavor thrown in. Will hit-the-spot whether you are cold or warm camping. And creates the least number of messy dishes when you are done.

So, these mixed drinks are ‘one pot’ options using only three ingredients that can all be mixed in advance or in one cup. You can drink them hot or cold. You can make them in advance if you want, but then you lose a little of the camping ‘spirit’ if you don’t create the drinks onsite.

Tip: Choose your mixed drinks so they will fit your mood when you arrive at your campgrounds. To save space, bring individual serving sizes of the alcohol and mixers. If you want any of the drinks warmed, bring along a pan and items to build a fire or heat liquid, and if you want iced, have your ice chest full and handy.

Lemon Drop Martinis (Vodka)

We aren’t going to carry martini glasses with us, but these can be enjoyed straight out of a bottle. There are a few ways to go about creating this easy cocktail. It all depends on your taste buds.

Ingredients:

12-oz bottle of water mixed with a lemonade packet OR Hard Lemonade OR bottle of lemonade (select your favorite base)

1-oz vodka

Items:

Funnel

Dab of honey

Directions:

Sip some of the lemonade from your bottle to make space for 1 oz of vodka. Pour 1 oz of vodka into the bottle, put finger over bottle and shake. Drink chilled. If you prefer warmed, don’t ice the bottle before you travel.

Fancy upgrades:

Bring some pre-cut lemons to add to your drink. If you are drinking it warm, add a dab of honey.

Sangria (Wine)

Ingredients:

1 bottle or red wine

One grape powered drink packet

One cup of favorite sliced, mixed fruits

Items:

4 cups

Directions:

Open red wine and pour half of it equally into four cups. Divide the cup of mixed fruits equally between the four cups. Mix the powdered drink packet with the remaining wine, put the cork back in and shake. Fill the four cups up with the remaining wine and powder mixture. Serves four drinks, or you can split this between two large cups. If you want the wine mulled, heat and add a pinch of cinnamon.

Fancy upgrades:

Bring along some cream cheese and extra mixed fruit for a little snack. Use selections of exotic fruit for your sangria and nibbles.

Tequila Sunrise

Ingredients:

Bottle of tequila

Bottle of grenadine

One fresh orange per person

Items:

Steel fork, spoon, and knife

Foil, tongs

6 oz cups

Directions:

Cut the top off the orange, leaving as much base as possible, but a large enough opening to pour in liquid. Run the fork into the meat of the orange, creating some space. Pour in 3 parts tequila and 1 part grenadine into the cut open orange. Muddle the tequila and grenadine in the orange with the fork until well mixed. Drink up. You will probably be able to get one more drink out of your orange.

Fancy upgrades:

If you want something to warm up your sunrise, bring extra oranges and brownie mix. Cut open the oranges the same way, but save the lid and remove the orange content (use it with another drink). Mix the brownie mix and pour into the oranges until ¾ way full. Replace the orange lid and wrap in aluminum foil. Toss in the coals of the fire pit. Turn every 10 minutes for about ½ hour and then use tongs to pull from fire. Enjoy your sunrise with a hot orange-flavored brownie.

Peanut Butter Cups (Whiskey)

Ingredients:

Peanut butter OR chocolate whiskey

Chopped peanuts OR chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate syrup OR peanut butter

Items:

Cups

Paper plates

Plastic spoon

Directions:

Pour chocolate syrup or spread peanut butter on a paper plate. On another plate, place your chopped peanuts or chocolate sprinkles. Turn cups upside down and smear the rims in the syrup or butter. Then dip them into the nuts or sprinkles. Pour your whiskey into the cups and drink while enjoying the tasting bits around the top of the glass.

Fancy upgrades:

If you want the whiskey warmed, add a pinch of cocoa. Bring along some pretzel sticks and dip them in the remaining sauces, nuts, sprinkles, or butter.

Mojitos (Rum)

Ingredients:

Favorite bottle of lemon-lime soda

Fresh mint leaves

Rum (dark or light)

Items:

Tall cups

Steel fork

Directions:

Mix 1 part rum and 2 parts lemon-lime soda in a cup. Add 4-5 mint leaves and muddle with fork. Ice it if you have it.

Fancy upgrades:

If you are drinking your mojito iced, add a sugar cane stick. If you want it warm, add a dash of honey and lemon. Bring along some ginger or lemon snaps to round out the flavors.

I hope all these ideas get you creating more of your own quick and easy mixed drinks for camping. Cheers!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

Get more recipes:

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at https://dwo.net and http://www.fb.com/DirectionWideOpen