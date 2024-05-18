Extend Your Truck’s RV-Towing Range with an Auxiliary Fuel Tank

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Watching the fuel gauge drop below the 1/8-full mark while towing a travel trailer or fifth-wheel through unfamiliar territory can be unnerving. Not knowing how far it is to the next gas station is also scary. The possibility of running out of fuel weighs heavily on the mind. That worry wouldn’t be there if you’d purchased an auxiliary fuel tank for your tow vehicle.

Photo: Bruce Smith.

If you are an RVer who wants to extend the driving range of the pickup so such an issue isn’t a concern, one solution is installing an auxiliary fuel tank in the bed. An auxiliary fuel tank seamlessly and conveniently feeds fuel into the truck’s main tank.

An auxiliary fuel tank helps ease any concerns about running out of fuel when traveling through areas that may not have a gas station handy.

Extending A Truck’s Driving Range

The ideal auxiliary tank for pickups towing travel trailers, fifth-wheels, and toy haulers is one that doesn’t extend above the bed height. It must also be narrow enough that it will not interfere with the operation of a fifth-wheel. (Pickups towing travel trailers can take advantage of taller versions that include a toolbox/tank combo.)

Designs of this type typically hold 30 to 100 gallons of fuel, and have passed all the certifications tests by the Department of Transportation (DOT). The DOT confirms that the tank can carry fuel and transfer it to the main fuel tank in a safe manner.

Another popular auxiliary fuel tank design for fifth-wheel applications is the wedge-shape model. The wedge maximizes trailer clearance while providing additional fuel. These tanks typically carry more fuel than the low-profile versions. That’s because the top of the “wedge” portion extends above bed height. Most tank manufacturers offer wedge-type auxiliary fuel tanks.

Auxiliary fuel tanks, be they for gas or diesel, are usually installed by mounting the tank at the front of the bed and plumbing its feed hose into the OEM fuel tank’s filler hose. DIY installation is easy, and typically takes 1–2 hours. Of course, that depends on how the system is designed related to wiring in the electric transfer pump, fuel gauge, and switch.

Auxiliary fuel tanks are not to be confused with refueling tanks. Refueling tanks are equipped with an external pump, hose and filler nozzle. They are used to refill the fuel tanks of generators, ATVs, motorized equipment, or other re-fueling needs.

Auxiliary Fuel Tanks: Gravity-Feed Versus Automatic Transfer

A key element to consider when buying an auxiliary fuel tank is how the fuel is fed into the OEM fuel tank. Some are gravity-fed. But the majority have an electric pump to move the fuel from the auxiliary tank to the main tank. Some of the latter are manually controlled, others via computer, or even through your mobile phone.

The safest and most convenient auxiliary fuel tank is one that plumbs directly into the OEM fuel tank filler hose and transfers fuel automatically via pump as opposed to a gravity-fed version.

“With gravity-fed systems, if the valve, connectors, or fuel line malfunction (or you simply forget to close the valve), there’s nothing to prevent over-filling and a dangerous fuel spill,” says Transfer Flow. “By installing a gravity-fed system, you disable the safety features of your vehicle’s fuel system.”

Sound advice. However, that doesn’t mean gravity-fed auxiliary fuel tanks are illegal. DOT regulations merely say fuel can’t be fed by gravity “…directly to the carburetor or injector.” All the DOT-approved gravity-fed fuel tanks built today feed directly into the OEM fuel tank.

Top Auxiliary Fuel Tanks

Here are some of our favorite auxiliary fuel tanks available today that will help you expand your horizons while RVing:

Photo courtesy Transfer Flow.

This 50-gallon in-bed auxiliary fuel tank (MSRP: $1,750) is designed with a low profile and leaves plenty of bed space. It’s also computer-controlled by Transfer Flow’s patented TRAX 4 operating system.

Photo courtesy KSH Fuel Products.

KSH auxiliary gas and diesel fuel tanks are available in a multitude of capacities with electric pumps, and are custom-built to fit Ford, GM and RAM pickups that tow fifth-wheels and are outfitted with tonneau covers and roll tops. (MSRP: $N/A)

Photo courtesy ATI.

The 41-gallon ATI AUX41R (MSRP: $799) is the most popular of ATI’s gravity-fed auxiliary fuel tanks that range from 30–80 gallons of capacity.

Photo courtesy Fuelbox.

The FTC60 combo (MSRP: $2,450) with optional Auto Fuel Controller, is one of Fuelbox’s most popular auxiliary tanks because it fits almost all heavy-duty diesel pickups with fifth-wheel hitche setups.

Photo courtesy RDS Manufacturing.

RDS Manufacturing’s wedge-shaped 63-gallon auxiliary fuel tank (MSRP: $1,200) is specifically designed for fifth-wheel applications to maximize trailer clearance and fuel capacity.

Photo courtesy Titan Trekker.

Titan’s Travel Trekker (MSRP: $1,399) is a 40-gallon auxiliary diesel fuel tank made from military-grade, cross-linked polymer. It includes an electronic controller and pump. It also features a lifetime warranty.

Easily find fuel stops on the road

Eliminate RV fuel anxiety by planning every fuel stop in advance, before your RV trip begins. By using RV LIFE Trip Wizard to plan your trips in detail, you’ll know exactly when and where you will need fuel for your RV or truck. You can also vet those fuel stops with satellite and street view to make sure you can get in and out safely, and back on the road.

