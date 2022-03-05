Stay Oceanside At Flying Flags Avila Beach Resort

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Visit Flying Flags Avila Beach Resort In California

When planning an RV trip to coastal California, keep Flying Flags Avila Beach in mind. Recently opened in December 2021, this resort on the Central Coast offers campsites and cottages with beautiful ocean views.

Located in a small fishing town, Port San Luis, Flying Flags Avila Beach Resort prides itself on being “the perfect place to pause and take in the surrounding views and natural landscape, or an ideal home base for exploring, with access to ample recreational pursuits and the nearby Central Coast Wine Country.”

Just steps from the beach in Port San Luis Harbor, the resort has 46 RV sites available for rent. The back-in sites accommodate RVs up to 70 feet long, with options for dry camping or full hookups, and all sites include a fire pit and a picnic table. Each site provides breathtaking views of the water.

Amenities

For a large group, there is an outdoor community center that provides picnic areas, fire pits, as well as bocce ball courts. There is a lookout room that consists of lounge seating, a variety of board games, a fridge, and a coffee maker.

Take advantage of the onsite laundry facilities and big bathhouses with guest restrooms and showers in an extra-large space. An on-site café provides tasty to-go treats. Have a light lunch at a picnic table or lounge around at a spot that overlooks the seaside view and let the breeze carry away any worry.

Bring Fido and FeFe along, as the entire resort is pet friendly. On-site, there are relief stations for your fur babies. Across the street, there is a dog beach. There is a two-dog limit with a weight limit of 50 pounds. There is a pet fee required at the time of check-in and current shot records are required.

This site is still developing but has wonderful views of the harbor at Avila Beach. Everything clean and neat. Nice staff. Bathrooms clean and very functiional. One of the best RV sites we have stayed in. Will become even more special with further development. We camped at Flying Flags Avila Beach in a Travel Trailer.” – RV LIFE Campground Reviews user doctavance

Area attractions

The small town of Avila Beach might be small, but it is large in activities and attractions. The Avila Beach Pier is open to the public and allows free fishing with no license required.

The Avila Beach Golf Resort is a par-72 championship court that provides beautiful views of the local scenery as well as a challenging course. The front nine holes are set throughout hilly terrain while the back nine consists of multi-level greens and some forced carries.

On the Avila Beach Promenade, there is a Farmers’ Market every Friday from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m, April through September. A variety of goods are always on hand, with purchases ranging from wildflower honey to homegrown tomatoes and fresh-cut bouquets. Grab some take-home souvenirs while catching the latest tunes from local artists, and be sure to visit a local food truck as well.

A few steps down the beach access, there are plenty of activities: paddleboard and surfboard rentals, beach combing, or swimming. Reservations are recommended for equipment rental, and it is also highly suggested that outings be planned for 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. as to avoid choppy afternoon waters.

Try one of the nearby hiking trails for activities on dry ground. While there are many available, the Pecho Coast Trail hike is highly recommended. Hikers must be accompanied by a docent to take the hike on private property. Gain an ecological overview, gain insight into the history of the Northern Chumash people, and step out of your comfort zone with a hike to the top of the Port San Luis Lighthouse.

Participate in a small group whale watching tour from January until mid-November.

Spend some time on the Avila Wine Trail and sample some delicious local wines. There are plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the town, as well as fish markets, spas, and salons.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To make a seaside escape, book your reservation with the Flying Flags Availa Beach Resort today!

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin