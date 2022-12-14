Give The Gift That Lasts All Year: Girl Camper Magazine

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

A High Quality, Hands-On Magazine For Campers

As we reach the final push toward the holiday gift giving season, there is still a great gift waiting out there for the RVer in your life: a subscription to Girl Camper Magazine. The best part is, this gift gives back all year long, and you can enjoy it too (when they’re done with it, of course!).

Every quarter, the lucky recipient of your thoughtful gift will receive a gorgeous, full color, high quality magazine. This is no exaggeration either. In its first year, Girl Camper Magazine received an Honorable Mention from the coveted Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, the most prestigious and inclusive awards program in the publishing community, winning under the “New Magazine – Design” category.

Available in digital and print formats

Just like any modern magazine, Girl Camper is available in digital format, and it’s fantastic. If you’re a full-time RVer and don’t receive snail mail often, the digital version is perfect.

A digital gift isn’t as much fun though, and it’s really tough to wrap. Get the print magazine as a gift, and you’ll get the digital version included!

The magazine covers topics like Camping 101, Great Camp Food, Iconic Road Trips, creative DIY projects, Gear and Apparel, and other RV lifestyle content directed towards the camper in your life.

More than a magazine

Getting your hands on that beautiful Girl Camper Magazine is just the tip of the iceberg. If the girl camper in your life is looking to learn more about RVing, the Girl Camper community is a gift in itself.

Girl Camper Guides help unite women RVers from all around the country. The Girl Camper Podcast is fun and informative, with a focus on helping girl campers get out there and live the RV life.

Visit their online store

If the idea of a Girl Camper Magazine subscription as a gift sounds perfect, don’t stop there. Visit their online store and pick up an assortment of branded goodies for your favorite RVer-ette. Don’t delay, subscribe today and make your camper-mate a happy camper.

All around RV industry enthusiast who has been RVing for 8 years and enjoys trips with his wife and dogs in their diesel pusher.