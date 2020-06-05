Take A Road Trip In Big Sky Country

Montana has long attracted visitors who come to explore and enjoy the wide-open natural beauty of the state. Kalispell, a city of nearly 25,000 in the northwest corner of the state, is often referred to as the gateway to Glacier National Park. With the Northern Rocky Mountains as a backdrop, Kalispell is a sure bet for enjoying the many offerings of Mother Nature.

You can experience your own Rocky Mountain high at an RV resort of that same name. Rocky Mountain Hi RV Park and Campground offers 121 sites and they are open for business.

A full-service campground, Rocky Mountain Hi RV Park features plenty of amenities including pull-through sites, 20/30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, a central water spigot, restrooms, showers, laundry, camp store, pet area, picnic shelter, a swimming pool, playground, nearby fishing, Wi-Fi, cable TV, and lots more.

Glacier National Park

Less than 30 miles from Rocky Mountain Hi RV Park visitors can explore Glacier National Park. One of the nation’s 62 national parks, Glacier NP is part of a U.S.-Canadian effort that, in 1932, formed the world’s first international peace park. Waterton Lakes National Park lies in Alberta, Canada, and Glacier National Park is in the U.S., and combined, they offer a spectacular blend of beauty that extends across any designated border.

Though Glacier is on a phased reopening plan throughout June, a few attractions are truly worth the wait. Exploring the Going-to-the-Sun Road is one of them. Taking the Red Bus Tour is not only a great experience, but since you’re not driving, you can actually enjoy the spectacular scenery and take photos as well.

Kalispell attractions

The Kalispell area has so much to offer. Nearby Flathead Lake features 200 square miles of crystal clear water that you can explore in many ways.

Fishing is a big deal at Flathead Lake. In addition to trout, the lake is home to pike, whitefish, rainbow trout, yellow perch, bass, Kokanee salmon, and the massive lake trout, which can weigh up to 20 lbs. There are also lots of sites and activities driving around the lake, including several parks, restaurants, breweries, and other attractions.

Visitors should also explore downtown Kalispell and its variety of unique restaurants. Stop by Norms News and try a huckleberry milkshake. The Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern offers an exceptional menu and quality wine list. But if you are looking for a true Montana experience, check out Hop’s Downtown Grill.

They serve local bison, elk, and yak burgers, and offer an extensive collection of craft beers. For a bit of culture, try the Bangers & Mash or Pasties with Guinness Gravy at Brannigan’s Irish Pub. Also, throughout the greater Flathead Valley, craft breweries produce more than 40 varieties of ales and lagers.

Golfing in Montana

The National Golf Foundation in late May reported that 97 percent of all golf courses in the U.S. have reopened, and that two-thirds of all golf shops were also open for business. One of those golf courses that’s open is just four miles from Rocky Mountain Hi RV Park.

Village Greens Golf Club is one of the best courses in Montana, with a pristine 18-hole setting. The par 70 measures 6,401 yards and is one of the most popular courses in the Flathead Valley. The setting includes picturesque fairway knolls, a few challenging and beautiful lakes, and never-ending mountain vistas. Also available are a driving range, practice greens, and a 19th hole deli.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.