Visit Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort In North Carolina

Enjoy life on the bay at Goose Creek. (Image: @Road Trip 2021, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

RV Destinations: Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort Near Newport, North Carolina

If North Carolina is on your road trip list, you might want to consider adding a new stop! Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort is a great place to stop overnight or even set up camp for a long-term stay. This is a massive destination with plenty of room for everyone.

Keep this resort on your radar when traveling along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. You can do some great fishing and access to all the park amenities and nearby attractions. We’ll go over some more details of this resort below because there’s just so much great stuff to cover.

RV sites

Set your RV-safe GPS for Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort, located at 350 Red Barn Road in Newport, North Carolina. This awesome destination has a grand total of 686 RV sites, which are absolutely massive. These sites have a variety of amenities, depending on the type you book. The site types are:

Standard Full: Back-in RV grass site with 30 and 50 amp hookups.

Back-in RV grass site with 30 and 50 amp hookups. Elite: Waterfront RV site with 20, 30, and 50 amp hookups.

Waterfront RV site with 20, 30, and 50 amp hookups. Premium: Back-in RV grass site with 30 and 50 amp hookups. Accommodates extra large RVs.

Back-in RV grass site with 30 and 50 amp hookups. Accommodates extra large RVs. Tent Site: Dry camping sites with 20 amp hookups. 1 tent is allowed per site.

Dry camping sites with 20 amp hookups. 1 tent is allowed per site. Water/Electric (tent site only): These tent sites offer water and electric hookups for those who camp here.

Many of the sites are annual sites because people love to stay at this resort seasonally. There are overnight spots available as well though.

Like many North Carolina RV resorts, this one is open year-round. The warm weather is perfect for snowbirds and anyone who is looking for a change of scenery. No matter what time of year it is, you can count on Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort to be open and ready for business.

This is a pet-friendly resort as well, so feel free to bring your furry friends along for the ride. The park is large and has plenty of walking trails, so your dogs can take all the walks they want. There’s also an enclosed dog run if they need a little extra exercise!

Overall, this is a great place to stay, and it can accommodate any type of RV or tent camper.

Amenities

The location of this park is wonderful, but in my opinion, the amenities can make or break any campground experience. Luckily, Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort has plenty to offer its guests.

For starters, the roads are in good shape. It can be hard to navigate campgrounds that have bumpy dirt or gravel roads. This one has taken care of the issue by connecting the whole park with paved, well-maintained roads. There’s an access gate that leads into the park so you can rest assured that only paying members will be allowed in. This makes the whole park safer and may give you some peace of mind.

You can easily maintain your RV within the park as well. There’s a self-service RV/car wash on-site, as well as metered LP gas. You can also pick up all the RV supplies you need from the park store.

Waterfront access

Waterfront access is one of the biggest benefits of this location. Some sites are right on the water, but no matter where you stay, the beach is within walking distance. You can spend a day sunbathing on the sand or get out in the water. The Bogue Sound is right there for your enjoyment.

Every visitor has access to bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, ice, groceries, fishing supplies, and a snack bar. Cable and Wi-Fi are provided as well, so don’t worry about a lack of entertainment!

Resort activities

You can easily find everything you need for yourself and your RV within this resort. However, there are also amenities that are just for fun! Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort has you covered on all fronts.

Swimming pool

Waterslide

Water sports

Fishing

Horseshoes

Rec hall

Playground

Game room

Basketball

Volleyball

Walking path

Kayaking

Canoeing

Boat ramps/waterfront access

There’s no shortage of activities here, and this resort also puts on some special events throughout the year. There are movie nights, fishing tournaments, bingo games, cookouts, and various bands and DJs that perform in the amphitheater. Because of the thriving community, this is a wonderful place to make some new friends.

The amenities and offerings at Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort are some of the best in the area. You’ll definitely get a wonderful value for the price you pay.

Reviews on Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort

Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort has been well rated by visitors. Reviewers on RV LIFE Campgrounds have given it an average rating of 7.8/10, which is above average for resorts in this area.

Many reviewers say that the park is well maintained and that they enjoyed the amenities like the playground and pool. People also enjoyed the beauty of the waterfront properties, and some went as far as to call this resort a hidden gem!

This resort has a lot going for it, so make sure you keep it in mind if you plan to travel through North Carolina anytime soon.

Goose Creek overhead view (Image: @EMY92, RV LIFE Campground Reviews)

Nearby things to do in Newport, North Carolina

Of course, location is another important factor for any resort. The in-house amenities and activities are great, but maybe you want to explore the area and see what North Carolina has to offer. In this case, you’re in luck! This resort is located in Newport, North Carolina, which is a wonderful place to explore.

These are lots of great destinations within a 30-minute drive. You won’t have to travel across the whole state to find something fun to do. In this radius, you can enjoy things like the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge, Brewster Recreation Area, Newport River Adventures, and Crystal Coast Helicopters.

There are also all sorts of nature tours, water sports, historical sites, and rentals in this area. You’ll have no trouble finding ways to fill your time in this area.

There are also lots of dining opportunities in this area. Fresh seafood is easy to come by, but there are restaurants and breweries of all types. Some of the most highly-rated picks in this area include:

Lake Road Winery LLC

Frank’s Pizza and Subs

Fat Fellas BBQ and Grille

Starfish Grill

Pita Plate

Time Out Tavern

Dank Burritos

The Crab Shack

Get RV-safe directions

If you’d like to set up a reservation, you can visit the Goose Creek RV & Camping Resort website at rvonthego.com and check for availability. If you change your mind, you can get a full refund for your booking as long as you contact them seven days in advance.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.