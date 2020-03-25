Full Hookups Save Lives. Help Keep RV Parks Open During COVID-19.

Full-time RVers are feeling the effects of COVID-19 shelter in place laws. A new awareness campaign needs your help to keep RV parks open during the pandemic fallout.

Let Lawmakers Know RV Parks are Essential Businesses

Most states around the country have implemented shelter-in-place laws to protect the public against community spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 requirements are impacting full-time RVers who live on the road and the communities where they travel.

An estimated two million Americans live in their RVs by choice or necessity, but government leaders seem to be unaware of this demographic. And right now, thousands of full-time RVers are being forced to violate shelter-in-place laws to find a place to stay.

Under the new COVID-19 community health restrictions, RV parks and campgrounds are considered “non-essential” businesses. The new restrictions require all non-essential businesses to shut their doors.

Although implemented with good intentions, the shelter-in-place laws are creating hardship and personal safety problems for communities and thousands of RVers. With nowhere to stay, full-time RVers are hitting the road and competing for a limited number of campsites. In places where there are none, they are spilling into big box retail store parking lots and creating public health problems. And each time they move to find a new spot, full-time RVers are potentially spreading COVID-19 to new communities.

Keep RV Parks Open, Prevent COVID-19 Spread!

Full-time RVers are at huge risk contracting and spreading the disease if they are forced to find new locations to stay put. As a result, the Escapees RV Club is diligently working with political and RV industry leaders to build awareness of RVers with no place to go. And now they need you.

In a news release from Friday, March 25, 2020, Escapees representatives write:

Reach out to your elected officials Every day that passes, Federal and State campgrounds are continuing to close their gates. And, with the potential for more states and counties to mandate private RV park and campground closures, we need to act now. In addition to working as an association with our political leaders and our fellow industry leaders, we feel it is time to encourage each individual to reach out to their elected officials and explain to them why is it critical that they consider RV parks as essential businesses. We have composed three samples to help you with ideas. You are welcome to use any of them as you wish, but it may be considered more earnest if you modify the examples to better fit your opinions and circumstances or write your own words. To find the contact information of your legislators, visit: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials From there you can select your U.S. Senators, Representatives, Governor, Mayor, County Executives, and city, county, and town officials. https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/

Provides a simple way to find your state legislators using your address or current location. Who you select is usually based on your domicile state and/or the state in which you vote. You may want to include other state leaders if you are currently residing in a different state. In this case, you would use the zip code of the RV park in which you’re staying. We suggest contacting your US Senators and Representatives as well as your state legislators representing your district. You may also want to contact other officials depending on your situation. Remember, this is your time to help! Even if you are currently in a safe and secure location, there are many who are not so fortunate, or who could soon be evicted if mandates get out of control. Advocacy can take time, but the sooner we start to let officials know our stance, the better.

Full Hookups Save Lives. Help RVers Shelter In Place.

Whether you are a full-time RVer or not, if you want to do something to 1) prevent COVID-19 from spreading, and 2) help like-minded people who love RV travel as much as you do, please consider taking a few minutes to reach your local lawmakers and help keep RV parks open.

Encourage your representatives to exempt RV parks from COVID-19 shelter-in-place laws. Not only will you make it easier for RVers to stay put and stay healthy, but you will do your part to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from getting worse in the United States.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.