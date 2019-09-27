How To Overcome Problems When Hitching Your Trailer

If you tow a fifth wheel or travel trailer, getting to your destination and being there are loads of fun. The problem comes when hitching your trailer up for that next run.
This can be a real exercise in patience. The problem? Once you’ve unhitched and set up your trailer in camp, figuring out how to set the towed unit at the right height to connect the hitch ball or fifth wheel plate can drive anyone crazy.
Here’s the helpful advice one website offers about hitching up a fifth-wheel: “Using the front-landing gear, raise or lower the kingpin so that it’s slightly lower than the fifth wheel plate.”
While this sounds easy in practice, it takes a lot of running back and forth between the landing gear switch and the tail of the truck, eyeballing to see just what constitutes “slightly lower.” But, once you feel you have hit that sweet spot, you may be dismayed when you start rolling the truck back and find your height was off.
It’s similar to a travel trailer. But, the problem when hitching your trailer is compounded when you can’t see the hitch ball as it lines up below (or maybe above) the trailer hitch. It’s not until you hear that awful “clunk” that you realize your level wasn’t spot on. But at least one RV aftermarket parts company has come up with a solution.
They’ve coupled a trailer leveler system with a memory function. Got your trailer unhitched and ready to level it? Push a button, and the system “remembers” the exact height required when you unhitched.
When it’s comes time to hitch your trailer, push a button and the leveler cranks your rig up or down as needed for the exact height. The only problem is not everyone wants a leveler system on their rig. You may not have a few thousand dollars to invest in one either.
Try this DIY Hitching Process
The do-it-yourself system we use is inexpensive, easy to install, and a breeze to use. It takes the guessing and cussing out of the hitch-up process.
The heart of the system is a simple bubble level. Simply mount the level on the side of your trailer, near the front of the rig in a convenient distance from your tongue jack (or landing gear control switch for a fifth wheel).
Remember, don’t use the double-stick mounting tape included with the level. Instead, run a screw through the top center portion of the plastic above the level vial.
Snug the screw-down only far enough so you can push either end of the level up and down with some amount of force required. It should be tight enough so the level stays where you put it.
Hitch your trailer in a few steps:
- To use, raise the front of the trailer high enough to unhitch (just off the ball in the case of a pull trailer, or just off the fifth wheel saddle plate).
- Next, adjust your new level to where the bubble is showing level.
- You can now level the trailer up or down for livability. Just don’t touch the “hitching level.”
When it’s time to re-hitch, raise or lower the trailer until the hitching level shows “level” again. Now, your trailer is at just the right height to roll right under and hitch up. To hitch your trailer safely and easily, simply take a little time and patience and you can be on your way home or to a next destination.
Comments
Norman G says
My only problem with this is that I have too many inquisitive friends that will come by and wiggle the level, then ask what it’s for! Otherwise a great idea.
Ed Cones says
Hmmm….
Neat idea. If you didn’t want to put a screw into your trailer maybe you could stick it to a strong magnet with double sided tape and stick it on the frame. And, as Norman said, hope nobody bothers it. 😉
Chris says
I’ve seen suggestions to put a piece of masking tape on the front jack post, just under the outer tube, after lifting the hitch off the TV. When ready to hitch, Jack it up or down as required tho get that marker tape back to the same relative position.
Donna Bass says
I use a pair of balls attached to expanding rods. One goes on the hitch, the other goes on the front of the trailer receiver, back up until the two balls line up in the rear view mirror and then check how much I have to raise/lower the trailer to match. The distance I usually have to go is just a few inches and it is easy to see how much more/less I need.
Barry Thomas says
I painted a white line on the receiving hitch on the trailer so I can see the middle when using my back up camera. To get it at the right height, hand signals from my wife, works just about every time.
Richard Smith says
Put a back up camera on your license plate frame and watch as you back up to ensure the hitch ball lines up with the trailer tongue and the height is appropriate. After a few attempts while watching how every thing lines up, the procedure becomes very easy and fast for one person!!
Glen says
I have an old broom handle which I place next to my hitch and mark the top height of the ball above the ground with my thumb. Then, without moving my thumb, I take the handle to the receiver and adjust its height to just above my thumb mark. Cheap and efficient. My wife also uses the handle by holding it out horizontally from the receiver to make sure I’m lined up as i come back..
Bryan says
I just raise the trailer hitch up to it’s full height.
Why make things more complicated than they need to be?
Eldon Farmer says
Exactly! I usually don’t even hitch up. I just tie ropes from my trailer to my truck.
Dave Pryor says
I got a I-Ball camrera for back.It,s the best thing I got in a long time.
Jack Price says
I use reflective duc tape 3/4″ wide to mark center line on the back of the trailer and on the inside top of my tailgate. My Daughter guides me to position me under the ball. The same tape is on the shaft of the Elec. Tongue jack for top and bottom positions…. Works great… no one knows it is there…
Eldon Farmer says
Sometimes when I am having a tough time hitching up I’ll just tie some ropes from the bumper on my truck to the frame of the camper and haul it that way.
Eldon Farmer says
Sometimes when I am having a tough time hitching up I’ll just tie some ropes from the bumper on my truck to the frame of the camper and haul it that way.
Edward Wood says
There seems to be no shortage of humor.