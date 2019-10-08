A New RV Park Just Opened In This Private Gated Community

584 SHARES 6.9k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Hot Springs Village in west-central Arkansas is the largest gated community in the US, covering over 26,000 acres in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains. With the capital city, Little Rock, about an hour drive away and Hot Springs National Park only a half-hour away, Hot Springs Village makes a great home base whether you’re a permanent resident or just staying a few days.

Earlier this year, the Village announced a variety of new Discovery Packages for visitors who want to come experience their many luxurious amenities. Nine championship golf courses, 11 scenic lakes, 30+ miles of biking trails, and 17 restaurants are all at your fingertips without even needing to leave the Village.

Their new Discovery Packages are customizable, giving you the option of on-site or off-site lodging, and with or without access to their golf courses. They also have RV Discovery Packages that include a two-night stay at their RV park, with or without golf, along with access to all their upscale amenities.

The RV Discovery Package also includes a $50 food voucher that can be used at any of the local restaurants. Should you fall in love with the area and decide to stay longer than two days, they offer five additional nights at $25 each.

If you choose to include golf in your Discovery Package, you’ll find the Village has plenty of options for all skill levels. The community has eight Troon-affiliated golf courses, seven 18-hole golf courses, and one 27-hole golf complex.

Those who go without the golf option may prefer visiting one of their 11 recreational lakes, which provide a playground for a variety of activities, from boating and fishing to swimming and kayaking. The largest lake, Lake Balboa, has a sandy beach along with a full-service marina where you can find boat rentals and sunset cruises available.

Other recreation options within their community include a Fitness & Wellness Center, biking paths, and various activities like pickleball, tennis, Bocce ball, and lawn bowling.

Visitors will also receive a guided tour from a local representative (either a real estate agent and/or a current resident) to give you a firsthand look at what life is like in the community.

The RV Discovery Package, which includes a two-night stay at their RV park, costs $119 without golf included or $169 with golf. You can learn more about their packages and amenities on their website here.