Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Find Winter Workamping Jobs

The seasons are changing, which means many of you are starting to think about your next seasonal job. With winter coming, you have two options: embrace the cold, or flee to the south in search of warmth! Whichever you decide, if you’re a workamper looking for your next seasonal work camping job, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to finding winter workamping jobs this year.

What is workamping?

If you’re new to the idea of workamping, you might be wondering what it is. Well, it’s working and camping, but at the same time! The idea is that you work, either part-time or full-time, in exchange for a free campsite and potentially additional wages.

Every workamping job is different. The “original” workamping jobs were at the campgrounds themselves. Owners could offer free use of the park and amenities in exchange for a helping hand. Jobs range from managing visitors to maintenance. Typically, these jobs are seasonal.

As more and more people take to the RV and van life, workamping has evolved a lot. There are tons of people who are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of a “normal life” and want a life of adventure and freedom. These people, both young and old, are looking for jobs to help them sustain this lifestyle. A whole new world of workamping jobs has opened up to utilize seasonal workers and has continued to evolve. Now, a workamping job is anyone who combines paid or volunteer work with RV or tent camping.

What types of jobs are available in the winter?

The most obvious winter workamping jobs would be at an RV campground, particularly somewhere further south. As snowbirds flock to the southern parts of the country to escape the winter, many of the RV parks will be filled to the brim with campers, and therefore more RV workamping jobs will be available.

Ski resorts and mountain towns are generally looking to fill seasonal workamping jobs. You might find jobs working on the ski lifts, in a resort restaurant, or in local bars.

National parks are often looking for workers and rangers.

There are also seasonal farming jobs, such as on a Christmas tree farm.

Amazon now has an entire program focused on workamping called Amazon CamperForce.

Others have figured out how to work entirely online and can camp anywhere with internet access. Keep in mind that these winter workamping jobs may or may not come with a free campsite, so plan accordingly.

How To Find Winter Workamping Jobs

Thank goodness for the internet, huh? Nowadays, it’s easier than ever to find winter workamping jobs. Tons of new jobs are posted every day, and there are plenty of resources online to help you find them. Each job offers different payments and perks, so it’s a good idea to know what it is that you’re looking for.

Is a free campsite important to you? Do you have any special skills you want to utilize in your job? Is there a certain state that you want to be in? If the job doesn’t offer a free campsite, will you be able to find one nearby and cover the costs? Having these questions in your head will help you narrow down your search as you get started looking for winter camp jobs.

Workamping Jobs is a brilliant free website where you can search for winter workamping jobs as well as post “work wanted” ads. You can search through job postings by searching specific jobs, by how they pay (full hook-ups, salary only, or both), or by state.

Most of the jobs on site are for RV campgrounds. Currently, there are job offers for management, housekeeping, landscaping, and maintenance.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CNJP2dODLXA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Facebook Groups

The power of social media never ceases to amaze! There are many Facebook groups dedicated to workamping. These groups not only work as a place to find employers and workers but also to learn more about workamping in general. When you join one of these Facebook groups, you’ll be able to ask questions and get help and advice from seasoned workampers.

One great thing about these groups is that they’re typically monitored by an administrator. This keeps things professional and prevents scam posts. They also typically have a resource section with all sorts of helpful information to get you started. Some of the Facebook groups with the most members are Workampers, Workamping in the USA, and Workamping Today.

As the name might suggest, this website is a great resource for finding jobs that will have you spending your time in the wilderness. A lot of the jobs on this site are for national parks, mountain resorts, conservation corps, and adventure guides. There’s even a job for sled dog guides!

On Occupation Wild, you can search for jobs by the season or by the specific type of job. They also offer tons of great resources for people who are looking into this type of lifestyle. There’s a podcast, a blog, a newsletter, and testimonials from employers who have found amazing staff members just like you.

This is a great website to find hundreds of RV workamping jobs. Similar to the others, you can search by different seasons and types of jobs, but you can also use their map view function. They also give the option of searching for the most recently posted jobs, so you can be one of the first campers to apply.

Another feature of Kamper Jobs is their “Work Campers” section where you can upload your resume and create your own dashboard to keep track of favorite jobs and submitted applications. There is a great how-to page to help you figure out how to use their site, plus a free weekly job email so you can keep your eyes open for your next gig.

National Park Service

If you’re looking to fully immerse yourself in the great outdoors, a National Park Service job might be right for you. Typically they do maintain a year-round staff but often look to fill seasonal positions during the busy times of the year. They have jobs for everyone! From regular paid jobs to internships to jobs for 55+, you’ll be sure to find a position that calls out to you.

Amazon CamperForce

Amazon realized quickly that it needed to tap into this seasonal workforce. They now offer full and part-time positions for packers at their fulfillment centers around the country. Amazon offers $120 weekly towards your camping expenses, plus a competitive pay structure including overtime, medical coverage, 401K, and referral bonuses. You can check out their website for potential locations and frequently asked questions.

RV forums

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and even workkamping jobs.

Lock down your winter workamping position soon!

With more and more people discovering and embracing the workamping life, competition for these jobs is greater than ever. It’s best to start looking and applying for openings early, especially if you have specific criteria that you’re looking for.

Find nice and easy jobs that will give you a free place to stay.

Discover hardcore adventure jobs that will get your adrenaline pumping.

Uncover jobs that you might even consider doing long-term.

The opportunities are endless for workampers now. Hop on one of these top resources for winter workamping jobs today and see what is out there for you!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.