RV Kitchen Storage: How To Store Pots And Pans

The ability to cook on the road is one of the best parts of traveling in an RV. However, with the limited amount of storage space, it’s important to know how to store pots and pans in an RV. These items are necessary for a variety of dishes, but they can be quite bulky.

If you want to cook during your travels, it’s essential to have at least a couple of pots and pans in your arsenal. However, RV kitchens are usually quite small, and there’s a finite amount of storage space where you can keep cooking utensils and appliances. RVers sometimes have to make sacrifices when they decide what to bring.

It’s possible to store pots and pans in an RV, though! You just have to get a little bit creative. Below, we have a few suggestions that will help you maximize your storage space while still keeping things accessible.

Nesting sets

The first thing you could try is conserving space by using a set of nesting pans. These are designed to fit neatly inside of each other, so they don’t spread out and take up unnecessary space.

Sometimes you can stack unmatching pans, but this tends to be a bit messy. In general, this is a good solution to try if you’re willing to spend money on a brand-new set of pots and pans.

There are plenty of nesting sets you can buy, especially if you plan to use these for camping as well. Some sets even come with dining essentials like plates, utensils, cups, etc. One of the best nesting pots and pans kit is the CAMPINGMOON Stainless Steel Nesting Mess Kit. It’s great for outdoor cooking and has come with a portable bag.

If you’re more interested in pots and pans that will stay in your kitchen, there are lots of options for you too. Another great product is the Abizoe 12 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set.

This set is neat because it has a detachable handle for the pans. Handles are one of the hardest things to deal with when storing pans, but this product removes the problem! You just clip the handle on and off as needed and can stack the pans in a neat pile.

Hanging storage

If you need to find another way to store pots and pans, you can also try hanging storage. When you have awkwardly-shaped items that don’t fit neatly into cupboards, dedicate some wall space to hanging storage.

Some people use magnets to hand items, but these usually aren’t strong enough to support the weight of a metal pan. Instead, try using Command hooks or mounted pegboards.

You can even dedicate space to certain pans so that everything is neat and organized. Just make sure the pots and pans and secured well enough that they won’t swing or fall off when the RV is in motion.

Oven storage

If your RV has an oven, this can be a great place to keep bulky items. In general, you won’t use the oven every day. While it sits dormant, it can be a great place to keep your pots and pans, as well as other objects that don’t fit into the rest of your storage space.

The challenge with this method is that items might slide around the oven while your RV moves. This could cause damage to the items as well as the oven itself. If you want to minimize movement, try adding a few tension bars to the interior. If you brace everything properly, you can keep everything stable while you drive.

Just make sure you take everything out before you start cooking! Oven storage can be a bit annoying when you need to use this appliance, but most of the time, it’s not a problem.

Shelf-style organizer

Next up, you can store pots and pans in a rack organizer. These can either be placed in cabinets, or even on countertops (assuming you have the space). Shelf-style organizers come in many shapes and sizes. Some are even used for industrial kitchens!

A nice versatile product is the Toplife Heavy Duty Pan Organizer. This has five different spaces of varying sizes to hold pots and pans. It can either be used vertically or horizontally, so you can choose the configuration that best fits your RV layout.

If you want to enjoy a nice combination of hanging storage and shelf space, try the OROPY Pot and Pan Hanging Rack. This is a wall-mounted shelf that can support the weight of your pots and pans. It also has a set of hooks along the bottom, which you can use for additional hanging storage. You can hang your utensils, mugs, or extra pans here.

RV kitchen storage tips

1. Minimize the number of pots and pans

If you need to know how to store pots and pans in an RV, chances are good that you’ve run into a problem with your existing storage space. One of the best ways to tackle this problem is to downsize your collection of pots and pans.

In general, you only need about five pots and pans in your RV: one small frying pan, one large frying pan, and a small, medium, and large pot are the standard options. If you have more than this, try to put them into storage or get rid of them.

2. Switch to Instapot

Similar to downsizing is replacing pots and pans with other cooking appliances. When you’re in an RV, you don’t usually need a fully-stocked kitchen.

An Instapot is an all-purpose device that will reduce your reliance on pots and pans. You’ll be surprised to learn how many things you can cook with an Instapot!

A couple of good cast iron pans will also go a long way. You can use them for indoor and outdoor cooking, so they might replace your existing collection of pans.

3. Place barriers between pans to prevent scratches

If you choose to stack/nest your pots and pans, you need to take care of them (especially if they have a nonstick coating). When these items are stacked, they can rub against each other and create scratches, stains, and other types of damage.

To prevent this, place a protective barrier between each pot when you stack them. This doesn’t have to be anything fancy. You can use paper plates, washcloths, bubble wrap, potholders, or anything else that will add a buffering layer between two pots or pans.

4. Store the lids in a single place

Most pots and pans have matching lids. These can be extremely useful, but they complicate things when it comes to storage. It might be tempting to match up each pan with its lid, but this prevents you from being able to stack them efficiently.

Therefore, it’s best to have separate storage space for all your lids. You might keep them all inside a single pot, arrange them on a storage rack, or hang them on your wall. As long as they’re easy to access and don’t get in the way of your other storage, anything works!

5. Use non-slip liners to minimize movement

Finally, RV kitchens need to be able to withstand the commotion of driving. Pots and pans can easily shift and slide around while the vehicle is in motion. To prevent this, place non-slip liners in your cabinets.

Rubber liners are commonly used in RVs, and they can prevent dishes, pantry items, and pans from moving. Make sure you use them in all your cabinets so that things will stay in place during your travels.

Get tips from other RVers

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.