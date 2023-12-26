Florida’s Madeira Beach RV Resorts Make The Perfect Winter Base Camp

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Ready to experience old Florida? Madeira Beach is where you need to go. Located on the Gulf Coast, this stretch is famous for crystal-clear water and white sandy beaches. Visitors also love the John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk, stretching 1,100 feet along the Intracoastal Waterway. Venture out a bit further and you’ve got St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa just an easy drive away.

Ten of Our Favorite Madeira Beach RV Resorts

Come down for winter, and any of our ten favorite Madeira Beach RV resorts make a great winter home. You can’t make a bad choice.

Aerial view of Mareira Beach and John’s Pass Village. (Image: Shutterstock)

Avalon RV Resort

Striving to be a destination in its own right, Avalon RV Resort offers great long-term RV sites, community, and activities for snowbirds. You’ll feel right at home from the moment you arrive at this pet-friendly resort. On-site customer service agents and management are there to assist you with anything you need to make your stay perfect.

Enjoying the sparkling pool at Avalon RV Resort (Image: @Cindy Brandon, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Fun is the name of the game at Avalon RV Resort. Stay to enjoy outdoor games such as tennis, shuffleboard, bocce ball, pickleball, horseshoes and volleyball. Work up a sweat hiking the nature trails and then take a dip in the heated pool or relax in the hot tub. Live entertainment, planned activities and organized sports are offered regularly at the resort.

We stayed here for a month and enjoyed our stay. We had lot 1X next to mailboxes and across from pool. We have a 40 motorhome with slide outs and had plenty of room. The site is gravel back in with full hook up. There are a lot of residences here but the people are the nicest people. Always waving and stopping to talk to you when you are out. They had a Christmas parade where everyone decorated their golf carts, bikes, scooters or themselves. Then hot chocolate and cookies at the clubhouse after. Very festive!! Guest review by @Chevy322, RV LIFE Campgrounds

RV guest accommodations at Avalon RV Resort include:

Big-rig friendly sites (some pull-throughs) Full hookups with 50/30/20/15-amp electric, water, and sewer Free cable/satellite TV and WiFi Sparkling restrooms and laundry facilities

Bay Bayou RV Resort

Headed to Tampa? Bay Bayou RV Resort is the 2023 Florida RV Park of the Year, according to the Florida/Alabama Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. We think it’s the perfect place to call home while in the area.

Bay Bayou landscaping is gorgeous! (Image: @Heathman, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Are you a water sports RVer? Outdoor activities are plentiful at the resort. Fish Double Branch Creek from one of the on-site docks, or explore miles of waterway on a kayak. Prefer to stay on dry land? Try your hand at Bocce ball, horseshoes and shuffleboard. Splash in their large heated pool, or relax at the resort’s Tiki Hut clubhouse. Shoot pool, read a book from the lending library, or squeeze in a workout with their exercise equipment. Your dogs are welcome too! This resort has two dog parks (one for large dogs and the other for smaller ones), and even a warm water dog wash facility.

This is a great campground for an extended stay. We’re here for 2 weeks. Most here are either permanent residents or long term guests. Neighbors are all very nice and their sites are well maintained. Some have a few extra potted plants and such outside but again, well kept. Some even have small outside storage buildings and decks, but again, well maintained. Nice pool, a little small for campground this size. Also, roads are a little tight when you have to back in (laundry facility parking directly across from our site was very helpful when backing in our 37 ft MH – gave us the extra room needed). We opted for the older section with gravel sites mainly because of the nice shade provided. Newer section has all concrete pads but very little or no shade. Nice clubhouse with scheduled activities like bingo, ice cream socials, etc. Guest review by @Highway Honu, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Here’s what you can expect when calling this Madiera RV resort your winter base camp:

Over 300 sites, all with patio and picnic table Full hookups with electric, water, and sewer WiFi located throughout the resort Sparkling restrooms and laundry facilities

Bickley RV Park

Over in Seminole, Bickley RV Park guests say is the perfect place to spend a few nights, a few weeks, or a season. You can’t go wrong spending the winter months enjoying the feel of sand on your toes. Reserved for RVers who are over age 55, this Madeira destination has plenty of activities to make sure you’re as busy (or relaxed) as you want.

Bickley RV campsite (Image: @Johnny And Susan, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Fun is around every corner at Bickley. Swim and lounge at the heated swimming pool, make S’mores over the fire pit, or play a quick game of shuffleboard. Inside the recreation room, you can join others for bingo, card games or a game of pool. Planned activities, such as Tuesday coffee socials, game nights and movie nights, happen regularly at the park. Some activities are spontaneous, such as poolside “concerts” and Sunday afternoon cook-outs. Dogs are welcome and have their own section of the park and a bathing area.

This is a real gem of an RV park in Seminole (St Petersburg). Roads are paved and sites level concrete with lush palm landscaping between the sites. “Luxury” sites are especially nice with added pavers and a shaded pagoda on each site, most also double wide. Sites are angled for easy access/egress. The palms are relatively low allowing satellite access. Wifi is excellent, able to stream Netflix. There are a number of modular homes but are attractive. Guest review by @Tom Willing, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Bickley RV Park is always undergoing improvements so you can enjoy accommodations like:

200 sites with 30 luxury lots, all spread across fourteen acres Back-in and pull-through full hookup sites. Standard sites have a patio and can handle RVs from 50-65 feet in length. WiFi located throughout the resort Sparkling restrooms and laundry facilities

Fisherman’s Cove RV Resort

Looking for the charm of “Old Florida”? You will find it at Fisherman’s Cove RV Resort in Palmetto. The campground is nestled on the banks of Terra Ceia Bay, where mighty oaks rise high above the park and palm trees sway in the breeze. Enjoy the peace of a friendly campground with a small-town feel while still being close to all the action the area offers.

Overhead view of Fisherman’s Cove RV Resort (Image: @FishCoveJP, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Fish from the resort’s pier, launch a kayak/paddleboard (free for guests), or boat into the bay or Gulf of Mexico. Check out the view of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at sunset.

Sites are brick well maintained its like small town living great place to go to, in fact once you stay there you will want to come back year after year so book early Guest review by @Johnspae, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Miles of trails for biking and walking Community pickleball games, swimming, and hot tubbing Clubhouse, fitness center, and game room

Hawaiian Isles RV Resort

Located on the shores of Tampa Bay, the Hawaiian Isles RV Resort is the perfect place to rest and recharge while wintering in Madeira Beach. One you experience the friendly community and amazing amenities the resort has to offer you will want to stay forever.

Hawaiian Isles RV Resort. (Image: @FriendsAlongTheWay, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Enjoy the natural beauty of the area and soak up the Florida sun as your walk along the scenic nature trail. Spend a relaxing afternoon lounging by the Olympic-sized heated pool or enjoy some time in the spa. Join in a little friendly competition on the pickleball or shuffleboard courts and then play a fun game of shuffleboard.

This is an older park with many stationary and RVs between. There’s a great nature walk nice big pool. The only real negative is much of the park doesn’t get good cell service so if you are trying to use your hotspot forget it. Guest review by @Steve & Debby, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Want out of the sun for a bit? Head over to the clubhouse and make some new friends at the organized activities. Play cards, do arts and crafts or be part of a lively game of bingo. There is a fitness room that offers exercise classes.

Large, full-hookup paved sites Shower houses and laundry facilities Fenced dog park for dogs of all sizes

Rainbow Village Largo RV Resort

Another popular favorite among RVers is Rainbow Village Largo RV Resort in Largo. This gated age-restricted property is a long-term lot lease park for RV snowbirds who want a home base.

Rainbow Village Largo RV Resort campsite (Image: Sun RV Communities)

The park’s renters love it because they are never bored. Join them to your hand at bocce ball, shuffleboard and pickleball. Discover the French sport of pétanque. Take a relaxing stroll or bicycle ride around the property and then cool off in the pool. Spend some time in the clubhouse, fitness center, library or game room and get to know other guests.

We really enjoy this park. We are long term in a 44 toy hauler. Use this as our home base. Guest review by @Ben2kona, RV LIFE Campgrounds

The pet-friendly resort is open all year long, and has mail service and long-term RV storage too. Other amenities include:

Three choices of full hookup site styles. All sites have 30/50 amp electric, water and sewer. Restrooms, shower houses and laundry facilities. Fenced dog park for dogs of all sizes

River Vista RV Village

If you love water, you’re in the right place at River Vista RV Village in Ruskin. Come and fish from the River Vista pier and docks. Launch your boat from the on-site ramp to enjoy a day on the water. Soak up the sun at the pool by day, and chat around the firepit at night.

River Vista RV Village. (Image: River Vista RV Resort, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

This Madeira Beach RV resort is age-restricted (55 and over), and nestled against the banks of the Little Manatee River. Winter is packed with games of shuffleboard, pickleball, horseshoes, cornhole and Bocce ball. The clubhouse hosts many fun activities like live shows, bingo, game night, karaoke, cards, and dancing.

This park has recently been added on. There is a good sized seasonal/FT section. However, there is also a large section dedicated to RV’s. The RV spots are all concrete with paver patios, and new table. There are many pull through sites. Everything is very clean. Guest review by @Vmw, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Exercise classes, such as yoga, water aerobics and step exercise) are offered onsite as well. Guests are also invited to BBQs, church services and happy hour.

400 RV sites with sun and shade, all with full hookups (30/50 electric) Restrooms, shower houses and laundry facilities. WiFi hotspots, marine facilities, and fishing access

St Petersburg/Madeira Beach KOA

Nestled against a bayou filled with mangroves, the pet-friendly St. Petersburg/Madeira Beach KOA makes a great base camp while wintering in the Madeira Beach area. It is minutes from some of the famous white sand beaches the Gulf Coast.

Campsite at St. Petersburg / Madeira Beach KOA (Image: @DonaC, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

The fun never stops for adults and kids. Enjoy outdoor games, such as sand volleyball, bocce ball, ping pong, mini golf, cornhole, GaGa ball, Pétanque, shuffleboard, horseshoes, and pickleball. Rent a bike and ride along the 38-mile Pinellas County Trail or rent a kayak and enjoy nature as you paddle out on the Long Bayou. Fish from the dock and then cook up your dinner.

This is a nice tucked away area. The camp grounds has large trees, water views, pool and laundry. All facilities are clean and well maintained. The staff is extremely helpful. They escort you to your assigned site and help you with what you may need assistance with. It is convenient to stores and restaurants. They also have security in the evening. Would stay here again Guest review by @Letitride82, RV LIFE Campgrounds

There are planned activities during the summer (themed weekends and outdoor movies) and the winter (yoga and painting). Work up a sweat in the fitness center and then cool off in the refreshing pool. Two hot tubs are onsite, including one for adults only.

Deluxe KOA Patio sites, private back-in sites and pull-through sites that can handle rigs up to 60 feet long Restrooms, shower houses and laundry facilities. Group camping and celebration facilities

The Surf RV Resort

Ready to enjoy being close to all the hustle and bustle of cities, while having an oasis of calm and relaxation to call your winter home base? The Surf RV Resort is it if you’re age 55 or over.

The Surf RV Resort overhead view. (Imagew: @OliviaSRZ, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Luxurious amenities are waiting for you at The Surf. You’ll love the pickleball courts, which are have lights for guests’ convenience. Relax in their heated infinity pool or enjoy the spa before heading to the tiki bar. The clubhouse is a great place to meet new friends. You can play cards or billiards, get a workout in at the fitness center or curl up with a good book in the library. Be sure and check at the clubhouse for any planned activities set up by the resort.

Spectacular RV resort with excellent amenities. Great location. Their website and app provided all the information we needed to enjoy our stay. All their staff were friendly, courteous, and kind. Guest review by @RichB1971, RV LIFE Campgrounds

With almost 450 oversized RV sites to choose from (some with lake views), you will find the perfect home base for winter.

All sites have brick pavers and full hook-ups with 50/30/20/15 amp electric, water and sewer. Cable television and Wi-Fi are provided at no additional cost. Several dog parks on the grounds and there is a dog wash station.

Yankee Traveler RV Park

Searching for a laid-back snowbird base camp that feels like family? Yankee Traveler RV Park in Largo is it. This family owned and operated 55+ park is owned by Keith and Lucy, two owners who pride themselves on two things: treating guests like family and keeping the park looking fantastic at all times.

Overhead of the resort (Image: Yankee Traveler RV Park)

Soak up the warm Florida sunshine in the sparkling swimming pool, or let your cares melt away in the hot tub. Play a game or two of shuffleboard, horseshoes and Bocce ball. The park has a stunning recreation hall, where you can make new friends in the card room, play dominoes or relax with a good book from the lending library.

This is a beautiful RV Park. Everything is meticulously maintained. The pool and the community center with a ballroom, bathhouse and laundry are immaculately clean. Most of the sites are permanent with transient RV sites scattered around. There is also an area that is for transient RVs. Our neighbors were all permanents and welcomed us. They invited us to join their porch gang. We enjoyed being their temporary neighbor. It is an urban park so the sites are on the small side. Our 34 Motorhome, our Chevy Colorado pickup and my mid-sized motorcycle fit just right in the site that we were assigned. We were quite comfortable here. The staff are outstanding!. Guest review by @GlennIver, RV LIFE Campgrounds

When you enter the campground, you will notice that all the streets are well-lit and paved. There’s so much to love here, including:

RV sites with patios and concrete pads, and full hookups (30/50 electric, water, and sewer) Private restrooms and showers, laundry facilities too. WiFi at every site!

See why Madeira Florida makes a great winter base camp.

Start planning your Madeira Beach trip.

There are plenty of other RV snowbird destinations in Florida just perfect for getting away from cold weather. The west coast winter getways are great too! Wherever you go, check out our digital tools that give you access to all the information you will need to plan your next adventure.

No matter where you decide to travel, or the highways you choose to get there, RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by your fellow camping and RV enthusiasts. A companion to the RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences.