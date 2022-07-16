Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

13 Ways You Can Make Money While RVing

The transition to full-time RVing can reduce the cost of living, but it doesn’t make life free. We need money to eat, travel, and for all the other expenses on the road. However, with few exceptions, traditional jobs are not an option for RVing. So, what can you do to make money while RVing?

People have come up with some amazing solutions that typically involve a lot of creativity, know-how, and confidence. In this article, we’ll discuss creative ways to make money while RVing that you might not have even thought of.

1. Do your present job remotely

The ongoing pandemic has seen many companies move jobs online so employees could work remotely. If your job is (or could be) done online, you should speak to your employer about your plans to hit the road. Make a list of ways your productivity will be better and detail how it will benefit the company when you work from your RV.

2. Work at a campground to make money while RVing

There are many possible campground jobs that you can do while camping in your RV. Private RV parks, national and state campgrounds, and regional campgrounds all need people to staff positions. You could work as a campground host, concession worker, interpretive guide, or groundskeeper.

Browse available job listings on websites like Indeed.com and Workampingjobs.com. You can also check out various state parks or national parks online for job listings.

3. Make and sell your art

Artists can make money while RVing too. Whether you paint, sculpt, sew, carve, or make jewelry, you can make money online with artist marketing websites like Etsy, Redbubble, and Society6.

4. Teach classes online

There are many classes available online. If you have skills in art, music, dog training, or even language, you can easily set up a course using an app like Thinkific or Teachable.

5. Take an existing business online

There are some businesses that don’t necessarily require a physical presence that easily lend themselves to being online. Decide if your existing business really needs you to be physically present. For instance, many dog trainers have now taken their businesses online, doing virtual consultations and lessons through Zoom online meetings instead of meeting in person. There may be opportunities for you to take your business online too.

6. Pet care services

This one is for those who stay in the same spot for extended time periods. If you love animals and are in good physical shape, you could walk dogs or pet-sit for people in your RV park while they go sightseeing or run errands. You’ll get to have fun with someone else’s pet while they have the peace of mind that their animal is getting cared for. Rover.com is one website that provides a listing service for petsitters and dog walkers.

7. Homesitting

People who go on holidays frequently want someone to look after their place and water the plants while they are away. You can either get paid for mooch-docking in your RV or you might stay in the home until they return. Trustedhousesitters.com is one of a few listing services for both people looking for housesitters and people who sit houses.

8. Rent out property

If you already own property, you can list it on sites like Airbnb as an overnight rental to make money while you travel in your RV. And you don’t need to worry about the details of running the Airbnb. There are plenty of property management companies you can hire for a monthly rate who will take care of all the details of housekeeping, groundskeeping, and rentals.

9. Seasonal farm work

If you don’t mind hard work, long hours, and being outside in all kinds of weather, you should consider seasonal farm work. Farmers need help with harvesting fruits, vegetables, hay, and everything else farms produce. You’ll typically make good money and often you’ll be able to stay in your RV on the farm.

10. Energy or forestry company gate guards

Both energy and forestry companies require people to man security gates in remote locations. As a gate guard, you’ll check people into facilities and keep out people who shouldn’t be there. Some companies will require you to take an online security guard course as a job requirement. Check with individual companies’ websites for job listings.

11. Seasonal attractions and theme parks

Many seasonal attractions and theme parks open up over the summer and require employees in all facets of their operations.

12. Make money RVing by freelancing

Freelancing is an amazing way to make money if you are artistically talented or you possess excellent writing skills. You can reach out to any company that uses art, photography, or writing in their publication. Check with editors for their writer’s guidelines.

13. Music festival merchandise or food

Selling food or merchandise at music festivals can make money fast. Contact festival operators with your ideas well ahead of time, because they like to make sure that they are well organized.

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/