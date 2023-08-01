Discover The Top-Rated Mountain Home RV Resort In Idaho

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Don’t Miss Mountain Home RV Resort in Idaho

When you imagine an RV destination, you might think of somewhere like California, Texas, or Florida. However, you can find some hidden gems all across the country. In fact, one of the best RV resorts is located in the heart of Idaho. You might be surprised to find that Mountain Home RV Resort has a lot to offer!

This resort is one of the highest-rated resorts I’ve ever seen. There are tons of reviews, and guests can’t compliment this park enough. Not only does it have great reviews, but it has been rated by hundreds of visitors and critics. Across the board, no one can find fault with this place.

Mountain Home RV Resort isn’t located next to any major tourist cities or scenic beaches. But it still has plenty of benefits that have won the hearts of visitors. Below, we’ll review the basics of this resort, as well as some of its amenities, nearby attractions, and guest reviews.

Where is Mountain Home RV Resort?

Mountain Home RV Resort is located at 2295 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home, ID. It’s located between Boise and Twin Falls, both of which are decent-sized cities. However, Mountain Home is much smaller and cozier. It’s the perfect destination for RVers who want a break from the hustle and bustle.

The park itself has 213 sites for RVers. All of these sites have full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity, so you won’t have to worry about dry camping here. It’s open all year long too, so don’t be scared off by those Idaho winters.

All the sites are also equipped with level concrete pads and landscaped surroundings. Large, well-maintained roads wind throughout the resort as well. Several sites also have shade from nearby trees, so you won’t get too hot once summer rolls around.

The rates are quite reasonable too. Resort pricing can sometimes be ridiculous, but the average nightly cost here is between $45-$65. It varies based on the site type and season, but this is a great price for the value. Mountain Home RV Resort accommodates both short and long-term stays, so it can work with anyone’s travel plans.

Resort amenities

Of course, it wouldn’t really be a resort without some nice amenities! Rural campgrounds are easy to find in Idaho, but nice resorts are rare. Fortunately, this place is the total package.

For starters, they’ve covered all the necessities. In addition to full hookups, this resort has bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities for everyone to enjoy. Free Wi-Fi and cable are also provided for the entire park. They’ve got you covered if you need to work remotely, contact your family, or watch your favorite shows.

You can also pick up important campground supplies without leaving the park. This resort offers RV supplies, metered gas, an ATM machine, and ice. You can also get your RV serviced on-site, as well as take advantage of the self-service RV wash. Your vehicle will leave the resort in better shape than when it entered.

If you need to store your vehicle or gear for a while, you can also use the services of the nearby Shadow Mountain Storage. This can be helpful for long-term visits when you want to free up a bit of space at your site.

In terms of activities, you can enjoy a variety of games and recreation here. There’s a seasonal pool and spa that will keep you cool during the summer. You can also enjoy the basketball court, playground, and fitness center to keep everyone in your group active and entertained.

Don’t forget about your pets, either! Use the dog park and enclosed dog run to help them get their energy out. Finally, you can enjoy cruising around the resort in a rented golf cart if you want to take things easy.

These amenities help Mountain Home RV Resort stand out from the nearby competition. It’s modern, but it doesn’t feel too artificial. That’s a tough balance to strike, but many guests are satisfied with their experience.

Nearby activities/attractions

When you think of Idaho, you probably think of deserts, mountains, and wide empty spaces. Although this state certainly has its fair share of these features, there are also plenty of interesting ways to spend your time here. Mountain Home RV Resort is located just off the highway, so it’s easy to travel around and explore the area.

The resort has provided a visitor’s guide with some suggested attractions to visit! These suggestions include:

Three Island Crossing State Park

Snake River Birds of Prey Natural Area

Bruneau Dunes

Bruneau Canyon Outlook

Anderson Ranch Recreation Area

Silver City Ghost Town

Hagerman Fossil Beds

Elmore County Historical Museum

In addition, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities here. Within 20 miles of the resort, you can fish, hunt, hike, bike, ride ATVs, or participate in a variety of water sports. Mountain Home is close to a few lakes and rivers, so you don’t have to worry about drying up in the desert!

In terms of dining, your options here are a bit more limited compared to some destinations. After all, Mountain Home is a fairly small town. They have plenty of fast food chains, so you can always find something familiar! But although they may not be a foodie hotspot, this town still has a few hidden gems.

Some local favorite restaurants include:

Highway 30 Drive-in

Frankies Burgers

Cyndie’s Featherville Cafe

Fatty’s Pizza

Savory Layne BBQ

Stoney’s Restaurant

SHIOK! Ridiculously Delicious

Dilly Deli

Mi Casa

Chai-Yo Thai

Manhattan Cafe

Mudslinger’s Drinks and Eats

Apple Barrel Deli and Bakery

As you can see, you can still find a nice variety of options, even in a small town like this! Check out a few of these dining destinations and see for yourself.

Campground reviews

Finally, let’s talk about some of the reviews this resort has received. It is a top-rated campground on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with over 491 reviews and an excellent 9.5/10 average rating.

According to a recent review,

“We only stayed at Mountain Home RV Park for 2 nights. But I have to say the Staff is excellent and so very helpful, everyone wears a name tag. Mike directed us to our site, offered to help get us parked in, and was trimming trees of suckers. They had an excellent pool (it was out in the direct sun), a pickle ball court, two TV rooms with soft drinks and a work out room. The roads and spaces are quite large and covered with trees. We were really enjoying the cooler weather the trees offered. We camped at Mountain Home RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – via D&P Leach

Overall, everyone has great things to say about this resort. Check it out if you ever decide to travel through Idaho! If you want to read more feedback from guests, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.