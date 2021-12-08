Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

If The Thrill Is Gone, Now Is The Time To Sell Your RV

The camping season is at an end for now, and your RV is likely sitting in a storage lot somewhere, longing for the warm weather to roll around. That said, you may not be feeling that same longing. We get it—hobbies come and go, and you may not be as into RV camping as you once were. The good news? Even though you may still have a payment on the RV and you might feel stuck with the purchase you made, you don’t have to be. Not only can you sell your RV, but right now is actually one of the very best times to do so.

If the thrill of RVing is gone for you, but you still feel unsure about the decision to let go of the rig, keep reading to discover all the reasons you should let go and sell your RV.

Skip the costs of keeping the RV

Keeping an RV is expensive. There is the cost of the storage lot to take into account, for one thing, and that doesn’t tend to come cheap. On top of that, there are also the loan payments, which you are required to keep making whether or not you’re using the rig. RV maintenance costs money, and driving to the storage lot to check in on your rig costs both time and money.

Obviously, there is no way around these costs as long as you own the RV. That said, you can skip these costs if you no longer have an RV to take care of. Sell your motorhome or trailer now and avoid paying storage and maintenance fees on an RV you aren’t even sure you want to use next year.

Sell now for the best return

RVs are selling like hot cakes right now. Because so many more people are now able to work from home, more and more folks are hitting the road full-time. Not only that, but many feel that RVing is a much safer way to vacation during this time, so even people who can’t travel full-time are purchasing rigs.

What does this mean for you? Well, it means the value of RVs is being driven up. Way up. For this reason, selling your RV now will ensure you make the very most you possibly can off your RV. This will help ensure you can pay off any loan you may have, and will likely even leave you with a nice little profit to spend however you see fit.

Give someone else a new hobby

We mentioned above that hobbies come and go. This is just as true for others as it is for you. By giving up your rig that you will likely never use again, you give somebody else a chance to try RVing out.

Since RVs are selling so quickly and the supply is lower than usual for a variety of reasons, whoever buys from you is likely to be extremely happy they found your rig. And who knows? You might just introduce them to a new hobby that they fall in love with. Knowing your RV will be going to somebody who is bound to fully enjoy it will likely make it much easier to let go and sell your RV.

It’s time to let it go!

Maybe getting rid of your RV sounds appealing, but the actual act of listing and selling it seems daunting. We get it. Selling things can be a gigantic pain in the neck. But what if we told you it doesn’t have to be as scary as it sounds?

How to sell your RV

First, start off by finding out what your RV is worth. There are companies like National Vehicle that specialize in helping people accurately value and sell their RVs every day. This saves you the effort of doing all the legwork, and tends to result in a faster sale, meaning you can enjoy the profits of your sale sooner. The best part? They do it all for you. They are experts in helping people successfully sell their RVs.

Sell your RV and you can invest in new hobbies

Money in your pocket sooner rather than later is always a good thing. This is especially true when you’re in the middle of changing hobbies, as it means you have more to spend on whatever you choose to take up next.

Whether you’re looking to try out photography, pottery, painting, skiing, or swimming, selling your RV as quickly as possible will help you get outfitted for your next venture as soon as possible, ensuring you stay busy, happy, and full of life.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is absolutely no reason to hold onto your RV if you no longer want it. Therefore, if you’ve been feeling that the thrill of camping is gone and you’d like to try something new, we recommend getting the ball rolling as soon as possible.

Remember, the sooner you sell your rig, the sooner you can try out a new hobby and find a new way to get thrills! National Vehicle (not to be confused with the National Vehicle Registry) is the leading sell-by-owner-platform. Get a valuation on your RV today!

Chelsea is a full-time RVer who teaches in campgrounds and online as she travels. She shares roadschooling tips and more on her blog, Wonder Wherever We Wander.