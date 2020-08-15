The Best Gear For Off Grid Camping

Most any RV is capable of operating for a night or two dry camping in the boondocks, but if you want to stay off grid camping longer, you will need to be a bit more prepared and carry some extra items to create a boondocking checklist that works for you.

Blogger Amanda Watson shares on DoItYourself RV,

“Boondocking requires a sense of adventure, a willingness to conserve resources, and a desire to enjoy nature. It also requires a few extra items that you might not already have in your RV.”

Here are some of the extra items you might consider for off grid camping and why.

Power for off grid camping

Maintaining sufficient 12-volt power is key to extended boondocking stays. This can be done through conservation, storage, and generation.

Power conservation

Use LED lights to replace the conventional incandescent lights your RV likely came with.

Purchase solar yard lights to place around your campsite rather than using your porch light.

Use an alternative heat source like a catalytic safety heater that doesn’t require 12-volt power.

Power storage

Upgrade to lithium batteries that provide more usable power than lead-acid batteries and charge faster. You may also consider upgrading your charging system to meet the requirements of a lithium battery too.

Increase the size of the battery compartment and install additional batteries for more reserve capacity.

Replenishing your batteries

Purchase a generator that meets your needs. For basic boondocking, you just need something large enough to power your RV’s charger. Many boondockers carry a 2,200-watt Honda generator.

Solar power is on every dry camper’s boondocking checklist. Keep in mind there are both pros and downsides to solar power.

Some boondockers are using wind turbines to keep their batteries charged.

Monitoring power

Just like measuring fuel levels and fuel consumption (MPG) for your RV’s engine and fuel tank, you need to know how much reserve power you have in your batteries and the rate of consumption.

Here are two devices you might consider adding to your boondocking checklist.

Something basic like this battery monitor with an amp meter.

More serious boondockers might like this Bluetooth-enabled battery monitor which also keeps track of amp hours consumed.

Ultimately, you will probably want to include an inverter to run 120-volt appliances as part of your boondocking checklist. The size and type will vary depending on your needs, so spend some time researching to find the one that is right for you.

Conserving water while boondocking

Once you have mastered maintaining a ready supply of 12-volt power, the next most important step is conserving and storing a supply of precious potable (fresh) water.

Purchase an aerating RV showerhead that uses less water and practice taking sailor showers to conserve water.

Obtain a spray bottle and fill it with a mixture of dish soap that is good at dispersing grease (like Dawn), water, and a little vinegar. Spray the mixture on dirty dishes and wipe before washing which will greatly reduce the amount of water required to finish washing them.

Increase your supply of potable water by carrying fresh water approved jugs that can be refilled on your trips to town and gravity-fed or pumped into your RV’s potable water tank as needed.

Finally, conserving gray tank capacity will be the next item to be mastered. Click here to view our recent post on the subject and items to include on your boondocking checklist.

My wife and I do not boondock for long periods of time in one location or full-time in our RV. If you are looking at doing one or both, check out this video from The Freedom Theory:

By adding the above items to your checklist of regular camping items you will create the ultimate boondocking checklist allowing you to get started tackling days or weeks of off grid camping. For more boondocking tips, make sure you have all these Must-Haves For Boondocking In The Summer.

Follow Dave’s RV adventures as he travels the West in search of forgotten and unique places. For Dave, home is where you park it, the more remote the better!