The Best Places To Visit In Ontario’s Niagara Region

0 SHARES 46 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Fort Erie, Ontario is known for its role in the War of 1812. This area is also well-known as the home of the modern-day Windmill Point Park and Campground.

Featuring 95 sites, this family-owned business has been serving the public since the early 1980s. Windmill Point Park sits less than 10 miles from Buffalo, New York, just a short drive over the Niagara River.

The pet-friendly park includes 30/50 amp electrical, water, Wi-Fi, and upgraded washrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. There’s also a dump station, nearby walking trails, and lots of water activities like swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.

With several quality golf courses in the area, it’s not hard to find a course to tee it up. About five miles away from Windmill Point Park is Bridgewater Country Club.

This spectacular 18-hole, par 72 track measures 6,664 yards from the tips. Designed and built by prolific course architect Stanley Thompson, the golf course opened in 1923 and was called Erie Downs Golf and Country Club. In the 1970s, the name was changed to Bridgewater Country Club. Regardless of its name, a great round of golf awaits.

This is also a good area for wine growing. Less than an hour’s drive north of Windmill Point Park are more than two dozen wineries near the towns of Jordan, St. Catherine’s, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Beamsville.

Another popular attraction is Fort Erie Race Track, which has been offering live thoroughbred racing since 1897. Not only is this a great place to watch horse racing, but people-watching is also at a premium.

There are many attractions throughout the Fort Erie area and beyond. For more information about the region, visit Fort Erie Canada.

While you’re in the area, plan a visit to the renowned Niagara Falls.