Horseshoe Bend, Page, AZ. Photo by Canva.

You Won’t Want To Miss These Page, AZ RV Parks

If sandstone landscapes and crystal clear water bring you joy, then staying at one of these Page, AZ RV parks should be on your list. These parks and campgrounds range from minimal cost to high-end, so there is a destination for everyone. And the amenities range from dry camping to full hook-ups with a pool and playground.

Any of these Page, AZ RV parks provide a central location to visit the following bucket list destinations: Lower Antelope Canyon, Lake Powell, Rainbow Bridge, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and the Instagram-famous, Horseshoe Bend.

These Page, AZ RV parks were compiled according to RV LIFE Campground Reviews, which can also be accessed from the RV LIFE App.

The 5 Best Page, AZ RV Parks And Campgrounds

1. Wahweap RV & Campground

This top-rated Page, AZ RV park is adjacent to picturesque Lake Powell and the Marina. Camping here gets you direct access to any Lake Powell boat tour.

This RV park is big-rig friendly with full hook-up sites with up to 50 amp. Many of the sites have gorgeous lake views and some offer shade. Also available is an on-site camp store and restaurant, along with restrooms and shower facilities.

If having full amenities is important to you, then this is the place you want to be. Because of its popularity and amenities, be sure to book early. Average cost is $60 per night.

“This place is a dream campground! Lots of hiking and view points nearby. Dog friendly.” RV LIFE Campground Reviews User, Timegal-01

This Page AZ RV park is adjacent to Lake Powell. Photo from RV LIFE Campground Reviews by Davishouse2.

2. Lees Ferry Campground

Lees Ferry Campground is operated by the National Park Service. This RV park in Page, AZ is big-rig friendly and has pull-thru sites. However, like many campgrounds in Page, this campground does not have hook-ups.

There are 54 sites, a dump station, and grills. A modern bathroom and potable water are available. It’s also first-come, first-served.

This place is amazing. River views from all campsites. Rangers check twice daily. Navajo bridge has California Condors sitting underneath. Vermilion cliffs surround the place. Rafters embarking upon trips through the Grand Canyon. Boat rentals nearby. It’s a must see. Okieboy1947 on RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Lees Ferry Campground view of Vermillion Cliffs. Photo by Louis Elvey via RV LIFE Campground Reviews

3. Lone Rock Beach

Also managed by the National Park Service, Lone Rock Beach offers options from tenting to big rigs. You can take your RV right down to the water’s edge. It’s first-come, first-served and can get very crowded on the weekends.

This is a dry camping park with a dump station and potable water at the entrance. You are welcome to use your generator up until 10 p.m. There are four seasonal flush toilets, six vault toilets, and an outdoor cold shower.

This location is all about the view of Lone Rock and the ability to kayak, swim, or jet ski right from your RV. If you have the America the Beautiful National Park Pass, your daily fee ($5) is waived, and the camping fee is reduced from $14 to $7. If you don’t want to risk getting stuck in the sand, there are also areas above the beach with the same magnificent views.

What’s nice about this campground is you can camp right on the beach if you have the vehicle to get there. We saw everything from small cars to a huge 5th wheel camping on the beach, and we saw people getting stuck too. User Suru on RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Lone Rock Beach along Lake Powell, Page, AZ. Photo by Pablo Vitaver via RV LIFE Campground Reviews

4. Page Lake Powell Campground

This RV park offers full hook-up sites up to 50 amp. If you have kiddos with you, this is one of the only Page, AZ RV parks that offers a playground, an indoor pool, and cable.

If you want to be closer to shopping and restaurants, this is the park for you since it’s located on the edge of the town of Page.

A unique attraction of this park is that they offer furnished covered wagons for rent on the property. This glamping feature would definitely appeal to those RVers who have guests joining them.

We pull a 43 foot fifth wheel with an F350 Dually Truck and sites are wide enough to park next to your RV and still have your awnings and slides out. Check-in was easy and fast. Staff was very helpful and friendly. Other RVers were really friendly. The site was level, no road noise (there is road noise at the front of the park but not bad), and tall trees. The site is dirt with a picnic table. User JanneC from RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Page Lake Powell Campground. Photo by smoky40 on RV LIFE Campground Reviews

5. Paria River Ranch

Paria River Ranch offers world-class horse trails and some of the most unique riding in the Paria Canyon, Vermillion Cliffs, and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument. A limited number of full hook-up RV sites are available, plus dry camping and rustic cabins.

RVers have stumbled upon this quiet and peaceful horse sanctuary when no other options were available in the area. This ranch is a group camping facility, but offers full hook-up sites to other RVers when available.

This is a “find”. Not your average RV park. This is primarily a Guest Ranch that caters to groups coming in for 1-2 days, providing a western experience for mostly international young adults. It has 15 or so horses, one of which mows the lawn without a tether. They provide trail rides, western steak bbq, etc. The staff is extremely friendly and comfortable being out of the mainstream. Despite being only 200 yards off of the paved highway, you can forget about much of the world here and enjoy the peace and quiet. The full hookup sites are limited to 3-4 sites but they have abundant other sites for dry camping, or possibly water only. – User Bill Juh from RV LIFE Campground Reviews

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!