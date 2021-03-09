Visit Panama City Beach RV Resort In Florida

The doldrums of winter look much better while strolling the shores of the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach, one of northwest Florida’s premiere destinations.

Panama City Beach and the neighboring town of Panama City are magnets for visitors year-round, but are especially popular during wintertime. RVers often choose Panama City Beach RV Resort when visiting the area.

Panama City Beach RV Resort

With 27 miles of pristine beaches, the shores of the inviting Gulf of Mexico are just a few minutes’ walk from Panama City Beach RV Resort. The resort itself features 69 sites and a host of other amenities. You can expect 50/30/20 amp electrical, sewer, cable, free high-speed wireless Internet, water, showers, a recreation room, laundry facilities, and a seemingly unending beach.

The pet-friendly facility also offers a fitness center, heated swimming pool, and a free breakfast on Saturdays. The resort sites can accommodate any size recreational vehicle from travel trailers to luxury big rigs.

Patches Pub & Grill

Just a few minutes’ walk from Panama City Beach RV Resort is the down-home Patches Pub & Grill. They feature great food and cold libations in a fun atmosphere. The local PC Magazine selected Patches as the area’s best sports bar, and best establishment for offering wings and burgers from 2016-2020! And, you can’t beat the commute home!

Also, fresh, locally caught seafood is featured at many of the local restaurants, with some offering live music and waterfront views.

Things to do in Panama City Beach

With warm beaches and plenty of sunshine year-round, Panama City Beach offers many water sports and other activities. Visitors can fish any time of year, as well as go snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding, or enjoy jet skiing, wave runners, and more.

There are also numerous opportunities for exploring Mother Nature up close by taking a dolphin tour, which caters to visitors of all ages. You’ll explore some of the best locations in the Gulf of Mexico, including the Grand Lagoon and St. Andrew Bay where schools of dolphins often congregate.

Another fun activity is a visit to the Russell-Fields Pier, which extends 1,500 feet out into the Gulf of Mexico. For a $3 daily fee, visitors can access the pier.

Golfing

In the greater Panama City Beach area, you don’t have to look very far to find a terrific golf course. In fact, located just four miles from Panama City Beach RV Resort and nestled on an 1,100-acre nature preserve is Bay Point Resort Golf Club. This stunning resort features two quality tracks.

The Nicklaus Course is the first and only Nicklaus Design course in northwest Florida, while the Meadows Course has plenty of character as well. The 18-hole, par 72 Nicklaus Course stretches to 7,152 yards and features water on every hole.

The 18-hole, par 72 Meadows Course is a challenging 6,913 yards. With numerous strategically placed bunkers and water features, the Meadows Course wends through the mature oaks and pines of the Bay Point Resort community.

Read more about Panama City Beach RV Resort on Campground Reviews. Start planning your trip with the RV LIFE Pro tools to find more campgrounds and points of interest in the area.