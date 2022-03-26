How To Keep Things From Rattling In Your RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Keep Things From Rattling In Your RV While Driving

As RVers, most of us have learned to be patient travelers. But those continuous and monotonous rattles, scrapes, bangs, vibrations, pops, and more…well, those may test us. And sometimes, those scenarios can cause serious damage. So, where do we start?

Isolate the culprit

Start off by identifying where the rattling is initiated. This can be done in a few ways. First, listen for where it is coming from. If you are in a fifth wheel, you may need to take a brief ride down the road inside your RV. If you are in a van, you need to get someone else to drive while you focus on the directional sound. We did this test in a fifth wheel—my spouse was driving and I rode in the back. Thankfully, there were not a lot of issues to deal with.

Next, try looking for damage. Shaking and ratting items can all cause damage. Look for scratches, drag marks, sawdust, paint scraps, worn areas, and other signs that items have moved around in your RV. We found sawdust on the floor near our slide, which let us know a picture we thought was secure was rubbing on the wall.

Look in the most problematic rooms. Kitchens and bathrooms hold the most rattle-making objects. Go through these rooms very carefully and think through the areas that can be high-ranking issues. Think cutlery, dishes, bottles, glasses, canned goods, and medicines.

Finally, pay attention to where items are prior to going down the road. Have any of them shifted to a new location? Moving items can not only contribute to rattling, but they can cause the items they are near or on to come loose as well. One time we arrived at our RV park and found an ice cube tray in the sink. Somehow it popped the freezer door open and made its way out. (Thank goodness it melted in the sink!)

Manage the damage

What you found will help you determine the action you need to take. Here are some issues that you might not think about but are common RV rattling issues and how RVers solve them:

Wheel wells – Remove the plastic wheel liners and wheels. Use tape or plastic to cover the rotor and frame. Before applying, clean the wheel well of rust or debris with a wire brush. Apply liquid sound deadener to the metal areas. Add more layers as needed. Cover with a sound-deadening mat for louder rattles. If you hear the rattles inside, add a mass-loaded vinyl sound-blocking layer on the inside of your RV.

– Remove the plastic wheel liners and wheels. Use tape or plastic to cover the rotor and frame. Before applying, clean the wheel well of rust or debris with a wire brush. Apply liquid sound deadener to the metal areas. Add more layers as needed. Cover with a sound-deadening mat for louder rattles. If you hear the rattles inside, add a mass-loaded vinyl sound-blocking layer on the inside of your RV. Generator box – It depends on the type of generator you are using, but you can add soundproofing and possibly a rubber mat underneath it to prevent rattling.

– It depends on the type of generator you are using, but you can add soundproofing and possibly a rubber mat underneath it to prevent rattling. Water pumps – Try wrapping the pipes to prevent rattling sounds coming up through the pipes.

– Try wrapping the pipes to prevent rattling sounds coming up through the pipes. Doors & windows – Try weather stripping or caulking, which will help hold things in place more tightly.

Products to stop rattling

Depending on where it is occuring, there are products you can use to reduce rattling. Here are some common products used by fellow RVers to help manage rattling issues:

Product substitutions

The other thing you can do to reduce rattling noises is purchase plastic items instead of glass, or purchase objects that won’t easily move or slide. Store items you don’t use as often further away from you.

Non-purchases can also help. Don’t buy as many back-up products you will have to store a while before use.

No matter what, when you hear a rattle–take care of it. Rattles are only an indicator that something is loose or not properly seated. The rattle may turn into a greater issue or more damage on down the road.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen