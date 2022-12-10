5 RV Audio Resources For Listening On The Road

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 RV Audio Options To Listen To While Traveling

RV audio can take a few different forms. RV podcasts, audio blogs, and streaming RV radio are all great resources for new and veteran RVers alike. All of these forms of RV audio have a great deal of valuable information and great content to support and inspire you along the journey of your dreams.

Today’s modern wanderer has the highest levels of technology at their fingertips. These RV audio resources are intentional in design and passionately dedicated to their listener base, which is every RVer.

These RV radio, audio blogs, and RV podcasts will point you to undiscovered destinations, amusing stories, and engaging conversation. These entertaining RV audio options make long travel days and mythical twilight camping evenings more gratifying.

1. The RV LIFE Podcast

The RV LIFE Podcast is hosted by veteran RVers Dan & Patti Hunt; energetic media personalities with a history of movies, television, radio, and production.

The Hunts bring a proven formula to the podcast designed to educate, entertain, and explore the RV lifestyle and all that it entails.

The new RV LIFE Podcast features a broad scope of all things related to the RVing lifestyle, including work camper topics, remote work, roadschooling, and more. If it pertains to RVing or the RV lifestyle, they will talk about it. The new podcast will also feature tips and tricks, fantastic guests, and lively conversation.

The podcast can easily be found on Apple and Spotify podcast sources, as well as most other popular podcast platforms. Don’t forget to follow them on Instagram and Facebook too. With the vast RV LIFE audience and membership, the RV LIFE podcast is expected to grow quickly.

2. MyRVRadio – Streaming RV Audio

MyRVRadio is an online streaming radio station designed specifically for RVers. Broadcasting live online 24/7 across the United States and Canada, this unique creation went live in 2022.

Depending on when you tune in, you might find music playing on the station from all genres. Beyond the music selection, there are a wide variety of feature show segments. These are entertaining, informative, educational, enlightening, inspiring and illuminating. Not only is MyRVRadio contemporary, it also boasts a vintage if not old-time feel.

MyRVRadio has an Atomic Age feel. Top hits from the past 10 decades are sprinkled through the current decade of music. Program concepts come back to us from the retro age of radio. The entire programming is dedicated from RVers to RVers.

Begin by jumping to the website, and don’t forget to download the app. You can take MyRVRadio with you wherever you go. It’s not for just driving around in an RV!

3. Living in Beauty RV Audio Blog

Living In Beauty or simply “LIB” is an interesting format…an RV audio blog, for all RVers. If you love blog articles, but would like to digest them in the same manner as an audio book, Living In Beauty is for you.

Carol, as the narrator, quickly engages you with her vibrantly soothing story telling manner. Anyone listening will immediately be relaxed and transported into a stories like no others.

With over 2,280 days and 60,000 miles under their wheels, Jim and Carmen Beaubeaux, through Living In Beauty, have chronicled every step, foot, and mile of travel.

On July 18, 2016, this couple, who met in high school, departed Coronado, California to travel full-time. Around 177 blog posts later, they’ve laid down an impressive body of work.

Spend time to absorb not only what Living In Beauty means, but just how exquisitely Jim and Carmen Beaubeaux share wisdom from the road with the community in this unique RV audio blog format.

Carmen & Jim live by this simple saying: No house. No property. No storage, debt, or plan. Just Living in Beauty for as long as we can.

4. StressLess Camping Podcast

Tony & Peggy Barthel, well-known fixtures in the RVing community, are the hosts of the very popular StressLess Camping Podcast.

The StressLess Camping RV audio podcast takes you on a weekly RV journey to must-see destinations around the US. You’ll meet the most interesting people who share inside tips and techniques; plus, there are tips, ideas, hacks, and discounts to make each RV journey a StressLess Camping experience.

One outstanding feature I was struck by on their Podcast is “Campground Story”. Here you find some entertaining and interesting material. They have crisscrossed the country and reviewed campgrounds, held conversations with interesting people along the way, and given us tips on places to visit and eat around the US.

5. The RV LIFE Entrepreneur

Originally founded by serial entrepreneurs Heath and Alyssa Padgett, The RV Entrepreneur built a following with both their weekly RV audio podcast and annual summit.

Now owned by RV LIFE, the RV LIFE Entrepreneur podcast is expanding to feature a variety of hosts with unique viewpoints. The annual summit has become an intimate roundtable event where ideas are shared and nurtured.

The RV LIFE Entrepreneur Podcast is hosted by Joshua Sheehan. Josh interviews experts and talks with RVers (who are also experts in their own right) that are earning a living on the road in an RV.

This is the go-to resource for those seriously curious to know and completely understand what it takes to downsize, manage the stress of remote income, and recognize just how challenging and rewarding sustainable work from anywhere can be.

The RV Entrepreneur Podcast is a weekly show where I interview nomadic entrepreneurs who have made the leap into the RV lifestyle and have taken their businesses with them on the road. Whether you are a Content Creator, traveling nurse, workcamper, or running an Etsy store…we want to talk about you, and hear from you.

The target audience is for any level of RVer who wants to challenge safe options such as the 9 to 5 job and explore that road less traveled. The wide open opportunities founded in the dream to stand and experience what life has to offer. It can be your reality.

Living on the road as a remote worker can sometimes feel that no one really gets it. RV Entrepreneur gets it and provides knowledge and a strong community of support.

Conclusion

These RV audio options will all, in their own way, point you to undiscovered destinations, amusing stories, engaging conversation that is informative, pivotal, and even life-changing. Make those short or long travel days by listening to one or more of these great RV audio resources.

Sometimes you just need to step into the weeds. We have been camping all around the east coast for the past twenty years. Now it is time to expand our Base of Exploration. Finally our stars have aligned and we are going to hit the road full time in our RV and head towards some new weeds. All along the journey, we intend to share with you what we have seen and learned thus far and look forward to sharing the new things seen and experienced.