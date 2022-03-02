The Must-Own RV Camping Tablecloth by LITO: Luxury In The Outdoors

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

LITO Camping Tablecloth Can Save Your Campsite

Remember this nightmare? After a long drive in your motorhome or pulling your travel trailer, you finally pull into the beautiful campsite that required you to wake up in the wee hours of the morning six months ago to reserve a spot. The site is perfect, the view is stunning, but the picnic table…ugh! It’s filthy with dirt, bird poop, and ancient food scraps.

Never fear! In your trusty camping box, you have a LITO tablecloth, also known as a LITOCLOTH. Dirty picnic tables just became a thing of the past.

A durable, waterproof camping tablecloth

The LITOCLOTH is a durable, waterproof camping tablecloth that fits the length of any table in both the national and state park systems, and of course, at any local campground. “Standard” picnic tables average only about 6 feet in length, and typical flimsy tablecloths primarily cater to this size, while National Park picnic tables are typically 7 feet long or larger.

The LITOCLOTH camping tablecloths measure 104 inches, which is enough to cover up to an 8-foot table with room to spare. It will stay on that table, too. The LITOCLOTH comes with elastic straps and metal clamps to secure it properly on windy days; you can rest assured that your tablecloth won’t be flying into a neighboring campsite. No more trying to cover the previous campers’ mustard stains, or dodging ‘Kilroy Was Here’ carved into the picnic table.

This wipeable camping tablecloth also elevates the style of your campsite with numerous gorgeous, whimsical, and elegant patterns and colors to choose from. The high quality and clever packaging even comes with its own backpack for storage.

Bringing together the fabulous styling and smart packaging, the LITOCLOTH provides a cleaner, more sanitary surface where you and your loved ones can enjoy an outdoor meal together.

“LITOCLOTHS make any dirty table instantly clean. It’s a must for anyone who camps or takes roadtrips. I love that it comes with a backpack!” Cherie ~ Malibu, CA

7 Reasons Why We Love The LITOCLOTH

Durable – This camping tablecloth will last for years and years. Convenient – Nothing makes enjoying an outdoor meal nicer than a clean table, and you can clean spills up instantly. Waterproof – Wipe it down or hose it off. The straps – OK, this is kind of brilliant! Every table we’ve ever come across while RVing is a different shape and size. These straps are adjustable and can attach anywhere to secure the tablecloth and keep it in place on a windy day. The size – No more cheap tablecloths that are too short, exposing the ends of a dirty table; this one fits them all. Stylish – The patterns are cool and hip, upgrading your campsite instantly. Made in the USA – LITOCLOTHS are produced in Los Angeles, CA, and they have committed to donate 1% of all profits to organizations who support conservation and our national parks.

“We absolutely love our LITO travel table covering. We use it wherever we go when entertaining outside, whether that is our backyard table, our park picnic benches or when camping! The designs are modern and beautiful, and it wipes down quickly and compacts well. The perfect travel table cloth!” Caroline Escalante

The LITOCLOTH Journey

Luxury In The Outdoors was founded by Carol Carimi Acutt, an Emmy-winning television producer and lover of the outdoors and RV camping. She and her family trek out into the wilderness pulling their Shasta Airflyte with them several times a year. Carol found there was a lack of products for people who love the outdoors but also love comfort and style. Thus, LITO was born. Check out these great camping tablecloths at www.litoluxury.com.

Follow LITO on Instagram at @luxuryintheoutdoors and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/luxuryintheoutdoors.

Related articles:

At RV LIFE, we build tools that make camping simple. We run a network of websites and services that help RVers get the most out of their adventures.