RV Camping With Dogs: 7 Pet-Friendly Destinations

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

7 Places To Go RV Camping With Your Dog

Do you plan to bring the family dog on your RV camping adventures? You are not alone. According to a survey conducted by Go RVing, RV camping with dogs is very popular; 68% of RV owners bring their furry best friends along with them. The vast majority of these pet-loving RVers (92%) are dog people.

We dog people are lucky. Hundreds of RV campgrounds across the US and Canada are providing amazing spaces and activities just for dog owners. We can even travel around North America, ticking off fun places on a dog-centric RV bucket list trip.

There are just so many great places with things to do with our pets. But say traveling isn’t your thing. Maybe you just want a nearby destination to kick back and relax with your little buddy. Well, we’ve got you covered either way. Here are our top 7 places for RV camping with your dog.

1. 4 Paws Kingdom Campground and Dog Retreat – Rutherfordton, North Carolina

4 Paws Kingdom Campground and Dog Retreat is an outstanding RV destination for dog lovers. This campground has it all for those seeking a dog-centric vacation spot. This dog and adult-oriented campground boasts:

4 off-leash dog parks

1 off-leash dog agility park

1 off-leash lure coursing park

1 swimming pond for dogs

2 dog wash areas

Plenty of dog-friendly places to walk with your dog

If all of that weren’t enough, sites are spacious and treed and offer full services. Most of the RV campsites have a fenced area for dogs. RV exercise pen fence setups are also welcome. You can read reviews on RV LIFE Campground Reviews here.

2. Rovers RV Park – Waldport, Oregon

This family-friendly RV park in Waldport, Oregon is a beautiful playground for you and your dog. With lush green spaces along a river, Rovers RV Park offers 32 RV sites; not far away lie sandy Pacific ocean beaches where you and your dog can run, play, or relax.

This RV park features a fenced dog park for little dogs and a large off-leash dog area with estuary trails. Human activities (that dogs also enjoy) include fishing and crabbing. You can read reviews for Rovers RV Park on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

3. Wakeda Campground – Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

Wakeda Campground has a beautiful 2-acre dog park, divided into areas for large dogs and small dogs. The 400-site RV park has an agility playground so you can play with your dog for fun and exercise.

Nearby Hampton Beach allows leashed dogs between October 1st and April 30th. The RV sites are spacious, and family activities include a great playground facility for kids and a miniature golf course.

While Wakeda Campground is not as dog-centric as 4 Paws Kingdom, the dog park and other amenities make it worth visiting with your dog. This RV campground gets great reviews on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

4. Waggin’ Tail Ranch RV Resort – Pilot Point, Texas

Waggin’ Tail Ranch RV Resort is a family-friendly destination for RV camping with dogs. There are plenty of amenities for both families and dogs. Here is just a sampling:

Dog park

Dog swimming pond

Dog agility course

Dog swimming pond

Dog wash station

Paws N Swing

Relaxation stations

Dog wash

Swimming pool

Outdoor games

Kids play area

You’ll find completely fenced RV sites available at this RV campground, so you can just let your dog out the door in the morning. Click here to read reviews from RVers who have stayed at Waggin Tail Ranch And Resort.

5. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground – Disney World, Florida

The Fort Wilderness campground allows up to 2 dogs in RV campsites. Upon arrival, you’ll receive a welcome package that includes a dish, waste bags, and other items that are handy for RV camping with dogs.

The Fort Wilderness campground has miles of dog-friendly paths and a fantastic dog park where your dog can get some off-leash playtime. Disney World also has a doggy daycare where your dog can safely have fun while you enjoy all the human-centered activities that Disney World offers.

Click here to see what reviewers had to say about Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

6. Salmon Point Resort and Marina, Campbell River, BC, Canada

Salmon Point Resort and Marina sits on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. This dog-friendly RV park has a dog walk area along the shoreline and easy access to miles of oceanfront trails where you and your dog can play, explore, and relax on the leash optional beach.

While you won’t find a dog park at Salmon Point Resort, there is a sandy leash optional beach nearby and 2 fenced off-leash parks within a 10-15 minute drive. Check out the Willow Point Dog Agility Park and Field Of Dogs Private Dog Park.

Human activities include a playground and a pool. There is world-class salmon fishing nearby too. Find out what people are saying about Salmon Point Resort on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

7. Town And Country RV Park – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Town and Country RV Park is a huge, family-oriented campground with spacious, treed sites. Run by a dog-loving family, the RV park offers a fenced 2-acre dog park where your dog can exercise and play off-leash.

This gated park offers all the conveniences you need including laundry facilities and a children’s playground. It is 20 minutes away from the very dog-friendly city of Winnipeg, where there are miles of scenic river trails to walk or bike with your dog. There are also many excellent restaurants in Winnipeg where dogs are welcome on patio areas.

Find more great RV destinations

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/