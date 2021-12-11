Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

7 Tips On Setting Up RV Christmas Lights

Putting up RV Christmas lights is a great way to get in the holiday spirit. For some of you, this is the first step in signaling the season has started.

It may be your first attempt at celebrating the season in an RV. Setting up RV Christmas decorations is easy, cost effective, and safe if you follow a few tips.

Power use

If you want to go enormous with your lighting effects, tally the wattage. Depending on where you are camping, there may be limited ability for you to add a ton of RV Christmas lights. If you are boondocking, even more so. Just be aware of the draw your lights will use compared to what electricity you will have available. If you are not sure, maybe test a small string of lights while monitoring your use before you put them up.

Select LED lights

There are lots of light selections now that are LED (Light Emitting Diode). They use the diode instead of a filament to produce the light. This makes them not only more efficient for park use, but they also last longer – up to 25 times longer. LEDs are also considered safer because they don’t put out as much heat as incandescent bulbs.

Hanging RV Christmas lights

Think about where you want to place your lights so you know what you need to get to affix them to your RV.

Rooftop – Lighted blow-up ornaments look great on the roof. You will want items you can tie down against strong winds.

– Lighted blow-up ornaments look great on the roof. You will want items you can tie down against strong winds. Awnings – There are special clips you can purchase if you want to do string or rope lights.

– There are special clips you can purchase if you want to do string or rope lights. Lawn – An easy setup is a lawn Christmas light. Just plug it in and point it at your RV. Just make sure before purchasing that you have a blank spot somewhere on your RV where you can see the lights. Dark colored RVs may be harder to see your lights – and purchasing lights the same color as your RV isn’t an option.

– An easy setup is a lawn Christmas light. Just plug it in and point it at your RV. Just make sure before purchasing that you have a blank spot somewhere on your RV where you can see the lights. Dark colored RVs may be harder to see your lights – and purchasing lights the same color as your RV isn’t an option. Chairs, rails, umbrellas – The easiest way to attach lights is with cable ties. Purchase ties that are the color of the item you want to attach them to, so they don’t show. When you tighten the ties, leave enough space to slip a pair of scissors or clippers in them to cut them loose later.

– The easiest way to attach lights is with cable ties. Purchase ties that are the color of the item you want to attach them to, so they don’t show. When you tighten the ties, leave enough space to slip a pair of scissors or clippers in them to cut them loose later. Inside – Use Command Hooks so you can easily take the hooks down without damage to your walls or ceilings.

Plugging in

If you have decided to run multiple lights around your RV, you need to plug them all in. Select lights you can chain together into one plug. Also make sure you selected outdoor, weatherproof lights. Any open plugs should be turned so they don’t catch water or snow.

Wildlife

Some RV parks may have a lot of wildlife. You will want to avoid placing Christmas lights within nibble range or path of the area deer, rabbits, armadillos, etc. Keep everything close to your rig or on it.

Park Rules

Staying at a campground? Be aware of the park rules. Here are some RV park rules that may affect your Christmas lights plans:

Bright lights must be lowered or turned off by 10 p.m.

No items on the lawn.

No excessive decor. You may check with the park host as there may be exceptions for holiday decor.

No attaching items to trees or shrubs.

Storage

Don’t forget everything you are purchasing for the holidays needs to be stored. When you make all your decoration purchases, buy your storage bin at the same time. This way you know you have enough bins for the RV Christmas lights you want to keep.

LED bulbs can be plastic, making them lighter than glass. So, they don’t add weight to your RV when storing. Or, package your lights back up carefully and donate them to a thrift store – make someone else’s holiday bright next year!

No matter how you decide to display your Christmas lights, have a wonderful time decorating your RV home for the holidays. From my RV to yours, I hope you have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen