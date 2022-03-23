The Best RV Outdoor Rugs For Your Campsite

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Outdoor Rugs: What Are The Best Options?

Being in the great outdoors inevitably means dealing with dirt, mud, bugs, rocks, and everything else that nature has to offer. To protect your campsite and make a nice walkable environment for everyone, an RV outdoor rug is useful to bring along.

Below are our top picks for RV outdoor rugs as well as some information on each of them. We’ll also cover some of the benefits a rug can provide if you’re on the fence about whether or not you want one.

Benefits of RV outdoor rugs

It might seem strange to take a rug into the great outdoors, but RV rugs actually have quite a few benefits that are worth considering. For starters, they help keep your campsite and RV clean! If everyone travels across the rug and wipes their feet before entering the vehicle, you’ll be able to avoid a lot of sweeping and mopping later on.

An outdoor rug also smooths out the ground and makes a more pleasant surface to walk across. If you have kids or pets, they’ll really enjoy this softer surface. Gravel, twigs, and rocks are no fun to step on. If the ground is soggy, a plastic-based mat can help repel some of the water as well.

If you need to dry out your gear, it can also be nice to have a water-resistant rug to place things on. I think every camper knows the pain of leaving something out to dry, only to discover that it’s later covered in grass, dirt, and other debris from the ground.

Finally, a good rug adds a nice decorative touch to your outside setup. Many outdoor RV rugs come with patterns and colors that are designed to enhance their surroundings. Whether you want to use them as makeshift picnic blankets, sand traps, or just as decoration, a nice rug can be a major benefit to your campsite. They make the great outdoors feel a little more like home.

Best RV outdoor rugs

LATCH.IT RV Outdoor Rugs

LATCH.IT lives up to its name with its secure anchoring technology. Each rug comes with 4 anchoring hooks that will keep the rug in place without any fear of it coming loose. This product also comes in an attractive pattern with neutral gray tones that will help it blend in with any campsite.

It’s a nice thick rug that is easy to clean. The rug is also UV-resistant so it can stand up against outdoor conditions without breaking down or wearing out. Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

Mountain Mat Earth-Friendly Outdoor RV Patio Mat

This rug is high-quality and it’s good for the environment too! Each one is made from recycled polypropylene, which is a type of plastic. This makes them thick, tough, durable, and waterproof. Mountain Mat rugs are designed to be breathable enough to allow the plant life underneath to continue to grow as well.

These outdoor RV rugs are fray-resistant, easy to clean, and they also come with bags for easy transportation. Their design is simple but classy and will work with any color scheme. Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

KOZYFLY Buffalo Check Rug

This cute and stylish rug from KOZYFLY has a checkered pattern that adds a bit of class to any setting. This rug is designed for use on a porch, entryway, or in other highly trafficked areas. It’s a bit smaller than many other RV outdoor rugs, but this one is still durable and easy to take care of.

Although it is durable and designed for heavy wear and tear, this Buffalo check rug is also quite soft and comfortable. You could comfortably walk on this rug in your bare feet! It will maintain its color and be a great addition to your RV outdoor setup. Check availability, prices, and sizes here.

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

This rug from SAND MINE is both durable and gentle on your surroundings. It is made from heat-treated polypropylene, which makes it resistant to fraying. It’s also breathable and can be placed over grass without smothering it, and it won’t scratch any decks, porches, or other surfaces.

This reversible mat also comes with a gray geometric pattern that will match your RV nicely. This rug is UV-resistant, easy to transport, and is designed to maintain its quality over time. Customers have been very satisfied with this rug, and it’s one of the top-rated options on the market! Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

Camco Large Reversible Outdoor Patio Mat

This reversible rug from Camco is another good option. It’s an all-purpose rug that will perform equally well at your RV campsite, home porch, or even at the sandy beach! It’s a nice, large rug that will provide plenty of coverage, and it’s easy to fold and store.

Cleaning a Camco rug is also simple, so you can reuse it over and over. These outdoor RV rugs come in shades of blue, so they are easy to pick out from your natural surroundings. Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

CGEAR The Original Sand-Free Outdoor Camping Mat

The CGEAR camping mat is extremely heavy-duty and is perfect for travelers who love to travel through all kinds of different terrain. The material used to make these rugs is water-resistant and military-grade in its durability. Sand is the specialty of the CGEAR mat because it slides right off the surface.

This rug can double as an outdoor blanket if needed. It’s a wonderful multi-purpose option that comes with a portable case. It also has sturdy rings at the corners that allow campers to secure it firmly in place. It comes in both blue and orange, and there are a few different sizes to choose between. Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

Stylish Camping Outdoor RV Home Patio Reversible Mat

Finally, we have the Stylish Camping Mat. This rug features a cute design of a teardrop trailer and the words, “Home is where we park it.”

This is a nice finishing touch for any RV campsite, and it comes in neutral tones of brown and beige that will help it blend in with your surroundings. Lots of different sizes are available, and you can also choose options that are purple or green.

The mat is made with UV-resistant fibers that will retain their colors without fading. It’s woven in a way that makes it both lightweight and breathable, so it’s easy to set up and remove when the time comes. It’s great as a decorative touch and as a functional RV rug. Check availability, prices, and sizes on Amazon.

