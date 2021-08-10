5 Best RV Parks Near Rocky Mountain National Park

When you are planning your summer adventures, make sure you take advantage of the fee-free days at all the national parks this year!

To make the most of your trip, check out these 5 RV parks near Rocky Mountain National Park. Make one your base camp for adventure and exploration of this breathtaking national park.

Make sure you plan ahead! This stunning national park brought in over 4.5 million visitors in 2019 – mostly during the summer and fall months.

Here are the 5 best RV parks near Rocky Mountain National Park for you to visit.

1. Winding River RV Resort

Stars: 8.8 stars

Reviews: 65 reviews

Winding River Resort is a family campground and also offers cabins and lodge accommodations. This RV park is located on the west side of the Rocky Mountain National park and also borders the Arapaho National Forest. In the 1800s, this RV park was a logging camp – now, it is the perfect western setting for the avid outdoorsmen, photographers, and artists.

This RV park near the National Park has the following amenities: restrooms with showers, onsite laundry, and a camp store. Plus they have a wide range of outdoor activities.

2. Moraine Park Campground

Stars: 8.7 stars

Reviews: 26 reviews

Moraine Park Campground is located in Rocky Mountain National Park near the Beaver Meadows Entrance on Highway 36. It is situated on the north side of Moraine Park. At an elevation of over 14,000 feet, guests will be in awe of the breathtaking craggy peaks and lush valleys.

This campground is suited for RV boondockers as it has RV sites without hookups. However, the roads are paved and the parking spots for RVs are gravel. Within the campground, there are flush toilets, dish washing stations, and drinking water available. Plus, there are two solar shower stall facilities.

3. Glacier Basin Campground

Stars: 8.5 stars

Reviews: 15 reviews

Glacier Basin Campground is adjacent to Estes Park in Rocky Mountain National Park. Similar to Moraine Park, this campground has RV sites without hookups, but the roads and parking spurs are paved. Flush toilets and drinking water stations are available. Plus, this campground allows group camping – perfect for meeting up with friends.

Rocky Mountain National Park offers free shuttle bus stops in the campground. The shuttle system provides access to many park trailheads throughout the Bear Lake corridor and to the town of Estes Park.

This RV park is perfect for those set up for dry camping who want to explore the park without having to take their own vehicle (or if you have a driveable rig and no toad – like a Class C).

4. Elk Creek Campground & RV Resort

Stars: 7.9 stars

Reviews: 59 reviews

Elk Creek Campground & RV Resort provides easy access to the Rocky Mountain National Park, Elk Creek, and Grand Lake. The campground has a variety of sites available to cater to your specific service needs.

This RV park near Rocky Mountain National Park offers restrooms and showers, onsite laundry, WiFi, “honey wagon” services, a dump station, playground and arcade for the kids, a general store, and an abundance of wildlife including moose, elk, deer, and chipmunks!

5. Estes Park KOA

Stars: 7.1 stars

Reviews: 43 reviews

Estes Park KOA is just 5 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park! This park is ideally suited for small RVs and trailers. Make this campground your base camp for exploring the town of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park amenities include cable TV and WiFi, a pavilion, onsite laundry, dog walk area, and free in-town shuttle service.

Find more RV parks near Rocky Mountain National Park

