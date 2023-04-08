Our Top Tips For Senior RVers Over 55

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

By following a few simple tips, you can make RVing easy and fun

Senior RV Living: How To Make RV Life Safer & Easier

RVing has long been a popular option for seniors. It lets you downsize, live simply, and see all the places on your bucket list. But starting to RV as a senior can definitely feel daunting.

Thankfully, there’s no need to worry. With a few simple pieces of advice, you can make your new RV life easier and more fun. Let’s take a look at some of the best tips for RVing as a senior.

Try renting an RV first

If you’ve never RVed before, it can be hard to know what type of RV is right for you. Many seniors enjoy the comforts provided by Class A RVs, while others prefer the small size and easy drivability of Class B RVs. Because of this, it’s recommended to try renting an RV at least once before you commit.

RV life also isn’t for everybody, and giving it a trial run will help you avoid buyer’s remorse. You’ll be able to find out how well you can handle the reduced space, water management, and other aspects of RVing as a senior.

Numerous platforms exist for RV rentals like Outdoorsy, RVshare, and RVezy. These platforms let you rent an RV for a few days or weeks so you can get the hang of RV living.

Take advantage of senior discounts

One of the best parts of your senior years is all the discounts, and RVing is no different.

In addition to your typical discounts at places like restaurants and pharmacies, senior RVers can save on parks and campgrounds as well. For example, with an AARP membership, you can get 10% off at participating campgrounds.

One of the best senior discounts for RVing as a senior is the America The Beautiful Pass. This pass gives you (and up to 3 other adults) free entry at over 2,000 sites managed by the National Park Service.

For those 62 or over, this pass costs only $20 for an annual pass or $80 for a lifetime pass. Considering that a standard annual pass costs $80, those are some impressive savings.

Get a handrail for your entry steps

RVs are usually high off the ground, and entry steps are often a bit wobbly. Plus, in many cases, there’s a sizable gap between the first step and the ground.

To make getting in and out of your RV easier and safer, you can install a handrail. Many RVs include this feature by default, but if not, you can easily find RV entry handrails online.

There are also a few other ways you can make your RV’s entry steps safer.

Step braces can be installed under the last step and help keep your steps stable.

You can also buy an extra step to make getting in your RV easier.

Don’t be afraid to take it slow

When you’re on the road, it can be tempting to see as many places in as little time as possible. There’s so much to see, after all. But this pace can quickly get exhausting, especially for seniors.

When RVing as a senior, it’s better to take your time. The point of RVing is to have fun, after all!

By spending a few days or even weeks in one area, you can enjoy all that area has to offer. Plus, you’ll do it without exhausting yourself by driving long, hard days back to back. If you are trying to see it all, remember the 3-3-3 rule.

As a bonus, staying at one campground for a while is a great way to make friends with other RVers.

Look for 55+ RV parks

For some people, the sound of children playing is delightful. But for others, they just disturb the peace and quiet.

If you’re the second kind of person, 55+ RV parks are for you. As you can probably guess from the name, these are RV parks that only allow campers aged 55 and up. That means no screaming children (or 20-somethings) to worry about.

To find 55+ RV parks, one of the best tools is RV LIFE Campgrounds. When you go in to search campgrounds in a region, simply click “park features” and click the check next to “55+ Only.” And boom! You can see all the 55+ campgrounds in the area you’re wanting to explore. You can easily add these to your route, get RV-safe directions, and find other points of interest with RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

RVing is about fun and relaxation–there’s no need to rush.

Travel in loops to make doctor’s appointments

Doctor’s appointments and medications are a part of life, especially as we get older. But RVing as a senior presents a challenge: How can you make doctor’s appointments when you’re traveling the country?

Thankfully, we have a solution: travel in loops. In other words, choose a trip that circles back to where your doctor is located. That way, you can still travel and be back home in time to see your doctor.

Use national pharmacies to get medications

Getting your medications while on the road can be tricky as well.

The most common piece of advice is to use a national pharmacy, such as CVS or Walgreens. Because these national chains share information through their systems, you can pick up a prescription from basically anywhere in the country.

However, many seniors have their medication shipped to them, which is obviously challenging when RVing as a senior. In this case, many senior RVers will have their medication shipped to the front desk of an RV park or campground. If you want to do this, be sure to call and check that that particular campground will allow mail delivery, as some do not.

Mobility limitations don’t have to hold you back

If you use a wheelchair, Hoveround, or another mobility device, you might worry that RVing isn’t accessible. Thankfully, this simply isn’t the case.

Many mobility-enhanced RVs are available on the market. These are designed to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices, with ramps for easier access.

One of the best brands for mobility-enhanced RVs is Winnebago. They offer both a mobility-enhanced Class A and Class B RV. These RVs are some of the highest quality on the market, just like all Winnebago RVs.

Mobility-enhanced RVs like the Winnebago Roam help make RVing accessible to everyone

RVing is an amazing way to spend your golden years

There’s a good reason so many seniors live full or part-time in an RV. RVing as a senior lets you see the country, meet new people, and get the most out of your golden years. Once you get a taste of the RV life, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to get started!

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.