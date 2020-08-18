Florida Singles RV Park Makes For One Happy Family

If you’ve been RVing a while, you know that in general RVing is a couple’s scene. But at one Florida singles RV park, solo nomads seem to be having all the fun.

“We are a friendly, close-knit family who watches out for and takes care of its residents and guests alike,” says Melody Peckham, Community Association Manager at Florilow Oaks RV Park in Bushnell, Florida.

The park started in 1984 when six people who happened to be members of the Loners on Wheels (LOWs) club decided they wanted a home-base RV park for winter. But the LOWs didn’t have enough resources to buy the lush, treed property. That’s when a group of shareholders stepped in to build this unique 55-plus RV park for singles.

Florilow Oaks Singles RV Park caters to solo nomads (but welcomes everyone)

Many LOWs still call the park home. Today, a nine-person board of directors oversees the park. Each year, three directors are voted on to replace members coming off of the Board. Shareholders can buy into the park by purchasing an RV lot. The Park Manager and the Board of Directors oversee that the Rules & Policies are being followed, explains Peckham.

“We were formed as a singles RV park and therefore to become a Shareholder you must be single,” she says. As of 2020, Florilow Oaks has 78 shareholder sites owned by permanent residents, 22 sites that are leased, 17 sites rented on an annual basis, and 30 sites are open for seasonal/monthly/weekly/daily RVers who only want to stay at the park. “Just this past year we opened up five sites that have water and electric only,” Peckman says.

The singles RV park does welcome every RVer, in whatever relationship configuration they happen to be part of—or none at all! The focus is on solo nomads. But many couples just love staying there for winter.

All are welcomed back every year. And it’s not unusual for an RVer to arrive at Florilow Oaks as a solo and leave as part of a couple. “We do have several couples and married folks that are shareholders,” says Peckham, “However, they met that someone special after moving here and decided to marry or live together.”

The park is an age-restricted, 55+ community, but the typical park resident or guest is Canadian or American, and most are in their early to mid-sixties when they decide to call the park their winter home.

A season in the life of Florilow Oaks RV Park residents

Bushnell, Florida is a small town of less than 3,000 permanent residents. It’s situated halfway between Orlando and the laid-back Gulf Coast. Each year, snowbirds find that Bushnell’s temperate weather makes it a great spot to wait out winter.

With a focus on fun and community, Florilow Oaks is an ideal singles RV park to call home base, but you don’t have to be a solo to enjoy it. Whether you’re part of a committed couple or a solo nomad, each season the activities calendar is packed with fun things to do.

The park has two shuffleboard courts, horseshoes, a library where you can also borrow DVDs to watch, a laundry room, bathhouse, dump station, large community fire pit, and a recreation hall with a screened-in pavilion.

Community events and activities

“We have dances throughout the year where everyone dances with everyone,” says Peckham. Each season, a weekly assortment of potluck dinners, hiking, kayaking, and bike trips keep residents busy during the daytime. At night, card games, movie nights, and happy hour around the firepit build lifelong friendships.

“You will often find a bunch getting together to head out for an adventure called “LEO” (Let’s Eat Out) says Peckham. There are twice-yearly yard sales, holiday dinners, and other communal events. This makes Florilow Oaks more than a singles RV park—it’s an actual family of fun, like-minded people. “Just about anything you want to do we are game to try it! Do as little or as much as you would like.”

Learn more about this singles RV park in Florida

Florilow Oaks has an excellent 9.0 rating on Campground Reviews. For more information on this singles RV park, visit the Florilow Oaks website and start planning your trip with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.