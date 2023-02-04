The 10 Best Spring Break Destinations For RVers

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Spring Break Destinations For RV Camping

Winter is slowly wrapping up, making room for the much-anticipated spring season. Kids are getting antsy, anticipating the winding down of the school year in a few months, and parents might be in cleaning mode. These signs all point to one thing: spring break.

While everyone is ready to get out of town, choosing an RV-friendly destination can be difficult. Below we have listed 10 great spring break destinations that the whole family will love. You can find even more great destinations (and points of interest along the way) by planning your travels with RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Florida

When it comes to spring break destinations, the beach is almost always where folks flock. While Daytona Beach is a highly popular destination in Florida, there are a couple of shoreless cities within the Sunshine State that provide a great getaway.

1. Orlando, FL

If you are traveling with younger kids, Orlando is a great spring break destination. In addition to Disney World, Universal Studios, and dinner shows, there is much more in the city to explore.

Take a two-hour glass bottom guided kayak tour, an indoor skydiving experience, and/or a private helicopter tour over the city. Toss in jet ski rentals, airboat tours, or a lift over the city with a ride on The Wheel in ICON Park, and you’ve got plenty of ways to see the sights.

For indoor activities, consider an escape room, the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, or watch the Orlando Magic play ball at the Amway Center. If museums are your jam, consider Ripley’s Believe it or Not Odditorium, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Orlando Fire Museum, or the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Where to stay in Orlando

Consider this highly favorited park, as voted by members of RV LIFE Campgrounds: Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake. With a solid average score of 8.6/10, as rated by 117 reviews, this RV park in Orlando is a great place to call home base.

Before exploring the city, spend some relaxing time by fishing, swimming, or playing on the playground. Take advantage of the outdoor sport courts, recreational trails, or biking paths. The pet-friendly destination offers plenty of opportunities to slow down and live off-schedule.

This park features a private campground with a locked gate after hours. It’s in a very convenient location to Universal Studios, just down the street.

Here’s a recent review:

“The location and price for this campground in Orlando was awesome. Every day we were there we said to ourselves that we couldn’t believe our good fortune to stay there. So peaceful, so beautiful, and so close to everything in and around Orlando. We’ll be back! We camped at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake in a Motorhome.” – via user RVL736664

2. Westgate River Ranch in Central Florida

This all-inclusive location is a prime spring break destination for family members of all ages. From the young to the young-at-heart, this ranch truly offers something for everyone. A few activities range from horseback trail rides to ziplining, swamp buggy outings, airboat journeys, and mechanical bull rides.

To round out the activities, there is skeet shooting, archery, mini-golf, a petting zoo, a Saturday night rodeo and dance party, and a fully-functioning saloon. A market, ice cream store, two restaurants and a deli are on hand, but keep in mind this resort is 30 miles from everything, so bring what you will need.

With soft grass under your feet and shade trees overhead, you’ll find the RV sites are the perfect mix of comfort and seclusion.

According to a recent review,

Beautiful campground. Each spot is unique in its own right. Great activity and amenities! We camped at Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo in a Motorhome. – via Alson

Midwest

3. Branson, MO

Need some more suggestions for spring break destinations? Keep this mini-Nashville town in mind. During its original heyday, this southwest Missouri city was a mecca for live country music.

A sea of tour buses would come rolling in daily, with older adults exiting at various theaters throughout the city. Today, there is still live music in town, but it has recently switched gears to reach the younger generations.

Staples such as the theme park, Silver Dollar City (check out their spring break days), and the water park, White Water, are fun for the whole family. The Chicago Ferris Wheel is lit up nightly on The Strip, along with the Hollywood Wax Museum, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk, and the Xtreme Racing Center.

Branson’s Promised Land Zoo offers the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with a variety of animals, while the Landing Axes near the Branson Landing will get you up-close-and-personal with a variety of sharp tools.

Bigfoot Fun Park provides indoor and outdoor activities. An arcade, 8D interactive gaming system, a mini-golf course and maze, plus a 200-foot Super Sling ride and a 200-foot freefall ride.

Where to stay in Branson

Reserve your spot at the highly rated Branson Shenanigans RV Park. This park is in the heart of town and boasts an excellent 9.6/10 average rating.

Seasonally open from March 1 through January 5th, this semi-small park houses 30 sites. Full hookups, big rig access, and pull-thru sites are a few highlights.

Reviewers list a unique layout that provides plenty of privacy, with lots of shade trees. For those looking to be on the water, Table Rock Lake is just a few miles away. Branson is chock-full of places to dine, play, shop, and be entertained, and the main street, The Strip, is located very close to Shenanigans.

According to a recent reviewer,

“What a great park well maintained and well run unique layout of the sites makes them very private. Ours, site J, was awesome. Dave, the owner, was super nice and helpful. Lots of trees and shade everywhere makes you feel like youre in a forest. Firewood delivered with a pit at your site for $5, cant beat it. There is cable service also. Wish we could stay a few more nights but not surprisingly, its booked solid on weekends. We will definitely return! Not important to us but laundry and bathrooms in the part are not available. We camped at Branson Shenanigans RV Park in a Motorhome.” via Camping with Sammy

4. Kansas City, MO

Spend a day at the Kansas City Zoo, where animals such as polar bears, orangutans, penguins, and more than 1,700 other reptiles, birds, mammals, and rodents are on hand.

Take in a family dining experience at one of these highly rated, kid-friendly locations. Worlds of Fun theme park is another visitor favorite. Scary coasters, rides for the little ones, and family-friendly rides await. The younger ones will enjoy Planet Snoopy.

Where to stay in Kansas City

For lodging, consider staying at the highly favorited Worlds of Fun Village. With 230 reviews and an average score of 8.8/10, the park offers a convenient location and a clean, comfy stay.

A pool, laundry, restrooms, and showers are on this pet-friendly property. Full hookups, electric 50-amp, 30/20/15-amp power, sewer, water, and cable hookups are also provided.

One recent reviewer said,

“This is the first RV Park I have given all 5s to. Very large concrete sites, privacy plants between sites, nice patio surrounded by lush grass, asphalt roads, great utility hooks, very helpful people. Well maintained with everything is good to great condition. Just a little higher priced but delivers value so not an issue. Best Wifi connections I have had since May. We camped at Worlds of Fun Village in a Motorhome.” via Darrel_Mahanna_391

West Coast

California

5. Santa Barbara, CA

This is one of the best spring break destinations on the Central California Coast. Take some time at the 30-acre Santa Barbara Zoo, spend some time relaxing at the Shoreline Park (with clear views of the city’s coastline and the Santa Ynez Mountains), or stop and smell the roses (and other flowers) at the 37 acres of Lotusland. Be sure to visit Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art as well.

Where to stay in Santa Barbara

Make camp at Sunrise RV Park, another highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campgrounds. Pet-friendly, with a dedicated dog area, this park features 33 pull-thru sites with full hookups, 50-amp electric, 30/20/15 amp power, sewer, water, and cable TV hookups. This is a smaller park, but it’s conveniently located.

According to one recent review,

We have stayed here several times now and will stay again. Yes, its right next to the freeway, but its a nice, friendly, little park. The managers are super and keep the place clean. We camped at Sunrise RV Park in a Motorhome.” via Silverlining

6. Long Beach, WA

This small beach town on the Washington coast has lots to do over spring break. Visit the beach or explore the popular Marsh’s Free Museum. From mid-March through mid-April, the World Kite Museum offers special events for visitors of all ages.

Where to stay in Long Beach

Cape Disappointment State Park offers great camping nearby in Ilwaco. This state park has two lighthouses as well as hiking trails and beautiful ocean views. The campground includes 250 sites, along with plenty of trees for shade. The campground has earned a great 8.0 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds.

According to a recent review,

“We stayed two nights. One night in 170 and one night in 172 which are both standard sites with no hookups. Pros: right next to a beautiful beach, lots to do (trails, lighthouse, beach), sites are easy to back into and theres lots of trees for shade. Can use generator from 8am to 9pm so that is good to have for the many sites that dont have electricity. Cons: spots are pretty close together so you feel like you are part of your neighbors conversations at night. Very limited number of sites with electric/water. We camped at Cape Disappointment State Park in a Fifth Wheel.” – via B-Town Biker

East Coast

7. Jekyll Island, GA

Part of the Golden Isles, Jekyll Island provides a plethora of biking trails, beach access, wooded exploration, and a fun water park.

Quiet and spacious, this island is big on downtime and memory-making. For even more island time, spend a day at the neighboring St. Simons Island. This chain of islands provide one of most unique spring break destinations.

Where to Stay

Jekyll Island Campground provides everything you need for a great vacation. Learn more about the campground in this article from RV LIFE.

One recent reviewer said,

“Reservation and check in processes were easy. Campground host escorted us to our pull through site which was very spacious and away from the hubbub of center section of the campground (section T). Propane refill was out of service but the campground arranged for a propane truck to go site to site to do refills-Wow! Lots of areas to walk in the campground then connect to the trails and bike paths that go all over the island. Well definitely return here. We camped at Jekyll Island Campground in a Motorhome.” via Autoharper

Southwest

8. Flagstaff, AZ

Some great reasons Flagstaff made the list of spring break destinations include hikes in the San Francisco Peaks, ski trips on the western slope of Mount Humphreys, and bear watching at the Bearizona Wildlife Park.

Where to stay in Flagstaff

Pinegrove Campground in Coconino National Forest is a prime choice for RVers. Spacious, gravel roads provide easy access to the separated sites. While there are lots of trees, visibility isn’t blocked by them.

This highly favorited park has a solid 9.0/10 average rating, based on 25 reviews. There are 46 sites here, but no hookups. Restrooms and showers are on property, along with biking trails. The campground is pet-friendly, with large, open spaces for dog walks.

9. Santa Fe, NM

The Historic District is a must-see, with markets and events at the Santa Fe Plaza, the Oldest House Museum, and The Oldest House Indian Shop. Visit the Children’s Museum or take a ride on the Sky Railway. There are also plenty of nature spots to hike.

Where to stay in Santa Fe

Santa Fe Skies RV Park is a good choice for camping. This highly favorited park has an excellent 8.5 average score on RV LIFE Campgrounds, based on 688 reviews. Many reviewers rave about how breathtaking the sunsets are here.

Consider this recent review:

The staff is awesome. They were very accommodating and helpful. We needed to have our tires replaced and they sent us to the right place. Propane on site is super helpful. Our pup loved the large dog park. The art in the park is great. We camped at Santa Fe Skies RV Park in a Fifth Wheel. via JDMH Family

New England

10. Woodstock, VT

Browse the downtown area filled with toy stores and bookshops. There are plenty of gifts and arts & crafts in this area.

Visit the F.H. Gillingham & Sons general store, circa 1886. And don’t leave out a trip to the Unicorn for unique gifts and novelty items.

For more animal sightings, visit the Billings Farm and Museum. A trip to New England wouldn’t be complete without antique shops, and Woodstock has a few to choose from.

Where to stay in Woodstock

Set up camp at the Pine Valley KOA Holiday, six miles outside of Woodstock. This park is highly favorited on RV LIFE Campgrounds; 158 reviewers have left feedback, giving this park an average score of 9.1/10.

A pool, rec room, walking/hiking trails, and a playground are some amenities available here. There is also a dog park, along with boating opportunities.

According to a recent reviewer,

“We stayed for two nights in a 43′ 1″ 5th wheel,which ample room in or spot. The campsites were Very clean on arrival, and we saw them cleaning sites as soon as people left. All of the facilities and utilities operated perfectly, and everything was clean. The park itself was extremely well maintained. Above all they helped us figured out a wonderful way to spend our day in the area. My entire family left just thrilled about the short time we spent at this campground. It was relatively quiet, albeit full, as well. We camped at Quechee / Pine Valley KOA Holiday in a Fifth Wheel.” via John and Crista

Find more spring break destinations

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin