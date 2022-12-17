10 State Park Campgrounds That Are Big Rig Friendly

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Top-Rated State Park Campgrounds That Are Big Rig Friendly

We have a 44-foot fifth wheel toy hauler. With our truck, we are about 65 feet long, and with a motorcycle lift on the back, we can add another 2 feet. The lift is on the back because my sidecar is in the toy hauler. This also means when we pull into a park, we must consider space to load and unload our bikes with a ramp.

It’s nice when we can do this directly at our RV site. If you have a behemoth like us, then you understand the joy in finding campgrounds that are big rig friendly, especially state parks that typically don’t offer these extra-long sites! Through our travels, we have discovered a number of state park campgrounds that will handle even our setup. Here are 10 such destinations.

1. Fort McAllister State Park – Richmond Hill, Georgia

One of our favorite state park campgrounds is Fort McAllister State Park in Richmond Hill, Georgia. This park is close to I-95 and 30 minutes from downtown Savannah, which makes it a convenient stop.

Your RV will sit among giant oaks and Spanish moss, and you will be near the Ogeechee River. The palm trees and palmettos provide greenery all year round. There is also a boat ramp, fishing dock, and nature trail nearby at Redbird Creek. Visit in the winter season for fewer insects and more wildlife.

Stop by the park’s museum, where you can see cannons, a hot shot furnace, bombproof barracks, and more. There is also a little gift shop that shows a video and artifacts.

2. Caprock Canyons State Park – Quitaque, Texas

Another state park campground that is big rig friendly is Caprock Canyons State Park in Quitaque, Texas. Here is where the bison roam. You can see them walking right through the park. The state park also holds the Bison Fest each year in September. The festival raises funds for maintaining the bison herd.

Also to see in the area is the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, which protects the site of prehistoric flint quarries. There is a ranger program onsite. You can attend programs on wildlife and the history of the park. Some of the tours are on an open-air shuttle. An interesting one to try is the Bats of Clarity Tunnel.

3. St. George Island – Eastpoint, Florida

If you can slip in with 43 feet or less, you don’t want to miss this state park campground in northwestern Florida, with its white sandy beaches, starfish along the water’s edge, and great fishing. It is an underdeveloped beach, so don’t expect cabanas and beach service. But you can camp in a modern campground and enjoy lots of options.

Opportunities include swimming, sunning, all kinds of boating, and hiking. If you want to live in the comfort of your RV but have a slightly rustic experience on the beach, St. George Island State Park in Eastpoint, Florida is a beautiful campground to do it in.

4. City of Rocks State Park – Faywood, New Mexico

The rock formations in this state park will keep you wandering and taking photos for hours. The geologic area is made up of sculptured rock columns known as pinnacles. Some are as high as 40 feet. Paths between them give it a feel of a rock city.

The City of Rocks State Park in Faywood, New Mexico was formed by volcanic ash about 30 million years ago. Wind and water sculpted the blocks into the rock pillars you see now. It is very dark in the park at night, so it is a great spot for stargazing. The National Public Observatory offers a green-laser tour of the skies.

5. Custer State Park Legion Lake – Custer, South Dakota

With a location near the wildlife loop, you will see lots of buffalo, elk, bighorn sheep, and more. There are no full hookups, but Custer State Park Legion Lake in South Dakota provides pull-throughs and electricity, and the campground accommodates large RVs.

Within walking distance is the Badger Clark Memorial and the Centennial Trail. At a nearby lodge, you can rent a canoe or kayak and enjoy the lake. You can expect buffalo to wander into your campground.

6. Blackwater Falls State Park – Davis, West Virginia

This park is named after the Blackwater River, with a waterfall that plunges five stories (about 57 feet). It flows along an eight-mile gorge. The water appears black from the tannic acid from hemlock and red spruce needles that make their way into the water.

Other areas of Blackwater Falls State Park to visit are Elakala Falls, Lindy Point, and Pendleton Point Overlook. West Virginians say this is the most photographed spot in the state! You can book for a maximum of 14 consecutive nights. Keep in mind that many sites are unlevel, so be sure to use extra blocks when setting up your camp.

7. Palo Duro Canyon State Park – Canyon, Texas

OK, I know we already have a Texas state park listed here, but it is a big state. And I can’t overlook one of the most scenic areas for camping in Texas. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has the second largest canyon in the country, and it is located in the Panhandle of Texas. There are 30 miles of hiking and biking trails. Campsites have water and electricity.

There is a visitor center where you can pick up books on the park’s history and locally made pottery and jewelry. If you are looking for souvenirs, snacks, etc., try The Trading Post on the canyon floor.

For the most part, you will be keeping your eye on the canyon. There is too much to see of the natural walls carved out by wind and water.

8. Skidaway Island State Park – Savannah, Georgia

You can’t stay closer to Savannah with your RV and have so much space and beauty. Skidaway Island State Park is a part of Georgia’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Take the trails along a boardwalk through forest and marsh, and visit an observation tower. Along your walks, look for deer, fiddler crabs, raccoons, egrets, and other wildlife.

If you visit in the summer, Tybee Island beaches are nearby, and you can go there for swimming and picnics. There is a lot of space between sites here, so with the vegetation, you have a lot of privacy. Note: Traffic can be busy, especially on the weekends, since it is near Savannah.

9. Paul B. Johnson State Park – Hattiesburg, Mississippi

I must include a park from Mississippi. I was born in Lumberton, which is close to this park, but Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg is a great option, and I would pick it anyway! Most of the sites are around 40-50 feet long, but they even have some as long as 66 feet.

Located in the heart of Mississippi’s Pine Belt area, you will find lots of long-leaf and loblolly pines. Sprinkled throughout are dogwoods and oaks. The park has 125 RV campsites with lakefront camping, all with full hookups. Roads and pads are paved, and the area has a private beach and lake swimming area. This is a great place to get outdoors and feel pampered at the same time.

10. Atlatl Rock Campground – Overton, Nevada

This is one of the best state park campgrounds near Las Vegas. Valley of Fire State Park is known for its 40,000 acres of bright red Aztec sandstone within gray and tan limestone. The park has petrified trees and petroglyphs over 2000 years old.

Stop at the visitor center, where they have exhibits on the history of the park. The park also hosts an Annual Atlatl Competition, where participants show off their skills with ancient spears.

All the campsites at Atlatl Rock Campground have shaded tables, grills, and water. The sites here can accommodate rigs up to 55 feet, so bring on the big rigs! Note: There is a 14-day limit for visitors.

Lucinda Belden is a travel writer and advisor. She gets her inspiration from her and her husbands full-time RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures, and world travels. Lucinda is the Program Director for MyRVRadio. Follow her stories and adventures at fb.com/DirectionWideOpen.