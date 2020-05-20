Summer Camping Is Here—How Will You Stay Cool?

Sponsored by SoftStartRV

For RVers, summer is a special time. Enjoying time in the woods, on the lake, and on the road form the narrative of what summer is all about. Long drives to exciting destinations with no fear of snow, icy roads, or spring thunderstorms. Coffee around a campfire in the early morning helps to wake us up and cook our breakfast. That same fire pit at night roasts both our dinner and our marshmallows.

Stay cool this summer

Whether you are new to camping or a veteran RVer, enjoying your summer trips means being able to keep cool during the drive and at the campground. Though many activities are best enjoyed when you get out in the summertime air, being able to cool down in the evening and sleep comfortably can make or break an otherwise great excursion. There are a few things you can do to ensure you enjoy the summer heat, not just survive it.

Get an ice maker

Tabletop ice makers provide reasonably priced assurance that you can enjoy a cold drink whenever needed. In addition to staying hydrated, you are cooling your core body temperature with a cold drink.

Several portable ice makers capable of producing up to 26 pounds of ice in a 24-hour period can be purchased for under $150. More expensive units are available from top brands like Frigidaire.

Use your awnings

While it’s obvious you will want to use your awnings when outside enjoying the campsite, don’t forget to extend the awnings all around your RV even when you are inside cooling off. The awnings can keep the sun off your RV exterior and help keep the interior cooler. Remember to keep wind conditions in mind when extending your awning.

Take a shower

This seems obvious at the onset, but don’t discount it. You won’t want to take a cold shower, however. A cold shower reduces your skin temperature and closes your pores, heating up your core. You’ll have a rush of initial relief, but actually feel worse shortly after. A warm or lukewarm shower will provide the best relief from the heat.

You’ll also be rinsing off dirt, sunscreen, and potential allergens that might irritate your skin causing you to itch and actually feel warmer as blood rushes to those irritated areas.

Keep your air conditioner units clean and maintained

Your rooftop A/C units need to be maintained regularly. You’ll want to make sure that the normal condensation that builds up is being managed and funneled off properly.

Air conditioning units will typically have a drainage tube to shuttle that condensation off the roof. Some units will have a condenser pump that acts like a mini sump that pumps water through a network of hoses that emerge at the bottom or rear of your RV or motorhome.

After ensuring that the bolts are tight, the wiring is tidy, and there are no leaks or drainage issues, remove dirt and debris by gently rinsing out the condenser coil with water or low pressure compressed air. Be very careful not to bend the cooling fins. Finally, check the fan and impeller for cracks or damage. A/C maintenance is important for every RVer.

Give your A/C power a boost

The power requirements of today’s modern camping family are much higher than they were a decade or two ago. New appliances, multiple flat-screen televisions, and a dozen USB devices that need charging can tax the power system of your RV.

This additional power draw can make it tough to start the A/C, which has a large initial power requirement to get going, but once running is very manageable. Many of today’s motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels come with two or even three A/C units.

Facebook is rampant with posts stating something like, “I turned on my A/C and nothing happened. It’s 90 degrees…help!” Very often there is nothing wrong with the A/C unit, there just simply is not enough power left to start it.

You can solve this issue and make it easy for your air conditioners to power on by installing a SoftStartRV A/C soft starter on every A/C unit. Whether you have one A/C unit running on a portable generator, two units trying to run on 30-amps, or three air conditioners running on 50-amps, a soft starter will help you.

An A/C soft starter device like those made by SoftStartRV reduces the startup demand required by your air conditioner by as much as 70%. This means you can start two A/C units on just 30-amps.

For big rigs with three air conditioners, you can easily start all three A/C units on 50-amp power, when using your generator while boondocking, or on a long, hot drive. You can find SoftStartRV soft starters at https://www.softstartusa.com/rvlife.

Summer is cool

Summer represents freedom. As kids, it meant a break from school. As adults, it often means vacation time from work. Camping and RVing tend to slow us down and bring back those quieter, more relaxed times that summer is known for. Enjoy camping even on those warmest days. Stay cool and enjoy your summer.

