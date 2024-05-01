Sun Outdoors: Enjoy An Outdoor Vacation in Amazing Places

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Start Planning Your Outdoor Vacation With Sun Outdoors

Planning a great outdoor vacation can be a challenge. RVers will usually turn to a tool like RV LIFE Trip Wizard to help with the routing and navigation, but what if you don’t have an RV? Do you go for the tent experience, or try a cabin or vacation rental? What about newer experiences such as yurts, teepees, and tree houses? Planning an outdoor vacation can quickly become overwhelming.

Sun Outdoors To The Rescue

With more than 170 locations across North America, planning a getaway with Sun Outdoors has never been easier. Whether you want to relax poolside or by the ocean, hike majestic mountains, or connect with friends you’ll find it at one of its resorts.

Get away for the weekend, spend the whole season, or stay all year. Either way, you’ll leave feeling better and brighter because every Sun Outdoors vacation combines the adventure of the unknown with the comforts of home. Each experience is packed with hundreds of onsite activities designed to entertain the whole family.

An Outdoor Vacation That is Closer

Sun Outdoors prides itself on offering their guests the opportunity to become Closer to Nature, Closer to Family, and Closer to your Sunnier Side. Sun locations immerse you in the outdoors as much as you like…it’s in the name, after all! Disconnect, unplug, and connect with loved ones. Experiences like great dining and local adventures are designed to be fun for the whole family.

A Variety of Accommodations

One reason Sun Outdoors is able to provide so many different outdoor vacation options is because it offers such a variety to choose from. Whether you are an outdoor novice or a vacationing pro, there is an option for you.

RV SITES

See new places, get closer to nature, and reconnect with family at RV resorts throughout the U.S. and Canada. Enjoy beautiful RV sites with picnic tables, hookups, and resort amenities like pools, water slides, sports courts, and marinas. If you have an RV, your outdoor vacation starts as soon as you leave the driveway!

TENT CAMPING SITES

Tenting is still a thing. You can pitch a tent in the great outdoors and enjoy camping under the stars, with the security of knowing you are on a safe Sun Outdoors property. Enjoy rustic sites and campsites with water and electric hookups, as well as picnic tables, fire rings, and Sun WiFi service.

LODGING

If the tent isn’t your style, embrace imagination and try something new. Stay your way in unique vacation rentals, from furnished cabins and vacation homes to tree houses, teepees, and yurts.

LONG-TERM STAYS

Who says an outdoor vacation has to be short? Stay for the season or a lifetime by becoming a long-term seasonal or annual guest with Sun Outdoors when you join with a 12-month contract. Enjoy great value and savings whether you’re escaping the cold winter months or reconnecting with nature when the mood strikes. Find your perfect home away from home. Sun offers a variety of stay types that are perfect for the season or a lifetime.

Discounts on Midweek Stays

The sun’s out and deals are in this summer with 30% off midweek stays from Sunday through Thursday, valid for stays from May 1st–September 30th at participating Sun Outdoors properties. Vacation during the week and get 30% off a more laid-back experience without the busy weekend crowds. Fewer people means enjoying more of what you love at the resort at your pace. Just pick your favorite participating resort and use the promo code 24SUMMER to book a stay from Sunday through Thursday. Visit the Sun Outdoors website for additional details and any restrictions.

Summer doesn’t have to be hard. Start planning now and book your outdoor vacation experiences for the entire season at Sun Outdoors. When the time comes, you’ll be packed and ready, knowing you have your summer hideaway selected and booked. Visit sunoutdoors.com today.