Top Lakefront RV Parks for the Summer Season

Warm weather is rolling across the country, leaving everybody itching for a way to cool off. You could hop in a pool or head to the ocean, but lakefront RV parks offer something special. Lakes allow you to get away from the crowds and enjoy some peace and quiet. If you’re an adventurous type, this is also the perfect setting to enjoy swimming, fishing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, or any other water sport.

But of course, there are lakes all across America, many of which have RV sites and campgrounds in the vicinity. So how can you narrow down the best places to visit in this endless list of options? To help you with your search, we’ve combed through the top lakefront RV parks and have come up with some of the best options across the country. Some of these are well-known hotspots, while others are hidden gems.

Whether you want to camp in the pine forests of Idaho or the lush wetlands of Florida, we’ve got something for everybody. Read on to find your next lakefront destination.

Location: County Road A-1, Susanville, California, 96130

County Road A-1, Susanville, California, 96130 Number of sites: 122

122 Average price per night: $35–$45

Although many people are drawn to California’s vibrant cities and sandy beaches, the Golden State has many lakes that are well-worth a visit, too. Merrill Campground sits on the shores of Eagle Lake, which is the second-largest natural lake in the state. Tall pine trees provide plenty of shade to campers, and the nearby mountains provide a perfect backdrop for sunsets.

Even in this rustic setting, full hookups are available, plus there are opportunities for boating, swimming, picnicking, and admiring the local wildlife.

Location: 97003 State Line Rd, Lakeview, Oregon, 97635

97003 State Line Rd, Lakeview, Oregon, 97635 Number of sites: 48

48 Average price per night: $25–$35

Oregon is a lush state that is home to several lakes and rivers. Although there are many large options available in this state, Goose Lake State Park is a cozy RV park that’s perfect for a quiet night or two. The campsites are spread out and well-shaded, so you can enjoy peace and privacy.

This park has been around for many years and has been lovingly maintained by the managers. The trees are mature, and wildlife feels comfortable passing through this area (though you should keep your distance and never feed it). Keep your eyes open for deer, sandhill cranes, and more. You may see more animals than people during your stay!

Location: 1920 Davis Ave, McCall, Idaho, 83638

1920 Davis Ave, McCall, Idaho, 83638 Number of sites: 172

172 Average price per night: $60–$80

Northern Idaho is a beautiful, forested region that’s chock full of RV parks and campgrounds. McCall is a popular destination for many travelers, thanks to scenic Payette Lake. It’s the perfect spot to go cliff jumping, whip around on an inner tube, or go for a relaxing swim.

Ponderosa State Park heightens the fun thanks to its easy access to the waterfront, plus a variety of bike paths and walking trails. The managers take great pride in this park, so it is large, clean, and well-maintained.

Location: 4860 US-31, Traverse City, Michigan, 49685

4860 US-31, Traverse City, Michigan, 49685 Number of sites: 200

200 Average price per night: $55–$85

As long as we’re talking about lakes, why don’t we cover one of the Great Lakes? Holiday Park Campground is located on the edge of Lake Michigan. It doesn’t overlook the lake itself, but it does connect to a series of smaller lakes that are all worth a visit in their own right. There’s a small lake in the center of this RV park, which then connects to the much larger Silver Lake.

Holiday Park Campground is a large park with plenty of amenities and perks. Full hookups are available, plus there’s a nice clubhouse, paved firepits, and plenty of space for families to spread out and enjoy themselves. Community events are often held here as well, so be sure to check the calendar before your visit.

Location: 8508 Camp Pinemere Rd, Minocqua, Wisconsin, 54548

8508 Camp Pinemere Rd, Minocqua, Wisconsin, 54548 Number of sites: 100

100 Average price per night: $45–$60

Patricia Lake Campground is another hidden gem in the Midwest. Wisconsin is home to some beautiful lakes and forests that are often overlooked. And when you stay in this lakefront RV park, you’ll have your pick of the litter. There are lakes in every direction here, so if you don’t like one, you can just move a few miles down the road!

The campground itself is a decent size, so you can enjoy the amenities of a larger park, while not feeling too packed in. Beautiful leafy trees surround the park, making it a perfect destination all throughout the camping season. Fishing is a favorite hobby of many visitors here, so be sure to bring your rods and reels.

Location: 1217 Federal Dam Dr NE, Federal Dam, Minnesota, 56641

1217 Federal Dam Dr NE, Federal Dam, Minnesota, 56641 Number of sites: 78

78 Average price per night: $20–$50

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, so of course it needs a spot on this list. And although Leech Lake might not have a very nice name, it’s one of the most highly rated camping destinations in the state. This lakefront RV park is part of a gorgeous wetlands ecosystem. Life thrives here all year round and you can see all kinds of wildlife during your visit.

The campsites are fairly large and well-spaced, so you should have plenty of elbow room as you set up camp. A few full-hookup sites are also available, but make sure to reserve them in advance. Fishing, kayaking, and bird-watching are some of the most popular activities in this park.

Location: 759 State Park Rd, Troutman, North Carolina, 28166

759 State Park Rd, Troutman, North Carolina, 28166 Number of sites: 33

33 Average price per night: $25–$45

Many RVers already frequent the sunny North Carolina beaches, but the lakes have something special to offer as well. The campground at Lake Norman State Park connects to a spider-webbing lake that has endless nooks and crannies to explore. The combination of biking/hiking trails, wildlife sanctuaries, and watersports make this a perfect destination for everyone.

The park itself is quite small, but you can enjoy a feeling of peace and solitude during your stay. The small size means that the managers are able to keep it clean and well-maintained. Full hookups are available, but many sites are also only functional for boondocking. Be sure to book early if you want a spot with extra perks.

Location: FL-19, Ocala National Forest, Fort McCoy, Florida, 32134

FL-19, Ocala National Forest, Fort McCoy, Florida, 32134 Number of sites: 163

163 Average price per night: $35–$65

We wrap up our lakefront RV park tour in sunny Florida. Again, many RVers flock to this state anyway, so why not put a new campground on your travel itinerary? The Salt Springs Rec Area sits on the outskirts of Lake Kerr Key. This large lake is always bustling with activity so there are plenty of recreation opportunities to enjoy.

Aside from the beautiful, clear-water lake, this campground also offers amenities like shuffleboard, basketball courts, full hookups at every site, and convenient stores located just down the road. It’s a perfect family-friendly park that will keep everyone cool once the summer heat arrives.

Find Your Own Lakefront Oasis

Choosing the right campground is important. It can be the difference between an RV trip, and a great RV trip. RV LIFE Campgrounds is the most trusted source of campground information in the industry. Millions of RVers use and trust Campground Reviews, which also provides the vast resources available in RV LIFE Pro, the best tool for planning and navigating your RV trips.

