Utah RV Resorts That Are Open Year-Round

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Utah RV Resorts That Are Open All Year

Utah has attracted many RVers over the years. The natural beauty of the area, as well as its fairly warm weather and Mighty 5 National Parks, has made the state perfect for road trips, camping, and other adventures. There are several Utah RV resorts to choose from, but not all of them are open year-round.

If you want to enjoy the beauty of this state for 365 days of the year, check out the resorts below. Each resort has been highly rated on RV LIFE Campground Reviews and brings something special to the table. The following 8 resorts will host you in comfort through the hot summers and snowy winters.

Grand Plateau RV Resort

First up is the Grand Plateau RV Resort. This resort is located in Kanab and offers a combination of RV sites and rentable cabins. They can accommodate RVs of any size with their selection of 70-foot long sites (smaller ones are also available). The resort offers private showers and bathrooms for guests to enjoy as well as a pool and in-ground spa. This is a great place to relax after a day of adventuring.

Speaking of adventures, the resort is within striking distance of 4 other states and a huge selection of parks and local attractions. National parks, state parks, scenic byways, museums, and historic sites are right at your fingertips when you stay here. There are only 80 sites available, so be sure you make reservations to snag a spot!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sand Hollow RV Resort

Sand Hollow is another great choice for year-round RVers to consider. This new resort has outdoor amenities that guests can enjoy such as a pickleball court, playground, putting green, and a dog park. However, since this resort is open year-round, the weather might not always be nice enough to take advantage of these activities.

Luckily, there are other amenities that can be enjoyed anytime! These include a convenience store/gas station, clubhouse, and community laundry facility.

It’s also close to Sand Hollow State Park, Zion National Park, and Quail Creek State Park. This is a lovely resort with a balance of natural settings and modern comforts. Restaurants are nearby, and there is even a fitness center within walking distance. To check availability and learn more information, check out their website here.

Zion River Resort RV Park & Campground

Zion River is also among the Utah RV resorts that are open 365 days a year. As the name suggests, this resort is close to Zion National Park and sits beside the Virgin River. Visitors can stay in tents, RVs, or rentable cabins, so there’s something for everyone.

There are also lots of on-site amenities for guests to enjoy. This resort provides laundry facilities, restrooms and showers, a snack bar, heated pool, rec hall, and an enclosed dog run. You can also pick up essentials like groceries, firewood, and ice without leaving the park. This resort is built to accommodate all your needs and serve as a fun getaway any time of the year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mountain Shadows RV Park and MHP

The Mountain Shadows RV Park is a dream destination if you’re looking for Utah RV resorts with a little bit of everything. The park itself offers over 100 sites (of different types and sizes) and lots of amenities and activities. Guests can enjoy on-site laundry facilities, restrooms and showers, a game room, Wi-Fi, a heated pool and hot tub, and outdoor activities.

This resort is also located within 10 miles of a ton of different attractions and activities. Without straying far from their home base, guests can enjoy archery, kayaking, fishing, hiking, and watersports.

WillowWind RV Park

When it comes to Utah RV resorts that have a lot of space, it doesn’t get much better than WillowWind RV Park. This location has a grand total of 176 sites, so it can support a ton of people at a time. Couple that with their all-year availability, and you’ve got a good, reliable vacation spot on your hands.

WillowWind provides Wi-Fi as well as an enclosed dog run, restrooms and showers, laundry facilities, a rec room, exercise hall, and a variety of outdoor games. This resort is fairly close to state and national parks as well, so you can explore and enjoy the natural beauty of Utah. Snowsports are also on the table when you visit this resort in the winter!

Fantastic weeks stay. We visited Zion, Bryce and played with our jeep at Sand Hollow. The park is all paved with concrete pads. The park was full of friendly people and pets. Very clean and well manicured grounds. – RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Spanish Trail RV Park

Spanish Trail RV Park sits right outside Moab. It’s within reach of some of Utah’s most beautiful parks including Dead Horse State Park, Arches, and Canyonlands. The beautiful red-rock scenery of this location is unique and distinctive to the area.

This is also a comfortable place to stay. Amenities include an on-site grocery store, laundry, restrooms and showers, a dog run, rec hall, and a newly finished pool and spa. Nearby activities include hiking, biking, swimming, snowsports, ATV riding, and hunting (during the fall season).

Shady Acres RV Park

Shady Acres lives up to its name! Utah is known to be a bit hot and dry, so the beautiful shade trees in this park are a great feature. This resort offers a variety of site types and sizes, so it can accommodate just about anyone.

Visitors can stay in tents, RVs, or rent one of the on-site cabins. They can also enjoy access to a self-service RV wash, dog park, snack bar, and supplies for fishing. Restrooms, showers, and laundry are also included. There are lots of activities to enjoy both in the park and in the surrounding area.

Mountain Valley RV Resort

Finally, we have the Mountain Valley RV Resort. This park may be last on the list, but it’s a fantastic choice! In fact, this resort has earned an excellent 9.3 rating on RV LIFE Campground Reviews, and visitors have been very pleased with their experiences here. There are 193 sites total; these include RV sites, tenting areas, and cabins.

Park guests can enjoy access to a dog park, heated pool, rec hall, exercise room, putting green, and a ton of outdoor activities. The surrounding area is also perfect for adventuring. Visitors can visit a marina, go fishing, and enjoy a variety of watersports and nearby nature trails.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When it comes to choosing Utah RV resorts that are open all year, you’ve got a lot of options to consider. Keep these suggestions in mind and you’ll be sure to have a great trip, no matter what time of year you decide to hit the road!

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.