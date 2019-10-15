What’s A Watt? How To Calculate Your RV Power Needs

The following entry is a very basic explanation of watts to help new RVers understand the term and what it means to them when calculating power needs. Many more pages can and have been written on this subject, and I encourage RVers to take the time to understand the electrical needs of both 12-volt and 120-volt in their RV.
I recently wrote a post about using a back-up UPS as a convenient source of low wattage shore power when dry camping. From some of the comments I received to that post and comments I see online regarding 120-volt power needs when dry camping, there seems to be a mystery on what a watt is and how you can use this unit of energy measurement when calculating power consumption.
As an RVer, all you need to know about watts is that they are a unit of energy consumed/supplied over time. For example, a 100-watt light bulb will consume 100 watts of electrical energy in one hour.
It doesn’t matter if the power source is 12 volts or 120 volts, the consumption, as expressed in watts, remains the same. Most (though not all) 120-volt appliances list the watts (many times designated by a “W”) they consume either on the back of the appliance or in the owner’s manual.
One of the comments I received on my previous blog post is shown below.
Answering both parts of this question is quite simple. If the reader looks up the power consumption of his satellite receiver and flatscreen, he will have everything he needs to figure out if the device will power the two items and for how long.
Let’s say the flatscreen draws 175 watts and the receiver draws 25 for a total of 200 watts. The UPS unit I blogged about is rated at 480 watts. The answer to the first question is “yes” as the power consumption is less than the power source (480 watts).
Now if you will remember, watts are the consumption of energy over time (one hour). To answer the second part of this question, you just take the available power 480 watts and divide by the load 200 watts which will give you a rough number of hours the power source will power the load, which is 2.4 hours.
Resistance, inefficiencies, and other variables may impact the results for the example given above and other applications, but it is a good rule of thumb for newbies. No need to fill the comment box pointing this out!
In my next article, I will explain how to determine watts when it is not listed on the appliance and how to convert watts to amp hours when calculating how long your house batteries will last under a given load. Doing the math, just another adventure in RVing!
Comments
Hersh, or is it Harsh says
Dave,
Thanks for helping us/me understand things like this…. taking the mystery out helps a great deal to us RVing newbies!!!
I understand Backpacking…. not RV electronics!!!
RvBob says
Hello Dave,
I have a 1990 36′ winnebago chieftain.
I have been hooked up at my friends in the country for almost a year now. I am not hooked up by a conventional rv electrical plug setup. I bought some 3-wire elec cord, hard wire and not stranded wire. I am 100′ from his elec box. I purchased an elec box to put next to my motorhome so I could hook up. I run my 13,500 btu a/c for lets say 24 hours a day. I think my electrical charge is too high. So I would like to know if because I am 100′ away from his box does my unit pull more electricity because of the distance that my motorhome is from his elec box? And if so, do you have any estimation of the percentage of increase? He is charging me $250/month just for electrical usage, I have never paid this much for one a/c before.
RvBob, Thanks
RvBob,
Question 1 -So I would like to know if because I am 100′ away from his box does my unit pull more electricity because of the distance that my motorhome is from his elec box? Answer – It would help to know what size wire you used to extend the circuit. If you are using undersized wire then yes you could be consuming more power than you should be as under size wire can’t properly handle the load you are putting upon it. Undersized wire can result in heat and as we all know heat is created by the consumption of energy. My biggest concern would be low voltage damaging the compressor in your air conditioner. I suggest you read this article: https://sciencing.com/cable-length-vs-power-drop-12184174.html
Question 2 – And if so, do you have any estimation of the percentage of increase? Best guess 5%, but it is only a guess.
Rough math if you are running your AC 24 hours a day at an average of 1,200 watts / hour that is almost 30 kilowatts a day or 864 kilowatts per month. If the cost per kilowatt is $.29 per kilowatt then $250 per month is about right.