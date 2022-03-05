Wayward Waggs Travel, Honor, And Give Back

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Full Time RVing With The Wayward Waggs

What do you get when you combine full time RVers, a combat veteran, and of all things, a bearded dragon? You get Wayward Waggs, of course.

The Wayward Waggs are Dustin, his wife Leslie, and their bearded dragon, Scout. Dustin is a retired combat army vet who served two tours in Iraq, while Leslie is a retired health care professional. Dustin enjoys wood burning art known as pyrography; Leslie is busy with a little bit of everything including doting on Scout, who presumably enjoys crickets.

From high school to highways

Dustin and Leslie, sweethearts since high school, caught the RV bug, sold their home, and hit the road in 2018 for full time RVing. They have traveled 18 states across the US, enjoying the beautiful sights that our country has to offer.

YouTubers offering hope

RVing and YouTubers seem to go together like MRE’s and coffee. There is something different about this amazing couple, though: they donate a percentage of their earnings from YouTube and other social media platforms to veteran organizations.

To date, they have donated to numerous organizations such as Veterans Healing Veterans, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Hope Lives Here, Vets to Vets, and many more. To date, Wayward Waggs has donated over $20,000 to these organizations!

Not only do these caring content creators create useful RVing videos about DIY projects, products, tips and tricks, and places they have been, but they end their videos by honoring a fallen service member.

Subscribe and enjoy

If Dustin & Leslie sound like your kind of folks (and why wouldn’t they), be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel, Facebook, or visit their website. More subscribers means more income, and more money going back to the veterans that need and deserve it. Thanks Dustin & Leslie!

