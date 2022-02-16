What The Heck Do RV Warranties Actually Cover?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What Do RV Warranties Cover?

Log in to any RV enthusiast group on your favorite flavor of social media, and it won’t be long before someone asks, “Should I get an extended warranty?” or “What do RV warranties actually cover anyway?” These common questions reveal two things about RVers: they want, or are at least considering, an RV warranty, and they want to know exactly what they’re getting if they purchase one! Let’s see if we can answer those questions.

Things that RV warranties don’t cover

Sometimes, it’s easier to start at the back of the line. RV warranties are not a replacement for RV insurance. If you get in a wreck or clip a tree on your way out of the campground, that’s an insurance issue. If you have lost the air-conditioner-meets-bridge battle, that’s also an insurance issue…not to mention an RV navigation concern.

RV warranties are also not a license to avoid proper RV maintenance. If you neglect to perform at least the minimum amount of maintenance needed by your mechanical bits, you might be asking for trouble. For example, suppose you have an onboard generator in your RV. Depending on who you ask, most will agree that the oil and filter in that RV generator should be changed every 100 to 150 hours of operation.

If you have ever had your genny serviced (and we hope you have), then you’ll know that most technicians will note the number of hours the generator had on it when it was serviced, and they will write that number right on the oil filter. Of course, it goes in your documented service record as well. Now, suppose that generator is used for hundreds of hours without an oil change and other proper maintenance. If that generator fails, and the service technician notes that the hours on the oil filter indicated that the last service was, say….500 hours ago, that’s going to be flagged as negligence, and won’t be covered by an RV warranty.

Things that RV warranties DO cover

Most RV warranties cover normal failure of RV components under normal conditions. They are designed to cover the mechanical working parts of an RV, and with use, these are items that simply fail over time. Commonly failed items covered by a comprehensive RV warranty include RV steps, awning motors, generators, water pumps, and water heaters.

RV warranties don’t stop at the small stuff, though. You’ll find larger items covered by RV protection plans including slides (both electric and hydraulic), leveling jacks (also electric and hydraulic), as well as major powertrain elements like your engine and transmission components.





When you get a quote for an RV warranty, you should work with a company, like Wholesale Warranties, that provides different levels of coverage. Work with your provider to ensure you’re purchasing a policy that matches your desired level of risk, and covers the components you’re worried about, while leaving out the ones you may want to fix yourself. And on that note…

Will an RV warranty cover items that I self-maintain?

RVers are a handy bunch, by necessity. There are so many components on an RV that blend the disciplines of automotive, electrical, plumbing, and home improvement. Doing things on your own is a popular choice among many travelers, but it’s important to note that an RV warranty will not pay you to perform your own repairs. So where does RV protection fit in for handy RVers, and where do you draw the line between fixing something yourself and holding off to allow a warranty repair?

The first question you’ll want to ask yourself is: how handy am I, really? Are you equipped to fix major appliances and components on your RV, like refrigerators, slide-out motors, or heating and cooling components? Or are you mostly taking care of smaller items?

Additionally, you’ll want to take a look at that limited storage in your rig and ask yourself how much of it you want dedicated to tools and other items necessary to complete those repairs. Most RVers are traveling for vacation and leisure–not for a second job working on their rigs. So, while you may be able to complete those repairs, consider if you want to or if investing in RV protection is a better way to cover yourself for both the cost and headache associated with mechanical failures.

If you are committed to a lot of DIY, a powertrain-only RV warranty is a great option for you. Even a highly skilled RVer is unlikely to fix their own engine and transmission components. Not to mention these breakdowns are the most expensive repairs you might face, so it’s great to have protection from those $20k+ repair bills.

Will any RV service shop or dealer honor my RV warranty?

It’s key to understand what is and is not covered by an RV warranty, but it’s also important to understand how they work. For RVers who travel often and far from home, the value of a warranty often comes down to how easy they are to use.

One of the great things about working with a premier provider like Wholesale Warranties is they specialize in brokering reliable programs that are built around the active traveler’s lifestyle. When your covered component fails, Wholesale Warranties makes it easy to file a claim.

Once you’ve chosen your shop or mobile mechanic, simply follow these steps to file your claim, let the warranty pay for covered repairs, and get back on the road.

Conclusion

Like any contract or agreement, you should examine yours carefully before it’s needed so you can properly manage your expectations. Wholesale Warranties works very hard to ensure there are no surprises for their customers. That means taking care of the RV warranty items you would expect and making sure you understand which items won’t be covered before you sign up.

Stop wondering what RV warranties actually cover and find out. Visit Wholesale Warranties for a free quote today.

