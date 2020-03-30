How The Top 4 Wireless Carriers Are Helping RVers During Coronavirus

The top four wireless carriers in the U.S. are stepping up to ease the pain caused by COVID-19. Not the physical symptoms of course, but the additional strain put on wireless data plans by so many people spending time at home, both the sticks and bricks crowd, or those in their RV. Many RVers rely exclusively on mobile internet or hotspot connectivity for their internet access and streaming video. Carriers have addressed this need specifically.

Whether you are using your wireless services to play games, watch the news, work remotely, or connect with other quarantined family members, it’s a good bet you are maxing out your normally allotted data allowance. All four major carriers; AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint are offering special considerations during these difficult times.

AT&T

For wireless users that find themselves overrunning their data, AT&T will keep your service connected, waive any late payment fees, and waive data, voice and text overage charges for any wireless customer experiencing hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those using AT&T’s home internet services, as well as fixed wireless internet will have the use of unlimited internet data. As in their wireless service, AT&T will waive any late payment fees that any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer may incur because of economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on AT&T’s COVID-19 response, please visit AT&T.

Verizon

For wireless customers, Verizon is automatically adding 15 GB of data across nearly all of their plans, to be used between 03/25/2020 and 04/30/2020. Wireless customers should note that you will not see the additional allowance in your My Verizon account online, in the Verizon App, or on your bill. To be eligible, you must be on a qualifying postpaid (unlimited or shared), Jetpack or prepaid plan.

Those struggling to make their Verizon payment are getting some relief as well. If you are experiencing hardship because of COVID-19 and cannot pay your bill in full, Verizon will not charge you a late fee or terminate your service during this difficult period. This policy is currently in effect through May 13, 2020. To qualify, you must let them know that you are experiencing hardship by signing in to your account and completing their form.

For updates to the Verizon information, please visit their COVID-19 FAQ page.

T-Mobile

All T-Mobile customers with data plans as of March 13, 2020 were given unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming). T-Mobile customers on plans with smartphone mobile hotspot can add 20GB of smartphone mobile hotspot (10GB per bill cycle for the next 60 days) via myT-Mobile.com or the myT-Mobile app by adding the COVID-19 Response High Speed Smartphone Mobile HotSpot feature for each voice line. (T-Mobile Connect excluded).

T-Mobile understands that paying your T-Mobile bill could be difficult right now. If you are past due, you can set up a payment arrangement with T-Mobile online.

T-Mobile is also helping you stay connected to family and friends abroad, by offering free international calling for all T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile customers to landline (and in many cases mobile) numbers in many countries.

For more on T-Mobile’s COVID-19 response, visit their update page.

Sprint

Sprint is stepping up too, providing unlimited data for 60 days to customers with metered data plans and giving 20 GB of free mobile hotspot to customers with hotspot-capable devices. Sprint will also provide 20 GB Mobile Hotspot per month per line to any customer that has a capable handset and does not have Mobile Hotspot today for 60 days (or a minimum of 2 bill cycles).

Sprint is also waiving per-minute toll charges for international long-distance calls from the U.S. to CDC- defined Level 3 countries.

For more information visit Sprint’s COVID-19 response page.

