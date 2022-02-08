Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Things You Should Know About Yosemite RV Camping

Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country. Once you visit, it’s easy to see why. The scenery in this park is absolutely phenomenal, and the wildlife is incredible.

Of course, the best way to experience this park is by camping in the middle of the action, and in our opinion, the best way to camp is in an RV. That said, there are some things you should know before visiting Yosemite National Park.

In this article, we will cover all of the things you must know about Yosemite RV camping. Going in with this knowledge will save you lots of hassle, and it might even save your trip.

1. Reservations go quickly

If you’ve ever tried to snag a camping reservation at Yosemite, you know just how tricky it can be. These campsites are in high demand and go incredibly quickly. If you aren’t prepared with the right information as soon as the reservation window opens, you aren’t likely to get what you want.

So, when do reservations open to the public? Well, unlike the majority of other national parks, Yosemite does not roll out their reservations a full six months in advance. Instead, reservations are available in one-month blocks, released on the 15th of the month, five months in advance.

The minute your reservation window opens, you’ll want to have your computer open to the recreation.gov website with the first several steps of the reservation process finished. This will put you one step ahead of many others.

You’ll also want to have all of the necessary information, including the campground you wish to stay in (as well as a second and third pick), the size of your rig, the number of people in your party, and your credit card info. Be quick but accurate when filling out this information. Read campground reviews ahead of time so you have a better idea of what to expect.

If you don’t manage to snag a site, you might be able to score one through Campnab. This service does cost a bit, but it scans for reservation openings on a regular basis, increasing your chances of getting the campsite you want.

The other option is to try for a first-come, first-served site. Just know that these fill up every day, so you will need to arrive early and be prepared to be turned away.

2. Size restrictions

Just like most other national parks, Yosemite has size restrictions for RVs. As a whole, the park doesn’t allow motorhomes over 40 feet or trailers over 35 feet. That said, the vast majority of campgrounds limit motorhomes to 35 feet, and only a handful of campgrounds accept 35-foot trailers. This means that if you have a bigger rig, you will be extremely limited when it comes to campground options within this park.

If your RV exceeds the length limits, you will need to look outside of the park for camping options. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to Yosemite RV camping. RV LIFE’s Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard can help you find a campground or boondocking location that works well for you and isn’t too far from the action.

3. No hookups

Another thing to be aware of when planning a Yosemite RV camping trip is that none of the Yosemite campgrounds have RV hookups of any kind.

Fortunately, there are places nearby to fill your freshwater tank. Dump stations are available in the Yosemite Valley year-round and at Wawona and Tuolumne Meadows during the summer months.

As far as electricity goes, solar panels are always an option, and generators are allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That said, we recommend limiting your generator usage to a minimum to reduce noise pollution and to keep the peace and quiet for everyone.

4. Be aware of bears

It’s no secret that bears are all over Yosemite National Park. In fact, the bears are one of the awesome things about this park! That said, bears can also be dangerous, especially if you aren’t a bear-aware camper.

To avoid problems with bears, be sure to remove all food (and things that may smell like food) from your vehicle and leave them at home. It’s also a good idea to vacuum the car to remove food particles and clean kid’s car seats, which tend to smell like food.

If you’re in a hard-sided camper, keep all food inside and close the windows, doors, and vents to prevent the smell of food from wafting outside. You might also consider storing especially strong-smelling items in plastic containers. Visitors in soft-sided campers should store all food in the campground’s designated Bear Boxes.

5. Seasonal closures

Lastly, we’d like to point out that some of Yosemite’s campgrounds are closed during the winter months. This is because the large amounts of snowfall in this park can make many of the roads completely impassable.

If you plan to visit during the cold season, you will need to plan on staying in Upper Pines, Hodgdon Meadow, or Wawona.

It’s also important to note that a winter Yosemite RV camping trip will likely mean driving on snow and using tire chains. If this makes you uncomfortable, opt for a summer trip instead. You’ll have just as much fun, and you won’t have to deal with winter weather conditions, which can be problematic.

With these things in mind, you should be able to have an amazing Yosemite RV camping trip! Figure out when you’d like to visit, find out when your reservation window will open, and get ready to book a campsite. Your adventure awaits!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Learn more about Yosemite RV camping

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Chelsea is a full-time RVer who teaches in campgrounds and online as she travels. She shares roadschooling tips and more on her blog, Wonder Wherever We Wander.