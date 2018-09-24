Stay At This Waterfront Campground For Only $20 A Night

0 SHARES 74 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Here in the Pacific Northwest, where I live, a weekend forecast of sunny and 82 degrees is a guarantee for every waterfront campsite to be occupied.

So, when we were traveling through California during the fall a couple of years ago with a similar forecast, we were surprised to find that we had our choice of waterfront campsites to choose from at Medeiros Campground. Not only waterfront and uncrowded, but a large shade tree too!

The campground is located along the southern shoreline of O’Neill Forebay, which is part of the sprawling San Luis State Recreation Area. One of the less formal campgrounds in the recreation area, the campground offers primitive campsites right on the lakeshore, with some campsites featuring fire rings, shade ramadas, and picnic tables. Fresh water, a dumpster, and a dump station are also available.

When you go



Medeiros Campground does not take reservations and is first-come, first-served. Currently, the rate is $20 per night which is very reasonable for a California State Park. The campground is conveniently located just a few miles off Interstate 5 which makes it a great place to stay overnight.



Getting there

Take exit 403B off of I-5, travel west on Highway 33 approximately 2.5 miles to Santa Nella Road. Head north (right) on Santa Nella Road about a third of a mile to Donohugh Road West. Take a left turn onto Donohugh Road West, which is the entrance to the campground.

Those navigating by GPS will find the intersection of Santa Nella Road and Donohugh Road West at N37° 03.718 W121° 00.995. Click here to learn more about the San Luis State Recreation Area including other campgrounds offering hookups.

Waterfront camping in beautiful weather without reservations, just another adventure in RVing!