Don’t Miss This Top Resort In Sunny Central Florida

1 SHARES 175 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Set in sunny central Florida, Sanlan RV & Golf Resort is a major draw for visitors regardless of the time of year. Located in Lakeland, Sanlan Resort features 531 sites and enough activities to keep you busy for a year or more.

Offering one of those main activities is the Sanlan Golf Course, which features three distinct 9-hole tracks: The Alligator, Bobcat, and Coyote.

Built in 1990, the course doesn’t have any homes or buildings lining the fairways. Instead, it is surrounded by ridges, moss-draped oak trees, and lakes. Each 9-hole course is roughly 3,000 yards in length, and wildlife is plentiful, especially on the Coyote 9.

In addition to the golf course, visitors will enjoy the many activities available at Sanlan Golf and RV Resort. A partial list of amenities includes nearly eight miles of trails through the Bird & Wildlife Sanctuary and around Banana Lake adjacent to the golf course, three solar-heated swimming pools, activity centers, a fitness center, 18 lighted shuffleboard courts, a new dartboard center, short-term golf cart rentals, and four recreation halls to name a few.

A pet-friendly park, Sanlan Golf and RV Resort offers plenty of amenities including full hookups, 20/30/50 amp service at all sites, free Wi-Fi, cable TV with 70 channels, a dump station, two laundry facilities, and bathhouses.

Venturing out from the resort, visitors will have plenty to explore. Nearby is Florida Southern College which recently constructed the 13th Frank Lloyd Wright building on their campus and was built according to plans that he created in 1939.

The building is home to the Sharp Family Tourism and Education Center, a visitor center for guests to see the collection of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings.

Also, the Florida Southern College Historic District was designated a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior for being the largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture in the world.

Not to be missed is the magnificent Hollis Garden in the downtown area of Lakeland. This exquisite garden boasts more than 10,000 flowers, beautiful fountains, and a picturesque view of Lake Mirror. Enjoy the scenery as you stroll through the rose garden, butterfly trail, and down a grand staircase of neoclassical design.

For more information about Lakeland, check out Visit Florida. You can also read what other RVers said about Sanlan RV & Golf Resort on RV Park Reviews.