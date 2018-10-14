Our Favorite Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas

0 SHARES 57 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A lot has changed in Wichita, Kansas since its early days as a trading post on the cattle-driving Chisholm Trail during the 1860s. Today, this largest city in the Jayhawk State is home to nearly 400,000 residents. The picturesque and flat town is anchored by the Arkansas River.

Golfers can experience 16 different courses in the Wichita area, including Hidden Lakes, a venerable course that’s been around for 60 years. Designed by course architect Floyd Farley, Hidden Lakes Golf Course opened in 1958.

The 18-hole par 72 course features rolling fairways, and bunkers guarding every green. Stretching to 6,773 yards, the course lives up to its name as an interconnected channel of lakes dispersed throughout the course will provide a challenge for every skill level.

Several miles down the road is Air Capital RV Park. The pet-friendly park offers pull-throughs, full hook-up utilities like 30/50 amp electrical, sewer, water, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and free cable.

The community room doubles as a storm shelter should the need arise. Amenities found in the community room include a complete kitchen, a 60-inch flat screen TV, puzzles, books, cards, and games. This is a great place to chill out or relax. There are several restaurants within walking distance of Air Capital RV Park, along with complete shopping services directly behind the park.

To gain a full appreciation of this part of the country requires a visit to the Old Cowtown Museum. Wichita’s storied past is vividly brought to life through daily activities, special events, education programs, and Cowtown’s 10,000-piece permanent collection–including textiles, furnishings, furniture, tools, art, and more.

The Kansas Aviation Museum is also worth an afternoon visit. The museum houses a world-class collection of historic, significant, and one-of-a-kind aircraft and aircraft engines. Other interesting items include a huge archive with thousands of records, schematics, books, and photos, and a wide range of additional aviation memorabilia. This is also is home to the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame.

To learn more about Wichita, check out VisitWichita.com. You can also read more about Air Capital RV Park on RV Park Reviews.