5 Campgrounds With Their Own Mini-Golf Course

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Americans hit the road in their RVs and other forms of transportation, exploring the diverse offerings throughout America. One of the top entertainment activities for travelers is putt-putt or mini-golf. There are plenty of creatively-designed putt-putt facilities throughout the country, enough to keep everyone entertained, no matter what age.

According to the latest statistics from the Miniature Golf Association United States, there are an estimated 7,500 to 10,000 existing miniature golf courses in the U.S., including custom design and modular courses. There’s even a National Miniature Golf Day in the United States, held the second Saturday in May.

One of the first standardized mini-golf courses was Thistle Dhu course constructed in 1916 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Recently, the National Golf Foundation estimated that more than 18 million Americans played mini-golf in 2018.

While RVing, travelers have discovered that numerous parks around the country offer mini-golf. A few examples include:

The motherlode of mini-golf, however, is the entire state of Florida. The Sunshine State is already home to the Florida Historic Golf Trail. As of this year’s National Miniature Golf Day, the state officially unveiled the Florida Historic Mini-Golf Trail.

As part of the state’s acknowledgment of mini-golf, it has chosen six mini-golf courses that are more than 50 years old, including:

Putt-Putt Amelia Island in Fernandina Beach

Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach

Goofy Golf in Panama City Beach

Goofy Golf in Pensacola

Polynesian Putter in St. Pete Beach

Ripley’s Bayfront Mini Golf in St. Augustine

To learn more about the Florida Historic Mini-Golf Trail, visit http://www.floridahistoricgolftrail.com/mini or follow their Facebook page at Florida Historic Golf Trail. Plan your trip and find campgrounds along the way using RV Trip Wizard!