Where To Stay & Play In New Orleans

How about parking your RV in the heart of New Orleans, and then teeing it up at a nearby Audubon Golf Trail Course? That plan may sound like a dream, but it is possible when you stay at the French Quarter RV Resort, which is a short walk to the legendary French Quarter.

This resort offers 52 RV sites with full hookups, including 30/50 electrical, water, sewer, Wi-Fi, showers, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, and a Jacuzzi. Its access to the heart of the Big Easy makes this a popular stay, thus reservations are highly suggested.

The French Quarter RV Resort is only five miles from the Golf Club at Audubon Park. This course is one of 15 tracks that comprise the iconic Audubon Golf Trail, with courses scattered throughout Louisiana.

All the courses on the trail are members of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary for Golf Courses, a program dedicated to protecting the environment and preserving the natural heritage of golf.

The Golf Club at Audubon Park is unique in that it’s an executive course. The par 62 course measures just 4,220 yards and is a cart-path-only course, which accounts for its immaculate condition.

However, you can probably play a round faster if you walk. The course features plenty of water and sand to provide challenges, along with a few par threes that are more than 200 yards, with elevated greens. The picturesque oak trees and aquatic wildlife add to the ambiance of the course.

There is much to see and do in New Orleans, but one attraction that should be on your list is the National World War II Museum, and its special exhibit called “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope.”

This newest special exhibit (through February 2019) tells the story of Hope’s unique place in the history of World War II and beyond, and the contributions he made that still reverberate more than 70 years later.

This incredible reflection on the past highlights how Hope helped lift the human spirit during one of the darkest times in American history. “So Ready for Laughter” is supported by the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, with special thanks to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Big Easy, visit NewOrleans.com. To read more about the French Quarter RV Resort, check out the reviews on RV Park Reviews.