Celebrate The New Year In Pasadena, California

14 SHARES 52 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The 131st edition of Pasadena’s famous Tournament of Roses parade will kick off at 8 A.M. on January 1st, 2020. Pasadena, located just 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, brings friends and family together for this annual event that stretches 5.5 miles along the parade route Colorado Blvd.

Many of the creative floats are drenched in various colorful fresh flowers, while other participants include marching bands from around the country and various equestrian units like the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales.

Descending on the town of Pasadena prior to the Tournament of Roses parade and Rose Bowl football game are an estimated 800,000 visitors, many of whom are in RVs. There are several RV parking and camping options near the Rose Bowl. The closest and most convenient is Brookside Park, located a few blocks south of Rose Bowl Stadium. Brookside Park offers RV parking and overnight parking; call 626-577-3100.

A few blocks north of the Rose Bowl Stadium is Brookside Golf Club, which features two 18-hole tracks. In addition to offering golf year-round, both courses are designated temporary parking areas for special events, like the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. If you decide to tee it up at Brookside, the stunning landscape will certainly gain your attention with a backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains and world-famous Rose Bowl.

Another option is LAZ Parking, which offers RV parking passes for one-, two-, or three-night stays a block off the parade route.

If you’re looking to stay a little longer, consider Hollywood RV Park in Van Nuys, which is the closest RV park to downtown Pasadena, located 20 miles away.

For more details about Pasadena, the Tournament of Roses Parade, and the Rose Bowl, visit the official city website at www.visitpasadena.com.

The 2020 Tournament of Roses theme is “The Power of Hope.” To that end, we hope you have endless RV adventures in the year to come. Happy New Year!