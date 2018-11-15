Ultimate Recipe Guide For RVing Holiday Dinners

100 SHARES 2.1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Some holiday traditions should be abandoned, like slaving away in the kitchen. What fun is it if everyone else is having a good time but you’re stuck with the cooking? If you don’t enjoy the hassle of making a big holiday dinner in your sticks and bricks home, it’s time to start the holiday season on the road with RVing holiday dinners.

RVing Holiday Dinners are Easy



Do you live in an area with mild weather this time of year? Then pack up the RV and move your holiday season celebrations to a great RV campground. When you move the party to your favorite state or national park it`s like gaining an extra summer weekend at year’s end. As a result, the best part is that RVing holiday dinners are less labor intensive than a traditional sticks-and-bricks feast, but they are just as much fun to enjoy. Here’s how to prepare for your all new custom:

Meal Prep Tips for RVing Holidays

Many traditional holiday meal components like dips, salads and pies can be prepped and even made ahead of your departure. What`s more, once you arrive, a barbecue grill, pressure cooker and cast iron skillet can replicate your favorite holiday meals at the campsite, without any fuss. Use them in the following ways:

Toss the turkey and try Cornish game hens or turkey sausages. Most RV ovens are too small to cook turkeys, so consider grilling your main meat dish instead.

Most RV ovens are too small to cook turkeys, so consider grilling your main meat dish instead. Pre-cook time intensive side dishes like squash and potatoes in the pressure cooker. Make them in shifts then pop them in the oven together.

Make them in shifts then pop them in the oven together. Cast iron skillets for sides can be placed on a stovetop or campfire. Cook old favorites like green beans or seared Brussels sprouts with garlic in this multipurpose pan that’s a must-have for RVers.

Great Recipes for RVing Holiday Meals

Keep your favorite holiday meal recipes and retire the rest. For some added excitement turn to these innovative RVing holiday dinner recipes spotlighted by RVlife.com food writer and culinary maven, Marian Platt.

“Celebrating Diversity on Thanksgiving” shares an entire RVing holiday meal menu including:

Clam Dip

Apple, Pecan and Dried Cherry Salad

Chilled Cranberry Maple Sauce

Corn Pudding

Grilled Cornish Game Hens

Italian Turkey Sausages

“Stuffing or Dressing?” starts your holiday meal right with four stuffing recipes:

Cranberry Stuffing Balls

Southern Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing

Traditional Bread Stuffing with Herbs

Fruit and Vegetable Dressing with Nuts

“Holiday Sweet Potatoes” mixes up this old favorite. From candied and mashed to baked, here’s a collection of several ways to enjoy this must-have side dish, including:

Baked Sweet Potato Sticks for Two

Mashed Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes with Apples

Sweet Potato Pie

“Give Thanks for Succotash” pays tribute to the corn and lima bean classic, with variations such as:

Traditional Succotash

Down Home Succotash with Bacon

Succotash with Zucchini and Peppers

“Tis the Season for Pie” gives suggestions for pie fillings you can easily make in the RV. Just pour into a pre-made pie crust and enjoy any of these:

Pear Cranberry Lattice Pie

Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Mince Pie

Apple Pie

“Eggnog, a Holiday Tradition” puts everyone in the festive spirit with creatively cooked ways to enjoy this popular favorite, including:

Bread Pudding

Fruit Topping

Eggnog Cake

Great RVing holiday meals don’t have to be restricted to the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Make the most of your year-round camping climate by adding Thanksgiving and the winter holidays to your annual RV celebrations.

Images: Pixabay.com