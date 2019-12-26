We Found An RV-Friendly Car Wash With Amenities

59 SHARES 331 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

When your preferred place to camp is out in the boondocks, away from typical amenities found in an RV park like potable water and somewhere to dump your holding tanks, you become more observant of places that offer these services during your travels.

So, after enjoying some scenic travels along dirt roads following a thunderstorm on our ATVs and motorcycles, we were in dire need of a self-serve car wash to clean them off.

Arriving in the town of Glasgow, Montana and doing a little online research, we found Scottie Express Wash that offered a large place to park, unload the machines and give them a bath. I was also relieved to see their drain system was set up to accept the gobs of gumbo mud we were about to deposit along with our quarters in the coin-operated pay box.

What really surprised me was to find they also offered an RV dump station, not just a regular dump station, but a covered drive-through dump station in their tallest drive-through bay.

Not only can you wash your RV, but you can dump your holding tanks at the same time without having to move your rig, how convenient!

Finding unique dump stations in unexpected locations, just another adventure in RVing!

You will find Scottie Express Wash at 102 8th St. N in Glasgow, Montana. Immediately behind the carwash is a large parking area capable of holding multiple RVs, along with a city park which makes a great lunch spot and/or place to walk the dog, plus a grocery store where you can resupply your RV just across the side street to the south.

